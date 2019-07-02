Watch Live: Brazil v. Argentina in Copa America semi

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The defending champs are one win from a repeat, and some terrific performances helped the USWNT get to a fifth Women’s World Cup Final.

[ MORE: Match recap | 3 things ]

The Yanks are 3-1 in those matches, but before let’s spend some time on the aforementioned performances before we learn whether that record will go to 4-1 or 3-2.

Starting XI

Alyssa Naeher — 9 — One of the title defense’s biggest question marks has been a monumental star in the wins over France and England.

Crystal Dunn — 7 — She’s only gotten better as the tournament progresses, and teams are going to target the center backs rather than mess with Dunn or Kelley O’Hara

Abby Dahlkemper — 5 — Gives the team a lot moving forward, but she struggled at the back.

Becky Sauerbrunn — 4 — Gave away the late penalty after she was beaten again by Ellen White. Just a poor night for the center backs.

PENALTY TO ENGLAND! Ellen White couldn't get a foot on Stokes' cross, VAR took a look, and a penalty is called on Sauerbrunn! #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/I7kqxCMLeW — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 2, 2019

Kelley O’Hara (Off 88′) — 7 — Couldn’t quite block the cross on England’s goal, but was again a bulldog on the right.

Lindsey Horan — 7 — The performance they needed to allow Lavelle to be her creative best.

Julie Ertz — 7 — Steady as usual despite plenty of reason to be nervous about the performances behind her.

Rose Lavelle (Off 65′) — 8 — A superstar showing from the 24-year-old Cincinnati native. The space she created can only be measured in acres.

Christen Press — 8 — Many wanted to see her in place of Megan Rapinoe all tournament, and the tough, fast winger only missed one beat. Great in hold up and scored the opener, but could’ve easily had a 9 and a match-salting assist had she not rushed a wild shot late.

Alex Morgan — 8 — We know she scored five goals against Thailand, but it’s fair to say this was still her best match of the tournament. A dynamic run and splendid headed finish after being floored in the 18 earlier in the match. She’s not bullied.

Tobin Heath (Off 80′)– 7 — Flashy? Of course, but Heath again showed her grit over the length of the pitch.

Substitutes

Sam Mewis (On 65′) — 7 — Job done.

Carli Lloyd (On 80′) — 7 — Drew a lot of fouls in a short shift.

Ali Kreiger (On 88′) — N/A

Follow @NicholasMendola