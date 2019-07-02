LIVE, Africa Cup of Nations: Finale for Groups E, F

In Group E a point will likely be enough for group leaders Mali, who have already reached the knockout round, to finish top, while Tunisia must beat Mauritania to have a chance of topping the group and have an easier path in the knockout rounds. If Mali do finish top of the group they will play against the Ivory Coast in the Round of 16.
Group F is somewhat complicated, but Cameroon have definitely advanced and a win against Benin will seal top spot for the reigning champs. Any of Benin, Guinea-Bissau or Ghana can still reach the last 16, with the latter potentially playing Nigeria in the last 16 if they do finish second in Group F.
Below is the full schedule for the AFCON action on Tuesday, while you can follow all of the action live by clicking on the link above.
2019 Africa Cup of Nations schedule – Tuesday, July 2
Group F
Benin v. Cameroon – 12 p.m. ET
Guinea-Bissau v. Ghana – 12 p.m. ET
Group E
Angola v. Mali – 3 p.m. ET
Mauritania v. Tunisia – 3 p.m. ET
DALIAN, China (AP) Rafael Benitez has confirmed he has joined Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang.
He tweeted on Tuesday, “After a long path… We start a new challenge! I’m happy to begin this new project with Dalian Yifang.”
Another tweet was a brief video welcome from the club.
Neither tweets defined a job title, but the announcement has come a day after Dalian Yifang’s South Korean manager, Choi Kang-hee, resigned.
Benitez saw out his manager contract at Newcastle on Sunday, and noted he wanted to stay at St James’ Park “but I didn’t just want to sign an extended contract, I wanted to be part of a project. Unfortunately it became increasingly clear to me that those at the top of the club did not share the same vision.”
Tanguy Ndombele is now officially a Tottenham Hotspur player.
The French international, 22, completed his move to the Premier League on Tuesday as Spurs shattered their transfer record to sign the central midfield from Lyon.
Ndombele has reportedly cost Tottenham close to $82 million, which is more than double their previous record transfer fee of $37 million for Moussa Sissoko in 2016.
With several top clubs across Europe chasing Ndombele, he has chosen to head to White Hart Lane on a contract until 2025, as Spurs will build their entire midfield around the exciting two-way player.
Ndombele has been superb for Lyon over the past two seasons and has broken into the French national team in recent months.
His distribution, reading of the game, dribbling and ability to intercept opponents have elevated him to the this level and he’s one of the best two-way central midfielders in the game right now.
After losing the silky skills of Mousa Dembele, this was an area where Spurs really needed to strengthen. Ndombele’s arrival means the likes of Eric Dier and Victor Wanyama could well be on their way out this summer, with Sissoko and Harry Winks battling to start alongside him, while Christian Eriksen is likely heading out of the door with just one year left on his current contract.
Signing Ndombele is a massive coup in the transfer market for Tottenham.
Daniel Levy spending this much money on one player is a huge statement on its own, and it will also help to keep the likes of Harry Kane and Dele Alli enthused about the Spurs project as they continue to challenge in the Champions League and the top four of the Premier League.
After going 18 months without signing a single new player (518 days, if you were counting…), Tottenham signed two new players in one day as promising teenager Jack Clarke arrived from Leeds United just before Ndombele and the English winger was then loaned back to Leeds for the 2019-20 campaign.
Turns out it is true what they say about London buses…
England and the USWNT do battle in Lyon in the first semifinal on Tuesday, while one of Sweden or the Netherlands will also be in the final on Sunday in Lyon at they clash on Wednesday.
The Lionesses and Netherlands are very much rising nations in the women’s game, while Sweden (World Cup runners up in 2003 and third-place in 1991 and 2011) have always had a strong presence and the USWNT have won three of the seven World Cups in history.
Below we break down the favorites to win it all this summer, ahead of the semifinals kicking off.
4. Sweden: They proved a tough test for the USWNT in group play and Stina Blackstenius has emerged as a real star after her heroics in the quarterfinals against Germany. The weakest of the four remaining teams, but the fact Sweden are at the semifinal stage is a huge success in the first place. They are full of confidence and are tough to break down. That’s a dangerous combination.
3. Netherlands: Could easily take down one of England or USWNT in the final if they progress, as expected, past Sweden. Barcelona’s Lieke Martens has the ability to rip apart a defense on her own, and the reigning European champs have so many offensive weapons with Vivianne Miedema also in top form. Despite not quite clicking through the gears yet in this tournament, you get the sense the best is still to come from this Dutch team.
2. England: You could put them behind the Netherlands, but the way the No.3 ranked team in the latest FIFA rankings brushed aside Norway in the last eight proved their power. Ellen White has been scoring the goals, while the likes of Duggan, Taylor, Parris, Kirby and Mead all provide a depth of attacking options. The Lionesses are dangerous and love to possess the ball, and the only thing holding them back is cutting out a few of their slack defensive errors.
1. USA: The USWNT are the favorites to win the World Cup, but they’ve been far from convincing so far in the knockout rounds. Two penalty kicks, a free kick and a tap-in from Megan Rapinoe got them past Spain and France, as six goals across their last three games proving that the likes of Heath and Morgan are struggling for form in the final third. Jill Ellis has received plenty of criticism for her more defensive approach, but Julie Ertz has been superb in holding midfield and defensively the U.S. have improved. Their semifinal against England will be a tougher test than the final. The USWNT are favored, but it’s about 60-40 in their favor right now.
Megan Rapinoe’s comments about not wanting to visit The White House if the USWNT win the 2019 Women’s World Cup have caused quite a stir.
The President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, has scolded Rapinoe publicly and since then Rapinoe has scored all four of the USWNT’s goals in the knockout round to lead them to the final four.
Simply put, the co-captain seems to be on a mission this summer to not only win the World Cup but stand up for equality across the board. Rapinoe has always been this way and is hell bent on inspiring change and using her platform as a star player for the USWNT to make her point.
But after Trump’s comments, Rapinoe’s girlfriend, legendary WNBA player Sue Bird, has released a column addressing the issue.
Of the 10 points Bird makes, number three deals with the elephant in the room…
(3) O.K. so now that that’s out of the way, I’ll answer The Question. The one that’s probably most on your mind. And by that I mean: What’s it like to have the literal President of the literal United States (of literal America) go Full Adolescent Boy on your girlfriend? Hmm. Well… it’s WEIRD. And I’d say I actually had a pretty standard reaction to it: which was to freak out a little.
That’s one thing that you kind of have to know about me and Megan: our politics are similar — after we won the WNBA title in Seattle last season, no way were we going to the (f*cking) White House! — but our dispositions are not. And as we’ve been talking through a lot of this “stuff,” as it’s been happening to her, you know, I’ll be honest here….. some of it scares the sh*t out of me!!
I mean, some of it is kind of funny….. but like in a REALLY? REALLY? THIS GUY??? kind of way. Like, dude — there’s nothing better demanding your attention?? It would be ridiculous to the point of laughter, if it wasn’t so gross. (And if his legislations and policies weren’t ruining the lives of so many innocent people.) And then what’s legitimately scary, I guess, is like….. how it’s not just his tweets. Because now suddenly you’ve got all these MAGA peeps getting hostile in your mentions. And you’ve got all these crazy blogs writing terrible things about this person you care so much about. And now they’re doing takedowns of Megan on Fox News, and who knows whatever else. It’s like an out-of-body experience, really — that’s how I’d describe it. That’s how it was for me.