WATCH LIVE: England v. USWNT, World Cup semifinal

This is it.

England and the U.S. lock horns in Lyon on Tuesday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via Telemundo Deportes) for a place in the 2019 Women’s World Cup final.

An epic semifinal clash is set up between Phil Neville‘s Lionesses and Jill Ellis’ USWNT in front of a capacity crowd of 57,000, as the U.S. are favorites but will be wary of this upstart English side.

For England their main threat is Ellen White up top, who is the leading goalscorer at the tournament with five goals, while both Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe also have five each for the USWNT as Ellis had plenty of selection dilemmas given the strength of their squad.

Rapinoe was left of the starting lineup along with Sam Mewis, as Lindsey Horan and Christen Press come in.

England were dealt a huge blow as goalkeeper Karen Bardsley is out injured.

In front of a crowd of mostly American fans in Lyon, expectation levels will be high for the USWNT to finish off England early. But as the Lionesses showed during their victorious run to win the SheBelievesCup on U.S. soil earlier this year, they are improving all of the time.

Click on the link below to watch the game live online, as the winner of this semifinal will play either Sweden or the Netherlands in the final in Lyon on Sunday.

