Transfer wrap: Leicester buys $38M Newcastle star; Latest on Maguire

The most amazing part of Tuesday’s transfer buzz was not that Newcastle United had sold long-time attacker Ayoze Perez, rather the price tag.
Whispered as a $22 million target for clubs in his native Spain for some time, Perez has reportedly been sold within the Premier League for a whopping $37 million.
Is Leicester already spending that Harry Maguire money?
Assuming a passed physical, the Magpies will add that to their new coach’s transfer kitty (allegedly).
Perez, 25, would finish his time at Newcastle with 195 appearances. He led the team in scoring last season with 12 goals, his best league performance with the Magpies in any division.
We know transfer fees are going up every year, but wow.
- Speaking of bonkers fees, this one was suspected but still eyebrow-raising: Spurs won the rights to Tanguy Ndombele of Lyon with a record $82 million purchase which slaughters the $45 million the North London side spent on Davinson Sanchez.
- Spurs also added Leeds United winger Jack Clarke for $11 million, and will loan him back for the 2019-20 season.
- Sky Sports says Manchester City is willing to match Manchester United’s $90 million bid for Leicester’s Harry Maguire, a bid which was reportedly denied. Maguire has four years remaining on a rich contract, but reports continue to mention his willingness to leave for UEFA Champions League pastures despite plenty of love for the King Power Stadium club.