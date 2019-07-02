Rapinoe’s girlfriend hits back at Trump

Megan Rapinoe’s comments about not wanting to visit The White House if the USWNT win the 2019 Women’s World Cup have caused quite a stir.

The President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, has scolded Rapinoe publicly and since then Rapinoe has scored all four of the USWNT’s goals in the knockout round to lead them to the final four.

Simply put, the co-captain seems to be on a mission this summer to not only win the World Cup but stand up for equality across the board. Rapinoe has always been this way and is hell bent on inspiring change and using her platform as a star player for the USWNT to make her point.

But after Trump’s comments, Rapinoe’s girlfriend, legendary WNBA player Sue Bird, has released a column addressing the issue.

The title of the column on the Players’ Tribune website is “So the President F*cking Hates My Girlfriend (and 10 Other Things I Want You to Know Before the World Cup Semifinals)” and has been released on the day of the World Cup semifinal against England.

Of the 10 points Bird makes, number three deals with the elephant in the room…

(3) O.K. so now that that’s out of the way, I’ll answer The Question. The one that’s probably most on your mind. And by that I mean: What’s it like to have the literal President of the literal United States (of literal America) go Full Adolescent Boy on your girlfriend? Hmm. Well… it’s WEIRD. And I’d say I actually had a pretty standard reaction to it: which was to freak out a little.

That’s one thing that you kind of have to know about me and Megan: our politics are similar — after we won the WNBA title in Seattle last season, no way were we going to the (f*cking) White House! — but our dispositions are not. And as we’ve been talking through a lot of this “stuff,” as it’s been happening to her, you know, I’ll be honest here….. some of it scares the sh*t out of me!!

I mean, some of it is kind of funny….. but like in a REALLY? REALLY? THIS GUY??? kind of way. Like, dude — there’s nothing better demanding your attention?? It would be ridiculous to the point of laughter, if it wasn’t so gross. (And if his legislations and policies weren’t ruining the lives of so many innocent people.) And then what’s legitimately scary, I guess, is like….. how it’s not just his tweets. Because now suddenly you’ve got all these MAGA peeps getting hostile in your mentions. And you’ve got all these crazy blogs writing terrible things about this person you care so much about. And now they’re doing takedowns of Megan on Fox News, and who knows whatever else. It’s like an out-of-body experience, really — that’s how I’d describe it. That’s how it was for me.

