Women’s World Cup, semifinal Power Rankings

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 2, 2019, 11:01 AM EDT
20 are out, four remain.

The 2019 Women’s World Cup in France has been epic and record-breaking, but know we’ve reached the final four, which nation should be the favorite to win it all?

England and the USWNT do battle in Lyon in the first semifinal on Tuesday, while one of Sweden or the Netherlands will also be in the final on Sunday in Lyon at they clash on Wednesday.

The Lionesses and Netherlands are very much rising nations in the women’s game, while Sweden (World Cup runners up in 2003 and third-place in 1991 and 2011) have always had a strong presence and the USWNT have won three of the seven World Cups in history.

Below we break down the favorites to win it all this summer, ahead of the semifinals kicking off.

4. Sweden: They proved a tough test for the USWNT in group play and Stina Blackstenius has emerged as a real star after her heroics in the quarterfinals against Germany. The weakest of the four remaining teams, but the fact Sweden are at the semifinal stage is a huge success in the first place. They are full of confidence and are tough to break down. That’s a dangerous combination.

3. Netherlands: Could easily take down one of England or USWNT in the final if they progress, as expected, past Sweden. Barcelona’s Lieke Martens has the ability to rip apart a defense on her own, and the reigning European champs have so many offensive weapons with Vivianne Miedema also in top form. Despite not quite clicking through the gears yet in this tournament, you get the sense the best is still to come from this Dutch team.

2. England: You could put them behind the Netherlands, but the way the No.3 ranked team in the latest FIFA rankings brushed aside Norway in the last eight proved their power. Ellen White has been scoring the goals, while the likes of Duggan, Taylor, Parris, Kirby and Mead all provide a depth of attacking options. The Lionesses are dangerous and love to possess the ball, and the only thing holding them back is cutting out a few of their slack defensive errors.

1. USA: The USWNT are the favorites to win the World Cup, but they’ve been far from convincing so far in the knockout rounds. Two penalty kicks, a free kick and a tap-in from Megan Rapinoe got them past Spain and France, as six goals across their last three games proving that the likes of Heath and Morgan are struggling for form in the final third. Jill Ellis has received plenty of criticism for her more defensive approach, but Julie Ertz has been superb in holding midfield and defensively the U.S. have improved. Their semifinal against England will be a tougher test than the final. The USWNT are favored, but it’s about 60-40 in their favor right now.

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 2, 2019, 10:16 AM EDT
Megan Rapinoe’s comments about not wanting to visit The White House if the USWNT win the 2019 Women’s World Cup have caused quite a stir.

The President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, has scolded Rapinoe publicly and since then Rapinoe has scored all four of the USWNT’s goals in the knockout round to lead them to the final four.

Simply put, the co-captain seems to be on a mission this summer to not only win the World Cup but stand up for equality across the board. Rapinoe has always been this way and is hell bent on inspiring change and using her platform as a star player for the USWNT to make her point.

But after Trump’s comments, Rapinoe’s girlfriend, legendary WNBA player Sue Bird, has released a column addressing the issue.

The title of the column on the Players’ Tribune website is “So the President F*cking Hates My Girlfriend (and 10 Other Things I Want You to Know Before the World Cup Semifinals)” and has been released on the day of the World Cup semifinal against England.

Of the 10 points Bird makes, number three deals with the elephant in the room…

(3) O.K. so now that that’s out of the way, I’ll answer The Question. The one that’s probably most on your mind. And by that I mean: What’s it like to have the literal President of the literal United States (of literal America) go Full Adolescent Boy on your girlfriend? Hmm. Well… it’s WEIRD. And I’d say I actually had a pretty standard reaction to it: which was to freak out a little.

That’s one thing that you kind of have to know about me and Megan: our politics are similar — after we won the WNBA title in Seattle last season, no way were we going to the (f*cking) White House! — but our dispositions are not. And as we’ve been talking through a lot of this “stuff,” as it’s been happening to her, you know, I’ll be honest here….. some of it scares the sh*t out of me!!

I mean, some of it is kind of funny….. but like in a REALLY? REALLY? THIS GUY??? kind of way. Like, dude — there’s nothing better demanding your attention?? It would be ridiculous to the point of laughter, if it wasn’t so gross. (And if his legislations and policies weren’t ruining the lives of so many innocent people.) And then what’s legitimately scary, I guess, is like….. how it’s not just his tweets. Because now suddenly you’ve got all these MAGA peeps getting hostile in your mentions. And you’ve got all these crazy blogs writing terrible things about this person you care so much about. And now they’re doing takedowns of Megan on Fox News, and who knows whatever else. It’s like an out-of-body experience, really — that’s how I’d describe it. That’s how it was for me.

Hope Solo fears for USWNT in semifinal v. England

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 2, 2019, 9:31 AM EDT
Hope Solo isn’t shy in sharing what’s on her mind, and ahead of the USWNT facing England in the World Cup semifinal on Tuesday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via Telemundo Deportes) in Lyon, the former U.S. goalkeeper has admitted fear will be in the air for the Americans.

Solo, 37, is working as an analyst for the BBC in the UK during the Women’s World Cup and in her latest column she revealed there has always been respect for England from the USWNT, but that may have turned to fear.

“This summer, after victories over Scotland, Argentina, Japan, Cameroon and Norway to reach the last four, there might be a small sense of fear from the United States for this England team. And that’s not how the US have ever operated previously – we simply do not fear teams,” Solo said. “There’s a sense of arrogance in the fact that we like to instil fear in others, and we don’t operate with fear ourselves. This American team won’t admit it, but the Lionesses can instil a tiny bit of fear in Jill Ellis’ defending champions.”

Solo revealed that this is England’s ‘best chance to beat the USA’ and believes that the two teams are set for an epic semifinal battle in Lyon in front of a sell-out crowd.

She also used her column to have another dig at USWNT head coach Jill Ellis, as she claimed that Phil Neville, in his first-ever tournament as a manager, is a much better tactician.

Given the fact Ellis was the head coach when Solo had her contract terminated by U.S. Soccer in 2016 after several disciplinary issues, it’s safe to say she has an axe to grind with the current USWNT setup…

“Player for player, the American team is the stronger side and you have to think they will get through – but England have the better manager, tactically,” Solo added. “We’re going to see tactics come into play in this game more than in any other match in this tournament so far, which is why I’m excited to see what Phil Neville has in store.”

Does Solo have a point? On the last point, praising Neville and saying she would have loved to have played for him, she could be right.

Neville has got some big decisions correct for the Lionesses to guide them to last four of this tournament, plus he led England to victory on U.S. soil earlier this year in the SheBelievesCup.

On the other hand Ellis’ tactics have been questioned by many surrounding the USWNT, and decisions like leaving out Lindsay Horan and keeping star names Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan in the team despite shaky displays has raised eyebrows.

The USWNT have hardly been scintillating in this World Cup, but they are through to the semifinal stage and they know if they beat England they will be heavy favorites to get past either the Netherlands or Sweden in the final on Sunday. Equally, England will also be favorites if the No.3 ranked nation manage to get past the top team in the world.

Report: Man United’s $90 million Maguire bid rejected

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 2, 2019, 8:49 AM EDT
Manchester United is determined to get their man.

But Harry Maguire‘s current club Leicester City is sticking to their guns, as the man affectionately known as ‘slabhead’ will likely be more expensive than Virgil Van Dijk, the most expensive defender in history.

Multiple outlets report that United have had a $90 million bid for Maguire, 26, rejected by Leicester as the England international is chased by both Manchester clubs this summer.

Maguire’s meteoric rise has seen him become one of the most coveted center backs in Europe, as his marauding runs and calmness on the ball combined with his aerial presence, pace and strength are perfect for a modern day center half.

Leicester bought Maguire from Hull City in the summer of 2017 for $22 million and after his move up the leagues from Sheffield United to Hull to Leicester, it now seems like Pep Guardiola and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will do battle to sign him this summer.

If Maguire joined either United or City he would be a guaranteed starter, but it is United who need him most. City have Aymeric Laporte, Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones right now, while United’s stable of center backs includes Phil Jones, Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo, Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly. Out of United’s options in the heart of their defense, only Lindelof has done himself any favors in recent months.

It is expected that Leicester value Maguire closer to $120 million, to United are still some way off their asking price. That said, a transfer fee of this size would allow Brendan Rodgers to bring in multiple players, as the Foxes look to seal a permanent move for Youri Tielemans in midfield, plus Jamie Vardy isn’t going to go on forever, so an extra attacking option would be handy as they push for European qualification this season.

Maguire is a man in demand and after signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James, United aren’t messing around in this transfer window as they aim to add young, hungry players to their squad. Maguire has the respect of his fellow pros and his leadership ability is clear for all to see.

He would set the tone for a new-look United defense and would be a game-changer. At City he would slot in seamlessly with how Guardiola wants his center backs to bring the ball out of the back, but maybe City’s priorities in the transfer market this summer are elsewhere with a right back and holding midfield their main targets.

If Solskjaer can get a deal for Maguire over the line, he would arguably be their most important signing since Sir Alex Ferguson retired. The cavernous voids in United’s defense have been the main reason they’ve struggled so much over the past six seasons.

Tottenham sign teenage sensation Clarke

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 2, 2019, 7:57 AM EDT
After 18 months, they’ve finally done it.

Tottenham have finally signed a new player for the first time in 517 days.

Jack Clarke, 18, has arrived from Leeds United for a fee of $11 million and the promising English winger has immediately been loaned back to Leeds for the 2019-20 campaign.

Mauricio Pochettino is revered around the globe for improving young players, and after a superb first full season in Leeds’ first season, Clarke will now develop further under Marcelo Bielsa (who happens to be Poch’s idol and close friend) before heading to Spurs.

“I’m delighted to join Tottenham and in the short term I’ll be giving my all to hopefully help Leeds win promotion,” Clarke said. “Obviously (Mauricio) is one of the best coaches in the world, a top, top manager. Hopefully he can help me push on and progress myself. I just want to carry on from where I left off at Leeds, kick on even more and then hopefully (following his loan) make an impact big enough to be in and around the team.”

Clarke will add pace and trickery out wide for Spurs when he eventually arrives and this is another long-term project for Pochettino. With only Erik Lamela and Heung-Min Son options out wide, plus Christian Eriksen expected to move on, Spurs could do with some extra depth in these positions. Clarke will provide that and he has the key attribute, pace, to thrive in that role. He has also been schooled in the art of pressing by Bielsa, which is exactly how Spurs play.

Similar to plucking Dele Alli from the lower leagues, then allowing him to further develop during a loan spell at his former club MK Dons, Spurs will hope Clarke kicks on from being named Leeds’ Young Player of the Year in 2018-19.

With the carrot of playing in the PL dangling in front of him, Clarke has the potential to become the best player outside of the top-flight in England.

Spurs have once again made a rather shrewd acquisition and their status as the best club to be at for young talents has been further reinforced.