More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Getty Images

Transfer wrap: Leicester buys $38M Newcastle star; Latest on Maguire

By Nicholas MendolaJul 2, 2019, 7:19 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The most amazing part of Tuesday’s transfer buzz was not that Newcastle United had sold long-time attacker Ayoze Perez, rather the price tag.

Whispered as a $22 million target for clubs in his native Spain for some time, Perez has reportedly been sold within the Premier League for a whopping $37 million.

Is Leicester already spending that Harry Maguire money?

[ USWNT: Player ratings | 3 things ]

Assuming a passed physical, the Magpies will add that to their new coach’s transfer kitty (allegedly).

Perez, 25, would finish his time at Newcastle with 195 appearances. He led the team in scoring last season with 12 goals, his best league performance with the Magpies in any division.

We know transfer fees are going up every year, but wow.

  • Speaking of bonkers fees, this one was suspected but still eyebrow-raising: Spurs won the rights to Tanguy Ndombele of Lyon with a record $82 million purchase which slaughters the $45 million the North London side spent on Davinson Sanchez.
  • Spurs also added Leeds United winger Jack Clarke for $11 million, and will loan him back for the 2019-20 season.
  • Sky Sports says Manchester City is willing to match Manchester United’s $90 million bid for Leicester’s Harry Maguire, a bid which was reportedly denied. Maguire has four years remaining on a rich contract, but reports continue to mention his willingness to leave for UEFA Champions League pastures despite plenty of love for the King Power Stadium club.

Watch Live: Brazil v. Argentina in Copa America semi

AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan
By Nicholas MendolaJul 2, 2019, 8:07 PM EDT
Leave a comment

My, does this one have the potential to be a stunner or what?

[ STREAM: Brazil v. Argentina on Telemundo Deportes ]

Lionel Messi leads Argentina into the Mineirão on Tuesday for a Copa America semifinal date with hosts Brazil in what can only be described as a blockbuster.

Brazil manager Tite is hoping for a boost in morale and a trophy for his mantle, and his nation hasn’t played for the title since completing a run of four of five possible Copa wins in 2007.

Argentina has lost the last two finals on penalties kicks to Chile, and could very well meet the Chileans again if an out-of-form Messi and his men can claim a victory in Brazil.

Rapinoe expects to be ready for World Cup Final despite “minor strain”

AP Photo/Francisco Seco
By Nicholas MendolaJul 2, 2019, 6:31 PM EDT
Leave a comment

USWNT left wing Megan Rapinoe was a surprise scratch from the team’s World Cup semifinal win over England, but the 34-year-old isn’t worried about availability for Sunday’s final versus either Sweden or the Netherlands.

“Just a little minor strain, but I feel like I’ll be ready for the final.” Rapinoe said on Fox after the game. “It’s hard three days on the bounce in this old body.”

[ USWNT: Player ratings | 3 things ]

Rapinoe said she spent the game on the bench trying to bring “hype for the team,” and was very proud with the USWNT’s work in the 2-1 win.

“They dug deep again. We talked a lot about the depth that we have and this is the moment that you need to display it. We’re in the sixth game of a long tournament and we’ve only had three days rest for the last three games.”

The depth of the USWNT means Rapinoe’s availability to play is more important than her availability to start. Entering the Women’s World Cup Final with Carli Lloyd and Megan Rapinoe on the bench is an admirable situation for any team.

USWNT Player Ratings from thriller v. England

AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino
By Nicholas MendolaJul 2, 2019, 5:08 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The defending champs are one win from a repeat, and some terrific performances helped the USWNT get to a fifth Women’s World Cup Final.

[ MORE: Match recap | 3 things ]

The Yanks are 3-1 in those matches, but before let’s spend some time on the aforementioned performances before we learn whether that record will go to 4-1 or 3-2.

Starting XI

Alyssa Naeher — 9 — One of the title defense’s biggest question marks has been a monumental star in the wins over France and England.

Crystal Dunn — 7 — She’s only gotten better as the tournament progresses, and teams are going to target the center backs rather than mess with Dunn or Kelley O’Hara

Abby Dahlkemper — 5 — Gives the team a lot moving forward, but she struggled at the back.

Becky Sauerbrunn — 4 — Gave away the late penalty after she was beaten again by Ellen White. Just a poor night for the center backs.

Kelley O’Hara (Off 88′) — 7 — Couldn’t quite block the cross on England’s goal, but was again a bulldog on the right.

Lindsey Horan — 7 — The performance they needed to allow Lavelle to be her creative best.

Julie Ertz — 7 — Steady as usual despite plenty of reason to be nervous about the performances behind her.

Rose Lavelle (Off 65′) — 8 — A superstar showing from the 24-year-old Cincinnati native. The space she created can only be measured in acres.

Christen Press — 8 — Many wanted to see her in place of Megan Rapinoe all tournament, and the tough, fast winger only missed one beat. Great in hold up and scored the opener, but could’ve easily had a 9 and a match-salting assist had she not rushed a wild shot late.

Alex Morgan — 8 — We know she scored five goals against Thailand, but it’s fair to say this was still her best match of the tournament. A dynamic run and splendid headed finish after being floored in the 18 earlier in the match. She’s not bullied.

Tobin Heath (Off 80′)– 7 — Flashy? Of course, but Heath again showed her grit over the length of the pitch.

Substitutes

Sam Mewis (On 65′) — 7 — Job done.

Carli Lloyd (On 80′) — 7 — Drew a lot of fouls in a short shift.

Ali Kreiger (On 88′) — N/A

Late penalty save helps USWNT to fifth Women’s World Cup Final

AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani
By Nicholas MendolaJul 2, 2019, 4:53 PM EDT
1 Comment

Alyssa Naeher stopped Steph Houghton’s 83rd minute penalty kick, which was awarded by VAR, and the United States women’s national team reached its fifth Women’s World Cup Final with a 2-1 defeat of England on Tuesday in Lyon.

Christen Press and Alex Morgan gave the Americans leads in the match, but only an Ellen White equalizer arrived in the semifinal.

Ellen White scored England’s goal and Millie Bright saw her second yellow card just after Houghton’s butchered penalty attempt to send the Lionesses down to 10 players.

[ MORE: Player ratings | 3 things ]

Press made a surprise start in place of Megan Rapinoe and scored the game-opening goal for the Yanks, before White nabbed her tournament-leading sixth for England.

Lavelle has been outstanding in the early stages for the United States.

Press is the one who started the scoring, however, getting on the end of a looping cross from O’Hara and popping a header home for 1-0 in the 10th minute.

England drew level when Beth Mead’s cross beat the outstretched leg of O’Hara and White ran behind Abby Dahlkemper to snap the ball past Naeher with the outside of her foot. Game on.

Becky Sauerbrunn redirected a long English drive wide for a corner in the 28th minute, and the Yanks retook the lead moments later.

A diagonal ball from Abby Dahlkemper was well-controlled by Press on the touch line, who fed Horan. The former PSG star spotted Morgan, whose surgical run was matched by her header for 2-1.

Morgan celebrated by sipping a mock cup of tea. How very appropriate, Kermit, British, or both.

It wasn’t long after that that Naeher had to make a flying two-handed save at the back post. What a start.

Horan picked up a yellow card early in the second half, making it two awarded on the day after Millie Bright was shown a first-half caution.

Naeher made an in-tight save as England beganits fight for an equalizer.

A turnover deep in English territory allowed Press to drive at the Lionesses’ goal, but she failed to spot two teammates and instead unleashed a wild shot.

White then appeared to bring England level again, with White running between the American center backs to slot a low drive past Naeher for 2-2 with 22 minutes to play… but offside.

Demi Stokes looked to have sent England level for real, but something happened as her perfect pass got to White and saw the tournament’s leading scorer whiff on her effort to make it 2-2. VAR checked to see if Becky Sauerbrunn interfered with White, and she most certainly caught the striker’s leg.

But Houghton’s penalty kick was poor, and Naeher corralled the bounding low ball to preserve the win.