More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Afghan coach ‘disgusted’ by Infantino, wants FIFA head to go

Associated PressJul 3, 2019, 10:54 AM EDT
Leave a comment

LYON, France (AP) — The coach of the Afghanistan women’s soccer team says she is “disgusted” with Gianni Infantino over the handling of sexual abuse cases and called on the FIFA president to resign.

FIFA banned Keramuudin Karim for life from soccer this month for repeated sexual abuse of female players while president of the Afghanistan Football Federation.

But coach Kelly Lindsey is angry that only Karim has been punished, saying FIFA “didn’t investigate anyone but the president. They didn’t go any deeper than the top layer. In my mind, it’s not what we need as a leader of FIFA.”

Expanding further on Infantino at a briefing in Lyon at the Women’s World Cup, Lindsey said “I’m disgusted with him as a human being, as a leader of our sport. He should not be president of FIFA in my mind.”

Report: Man United offers to make De Gea highest paid goalkeeper

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJul 3, 2019, 11:16 AM EDT
Leave a comment

According to a report by the BBC, Manchester United has stepped up efforts to sign David De Gea to a long-term contract, with its latest offer reportedly high enough to make him the highest-paid goalkeeper in the world.

De Gea’s contract expires next summer, and Manchester United has reportedly been working on an extension for the last calendar year, but little progress has been made. The Spaniard wishes to be the highest-paid player at the club, but the Red Devils are hamstrung by the enormous contract it gave Alexis Sanchez, meaning it would need to offer De Gea north of the $490,000-per-week deal that Sanchez is saddled with.

While the BBC report does not give details of the offer, A report by The Times does specify the amount, claiming it is worth $440,000 per week, meaning while it doesn’t reach Sanchez’s contract, it comes much closer than the label of “highest-paid goalkeeper” would suggest.

For perspective on goalkeeper earnings around the world, a Marca report on De Gea negotiations from a year ago tabs Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer as the highest-paid goalkeeper in the world at the time with a salary of $325,000 per week. While that figure still doesn’t come close to the Sanchez number that De Gea’s camp has stuck to, it would still earn him a significant bump in pay from his current $251,000-per-week deal.

Should this improved contract offer yet again fall short of De Gea’s expectations, it’s possible that Manchester United would begin to shop him, looking to cash in instead of allowing him to leave on a free transfer next summer. The club does have a 32-year-old international starter in Sergio Romero on the books who could take over should De Gea depart. However, the BBC report states that the club’s current strategy is to continue negotiating into the new season, hoping he eventually signs on even at the risk of losing him on a free.

De Gea took a step back from his usual worldbeater form last season, starting with a poor 2018 World Cup which carried into the Manchester United campaign, but at 28 years old he remains one of the world’s best goalkeepers and is just entering the prime of a goalkeeper’s career. He has racked up 362 appearances for Manchester United, good for 40th on the all-time club list and a season away from the 400-mark which would see him into the top 25.

He joined Manchester United in 2011 from Atletico Madrid at just 20 years old, and has been the regular starter since signing on, inking a five-year contract extension in 2015.

Copa America: Firmino, Jesus lead Brazil past Argentina

AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano
By Nicholas MendolaJul 2, 2019, 10:26 PM EDT
1 Comment

Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino both had a goal and an assist as Brazil advanced to the Copa America Final with a 2-0 defeat of Argentina at the Mineirão on Tuesday.

It means Lionel Messi misses out on his chance to lead Argentina to a trophy for the first time since he helped the U-23 side win gold at the 2008 Olympics.

Brazil moves on Sunday’s final to face the winner of Wednesday’s semifinal between Peru and two-time reigning champions Chile.

Argentina and Colombia will co-host the tournament next summer.

[ USWNT: Match recap | 3 things ]

Dani Alves led the charge for the opener, slipping Firmino into the box. The Liverpool man found his Man City compatriot for the 1-0 advantage.

Brazil controlled the first half but was under the knife in the second half as Messi attempted to rally La Albiceleste.

But Jesus led a lightning counter attack and slid a ball across the 18 to Firmino for an easy goal and a two-marker advantage.

LIVE – Mexico v. Haiti in Gold Cup semifinal

Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 2, 2019, 10:15 PM EDT
1 Comment

This is one of the most lopsided semifinals in Gold Cup history, at least in terms of expectations.

Tata Martino’s 18th ranked Mexico meets tournament upstarts Haiti, some 83 positions lower on the FIFA charts.

[ LIVE: Latest Gold Cup scores ] 

Elo Ratings have Haiti plenty higher after this tournament run, but the point remains the same: the Haitians would further stun the continent with a berth in the final at the expense of El Tri.

Mexico has won a record six Gold Cups. This is Haiti’s first semifinal since the tournament was still the CONCACAF Championship.

Body recovered is Swiss international Ismaili

Photo by Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 2, 2019, 9:56 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The body of Switzerland women’s national teamer Florijana Ismaili has been found, three days after disappearing while swimming in Italy.

Ismaili entered the Lake Como water on June 30 and never resurfaced, a day after her 24th birthday. Her body was recovered from deep below the surface.

Capped 33 times with three goals for the Swiss, she captained Young Boys’ female team BSC YB Frauen.

The Swiss federation announced her passing.

“The SFV expresses its sincere condolences to the family, relatives and friends of Florijana Ismaili and wishes everyone all the strength in this difficult time.”