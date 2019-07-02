Tottenham smash transfer record to sign Ndombele

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tanguy Ndombele is now officially a Tottenham Hotspur player.

The French international, 22, completed his move to the Premier League on Tuesday as Spurs shattered their transfer record to sign the central midfield from Lyon.

Ndombele has reportedly cost Tottenham close to $82 million, which is more than double their previous record transfer fee of $37 million for Moussa Sissoko in 2016.

With several top clubs across Europe chasing Ndombele, he has chosen to head to White Hart Lane on a contract until 2025, as Spurs will build their entire midfield around the exciting two-way player.

Ndombele has been superb for Lyon over the past two seasons and has broken into the French national team in recent months.

His distribution, reading of the game, dribbling and ability to intercept opponents have elevated him to the this level and he’s one of the best two-way central midfielders in the game right now.

After losing the silky skills of Mousa Dembele, this was an area where Spurs really needed to strengthen. Ndombele’s arrival means the likes of Eric Dier and Victor Wanyama could well be on their way out this summer, with Sissoko and Harry Winks battling to start alongside him, while Christian Eriksen is likely heading out of the door with just one year left on his current contract.

Signing Ndombele is a massive coup in the transfer market for Tottenham.

Daniel Levy spending this much money on one player is a huge statement on its own, and it will also help to keep the likes of Harry Kane and Dele Alli enthused about the Spurs project as they continue to challenge in the Champions League and the top four of the Premier League.

After going 18 months without signing a single new player (518 days, if you were counting…), Tottenham signed two new players in one day as promising teenager Jack Clarke arrived from Leeds United just before Ndombele and the English winger was then loaned back to Leeds for the 2019-20 campaign.

Turns out it is true what they say about London buses…

