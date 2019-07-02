Tottenham sign teenage sensation Clarke

After 18 months, they’ve finally done it.

Tottenham have finally signed a new player for the first time in 517 days.

Jack Clarke, 18, has arrived from Leeds United for a fee of $11 million and the promising English winger has immediately been loaned back to Leeds for the 2019-20 campaign.

[ STREAM: Every PL match live ]

Mauricio Pochettino is revered around the globe for improving young players, and after a superb first full season in Leeds’ first season, Clarke will now develop further under Marcelo Bielsa (who happens to be Poch’s idol and close friend) before heading to Spurs.

“I’m delighted to join Tottenham and in the short term I’ll be giving my all to hopefully help Leeds win promotion,” Clarke said. “Obviously (Mauricio) is one of the best coaches in the world, a top, top manager. Hopefully he can help me push on and progress myself. I just want to carry on from where I left off at Leeds, kick on even more and then hopefully (following his loan) make an impact big enough to be in and around the team.”

Clarke will add pace and trickery out wide for Spurs when he eventually arrives and this is another long-term project for Pochettino. With only Erik Lamela and Heung-Min Son options out wide, plus Christian Eriksen expected to move on, Spurs could do with some extra depth in these positions. Clarke will provide that and he has the key attribute, pace, to thrive in that role. He has also been schooled in the art of pressing by Bielsa, which is exactly how Spurs play.

Similar to plucking Dele Alli from the lower leagues, then allowing him to further develop during a loan spell at his former club MK Dons, Spurs will hope Clarke kicks on from being named Leeds’ Young Player of the Year in 2018-19.

With the carrot of playing in the PL dangling in front of him, Clarke has the potential to become the best player outside of the top-flight in England.

Spurs have once again made a rather shrewd acquisition and their status as the best club to be at for young talents has been further reinforced.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports