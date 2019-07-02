LIVE – Mexico v. Haiti in Gold Cup semifinal

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This is one of the most lopsided semifinals in Gold Cup history, at least in terms of expectations.

Tata Martino’s 18th ranked Mexico meets tournament upstarts Haiti, some 83 positions lower on the FIFA charts.

Elo Ratings have Haiti plenty higher after this tournament run, but the point remains the same: the Haitians would further stun the continent with a berth in the final at the expense of El Tri.

Mexico has won a record six Gold Cups. This is Haiti’s first semifinal since the tournament was still the CONCACAF Championship.

