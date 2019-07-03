Atletico Madrid confirms enormous Joao Felix signing

What was already a busy Wednesday at the Wanda Metripolitano just went over-the-top insane.
After seeing Hector Herrera sign on and Rodrigo depart, Atletico Madrid officially confirmed the signing of 19-year-old Benfica star Joao Felix.
The club did not confirm the transfer fee, but according to multiple reports around Europe, including the BBC and Sky Sports, Felix cost Atletico Madrid a whopping $142 million, making him the fifth-most expensive transfer in world football history and the most of any Madrid club. He is the second-most expensive teenager behind Kylian Mbappe.
Felix is new to the first-team scene, having only made his senior debut in August, but already holding a big reputation as a young talent, he burst onto the big stage with 15 league goals in 26 Liga NOS appearances. He also scored three Europa League goals as Porto reached the quarterfinals of the competition.
The Portuguese teen made his international debut in the semi-finals of the Nations League in early June, and his style of play has earned comparisons to compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo with his ability to cut in from the wing and owning an innate ability to score from long range.
Much of the financial backing for the Felix move will come from the heavily reported sale of Antoine Griezmann to Barcelona, with the striker costing a reported $136 million per his release clause. On Tuesday, ESPN reported that hang-ups in the Griezmann transfer were affecting Felix’s switch, but with the youngster now confirmed it could be a sign that Griezmann is close to his move as well.
After collecting the European Under-21 Championship with Spain, Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos has a huge decision to make this summer. Where is he going next.
Not in Zinedine Zidane’s first team plans despite an outstanding summer so far, in which he was named to the All-Tournament Team, Ceballos is now being chased by many of Europe’s biggest clubs. This includes Tottenham, Liverpool and Arsenal, according to Spanish publication Marca.
The publication speculates that since Tottenham has a good relationship with Real Madrid due to previous deals and that Christian Eriksen could leave this summer, Ceballos, 22, would be a natural replacement. In addition, the report states Real Madrid would want to have a buy-back clause in the contract, should Ceballos blossom into a legit star while in the Premier League.
The playmaking midfielder could also be a boost to Unai Emery at Arsenal, and help fill one of the spots vacated by Aaron Ramsey, or provide a boost in depth to Liverpool, which is looking to overtake Manchester City in the league table for the upcoming season. In the meantime, Ceballos is on vacation to rest after the U-21 Championship, while his Real Madrid teammates head to Montreal, Canada to begin preseason training.
The United States has already booked its place in the 2019 Women’s World Cup final, and now they will find out their European opponent as Sweden meets the Netherlands in the second semi in Lyon, with kickoff set for 3:00 p.m. ET.
Both teams are a surprise to make it this far, with the Netherlands’ already having eclipsed their best finish in a Women’s World Cup just by reaching the quarterfinals and Sweden failing to win its group and knocking off favorited Germany in the quarterfinals.
The Dutch side has made one change from the team that topped Italy last time out, with Lineth Beerensteyn coming in to replace Shanice van de Sanden on the right wing. The change had been coming with van de Sanden struggling at times this tournament, and while it is a positive replacement for the Netherlands as Beerensteyn comes in after playing hero against Canada in the group stage finale, it also gives them pace off the bench in the speedy van de Sanden.
For Sweden, there are two changes, one of which is forced as Fridolina Rolfo is suspended due to yellow card accumulation, a big loss for the side. In her place is 23-year-old Lina Hurtig who bagged a goal earlier in the tournament against Thailand. Also into the side is 22-year-old Nathalie Bjorn who replaces Elin Rubensson in a tactical change.
The Netherlands can reach its first-ever World Cup final with a win, while Sweden is looking to make its second after the country’s second-place finish in the 2003 Women’s World Cup in the United States, where they fell to Germany in the final 2-1 in extra time.
It’s been a busy day – and summer – at the Wanda Metripolitano.
After sealing the arrival of midfielder Hector Herrera, Atletico Madrid confirmed on Wednesday that Manchester City activated the release clause of 23-year-old Rodrigo, leaving the club no choice but to ship the youngster to the Premier League side. The release clause totaled $79 million, setting a new transfer record at Man City.
Rodrigo joined the club just last summer from Villareal for $25 million, representing a significant return on investment for Atletico Madrid in just one season. He played a heavy role last campaign as Atleti finished second in the La Liga table, appearing 34 times in league play and scoring three goals. He racked up 3,675 minutes during the season across all competitions, fourth-most on the entire squad and more than fellow midfielders Koke and Thomas Partey.
A defensive midfielder, Rodrigo represents an important acquisition for Manchester City. The club’s biggest struggles over the last two title-winning seasons have come during spells without Fernandinho, who has been sidelined at times by knee and thigh problems. With the Brazilian now 34 years old, securing a young, starting-caliber defensive midfielder is a smart investment at a thin position.
Their previous transfer record was the $75 million acquisition of Riyad Mahrez last summer, which itself topped the $72 million purchase of Aymeric Laporte and the $68 million for Kevin De Bruyne.
It has been a summer of change at Atletico Madrid, with club fixtures Diego Godin, Antoine Griezmann, and Juanfran all leaving for various reasons plus the big-money departures of Rodrigo, Lucas Hernandez, and Gelson Martins. Marcos Llorente, Felipe, and Herrera have arrived with the hopes of filling the void, and there are likely more incoming transfers to be secured.
As expected, Mexican midfielder Hector Herrera has moved from one established Champions League side to another.
La Liga giants Atletico Madrid announced the signing of Herrera on Wednesday, a widely-reported move after the 29-year-old bid farewell to his club Porto on social media the day before, leaving the Portuguese giants after six seasons and nearly 250 appearances, serving as captain last season.
Herrera joins Atletico Madrid on a free transfer after the expiration of his Porto contract, and will have plenty of competition at the Wanda Metripolitano. The club already has Koke, Saul Niguez, and Thomas Partey in the middle of the pitch who all racked up at least 2,700 minutes last season, plus the addition of big-money signing of 24-year-old Marcos Llorente from Real Madrid. Herrera likely joined as a replacement for 22-year-old Rodrigo who left to join Manchester City.
The club announced Herrera’s deal with Atleti is for three years.
The Mexican international owns 70 international caps but was one of the many stars not called into the squad for the 2019 Gold Cup by new head coach Tata Martino, alongside Carlos Vela, Javier Hernandez, and Jesus Corona. Martino opened the door for a return to the national team on Tuesday, saying that, “Like I’ve said, aside from the case of Carlos, who made a public statement, there is no other player that the doors are closed for.”