Rapinoe expects to be ready for World Cup Final despite “minor strain”

USWNT left wing Megan Rapinoe was a surprise scratch from the team’s World Cup semifinal win over England, but the 34-year-old isn’t worried about availability for Sunday’s final versus either Sweden or the Netherlands.
“Just a little minor strain, but I feel like I’ll be ready for the final.” Rapinoe said on Fox after the game. “It’s hard three days on the bounce in this old body.”
Rapinoe said she spent the game on the bench trying to bring “hype for the team,” and was very proud with the USWNT’s work in the 2-1 win.
“They dug deep again. We talked a lot about the depth that we have and this is the moment that you need to display it. We’re in the sixth game of a long tournament and we’ve only had three days rest for the last three games.”
The depth of the USWNT means Rapinoe’s availability to play is more important than her availability to start. Entering the Women’s World Cup Final with Carli Lloyd and Megan Rapinoe on the bench is an admirable situation for any team.
Kelley O’Hara (Off 88′) — 7 — Couldn’t quite block the cross on England’s goal, but was again a bulldog on the right.
Lindsey Horan — 7 — The performance they needed to allow Lavelle to be her creative best.
Julie Ertz — 7 — Steady as usual despite plenty of reason to be nervous about the performances behind her.
Rose Lavelle (Off 65′) — 8 — A superstar showing from the 24-year-old Cincinnati native. The space she created can only be measured in acres.
Christen Press — 8 — Many wanted to see her in place of Megan Rapinoe all tournament, and the tough, fast winger only missed one beat. Great in hold up and scored the opener, but could’ve easily had a 9 and a match-salting assist had she not rushed a wild shot late.
Alex Morgan — 8 — We know she scored five goals against Thailand, but it’s fair to say this was still her best match of the tournament. A dynamic run and splendid headed finish after being floored in the 18 earlier in the match. She’s not bullied.
Tobin Heath (Off 80′)– 7 — Flashy? Of course, but Heath again showed her grit over the length of the pitch.
Substitutes
Sam Mewis (On 65′) — 7 — Job done.
Carli Lloyd (On 80′) — 7 — Drew a lot of fouls in a short shift.
Alyssa Naeher stopped Steph Houghton’s 83rd minute penalty kick, which was awarded by VAR, and the United States women’s national team reached its fifth Women’s World Cup Final with a 2-1 defeat of England on Tuesday in Lyon.
Christen Press and Alex Morgan gave the Americans leads in the match, but only an Ellen White equalizer arrived in the semifinal.
Ellen White scored England’s goal and Millie Bright saw her second yellow card just after Houghton’s butchered penalty attempt to send the Lionesses down to 10 players.
Lavelle has been outstanding in the early stages for the United States.
Press is the one who started the scoring, however, getting on the end of a looping cross from O’Hara and popping a header home for 1-0 in the 10th minute.
England drew level when Beth Mead’s cross beat the outstretched leg of O’Hara and White ran behind Abby Dahlkemper to snap the ball past Naeher with the outside of her foot. Game on.
Becky Sauerbrunn redirected a long English drive wide for a corner in the 28th minute, and the Yanks retook the lead moments later.
A diagonal ball from Abby Dahlkemper was well-controlled by Press on the touch line, who fed Horan. The former PSG star spotted Morgan, whose surgical run was matched by her header for 2-1.
Morgan celebrated by sipping a mock cup of tea. How very appropriate, Kermit, British, or both.
It wasn’t long after that that Naeher had to make a flying two-handed save at the back post. What a start.
Horan picked up a yellow card early in the second half, making it two awarded on the day after Millie Bright was shown a first-half caution.
Naeher made an in-tight save as England beganits fight for an equalizer.
A turnover deep in English territory allowed Press to drive at the Lionesses’ goal, but she failed to spot two teammates and instead unleashed a wild shot.
White then appeared to bring England level again, with White running between the American center backs to slot a low drive past Naeher for 2-2 with 22 minutes to play… but offside.
Demi Stokes looked to have sent England level for real, but something happened as her perfect pass got to White and saw the tournament’s leading scorer whiff on her effort to make it 2-2. VAR checked to see if Becky Sauerbrunn interfered with White, and she most certainly caught the striker’s leg.
But Houghton’s penalty kick was poor, and Naeher corralled the bounding low ball to preserve the win.
The United States women withstood another big European challenge on Tuesday and stayed on track to defend their Women’s World Cup title following a 2-1 defeat of England which included VAR calling back an England goal and awarding the Lionesses a penalty.
Oh, and one of the Yanks’ perceived weak links stopped said penalty.
Again: Wow.
Alyssa Naeher stands tall… again
“She has to be Player of the Match,” said Alex Morgan of goalkeeper Alex Naeher’s performance. “She saved our butts today.”
It’s difficult to put it any better than the American striker, who scored what stood up as the match-winning goal because her goalkeeper was so good in the second half.
Naeher’s most notable moment will go down as the save of Steph Houghton’s late penalty kick, but the 31-year-old Connecticut stood a whole lot bigger than her listed height of 5-foot-9 when she flew through the air for a two-handed save earlier in the second half.
But again, everyone’s going to be talking about the penalty save (even with the poor attempt from Houghton).
“I just said that was your shining moment, but we have one more game,” said USWNT coach Jill Ellis. “What a fricking stop.”
No Rapinoe, no problem: Lineup tumult fails to faze
To a player, the United States women’s national team has spoken about its strength in depth, with backup left back Ali Krieger issuing the most confident/arrogant of any quotes in the tournament (depending on if you’re a supporter or a detractor).
While, of course, that’s an exaggeration, the belief clearly flows through the team. Christen Press stepped in for Megan Rapinoe and scored the opening goal, then put in a monumental shift which included a hockey assist on Morgan’s headed winner.
It should be noted that Press is actually more productive than Rapinoe over her USWNT career, with 48 goals in 121 caps as opposed to Rapinoe’s 49 in 157. But we digress…
“It’s crazy. It was so emotional. The heart and grit it takes to score twos goals with our head early, save a penalty, have a goal taken back… to stay strong, stay composed, and stay calm,” she said.
Women’s soccer is at its pinnacle
Perhaps it would be more fitting for this tournament had the English upset the USWNT, because an all-newcomer final between the Netherlands and England would’ve met the tournament storyline at eye level.
This Women’s World Cup is the best top-to-bottom tournament yet, with collective guards down and nations 100 percent on show.
Comparing the men’s and women’s games is fraught with risk and rather silly, so let’s dance with the one that brought us here; Each Women’s World Cup has been a step in the right direction, right down to the once-dominant USWNT needing to brush off its shoulders as Germany and Japan kept them from the final for two cycles.
As the Americans angle to become the second nation to repeat as World Cup champions, it’s worth noting the nations not in the semifinals. No Germany, no France, no Japan, no Brazil. Dark horses at the start of the tournament had a real chance to shine, and it’s difficult to see that dipping as Italy and Spain rise and many more are sure to follow by investing in the game.