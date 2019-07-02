Report: Man United’s $90 million Maguire bid rejected

Manchester United is determined to get their man.

But Harry Maguire‘s current club Leicester City is sticking to their guns, as the man affectionately known as ‘slabhead’ will likely be more expensive than Virgil Van Dijk, the most expensive defender in history.

Multiple outlets report that United have had a $90 million bid for Maguire, 26, rejected by Leicester as the England international is chased by both Manchester clubs this summer.

Maguire’s meteoric rise has seen him become one of the most coveted center backs in Europe, as his marauding runs and calmness on the ball combined with his aerial presence, pace and strength are perfect for a modern day center half.

Leicester bought Maguire from Hull City in the summer of 2017 for $22 million and after his move up the leagues from Sheffield United to Hull to Leicester, it now seems like Pep Guardiola and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will do battle to sign him this summer.

If Maguire joined either United or City he would be a guaranteed starter, but it is United who need him most. City have Aymeric Laporte, Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones right now, while United’s stable of center backs includes Phil Jones, Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo, Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly. Out of United’s options in the heart of their defense, only Lindelof has done himself any favors in recent months.

It is expected that Leicester value Maguire closer to $120 million, to United are still some way off their asking price. That said, a transfer fee of this size would allow Brendan Rodgers to bring in multiple players, as the Foxes look to seal a permanent move for Youri Tielemans in midfield, plus Jamie Vardy isn’t going to go on forever, so an extra attacking option would be handy as they push for European qualification this season.

Maguire is a man in demand and after signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James, United aren’t messing around in this transfer window as they aim to add young, hungry players to their squad. Maguire has the respect of his fellow pros and his leadership ability is clear for all to see.

He would set the tone for a new-look United defense and would be a game-changer. At City he would slot in seamlessly with how Guardiola wants his center backs to bring the ball out of the back, but maybe City’s priorities in the transfer market this summer are elsewhere with a right back and holding midfield their main targets.

If Solskjaer can get a deal for Maguire over the line, he would arguably be their most important signing since Sir Alex Ferguson retired. The cavernous voids in United’s defense have been the main reason they’ve struggled so much over the past six seasons.

