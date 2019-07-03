Atletico Madrid confirms enormous Joao Felix signing

What was already a busy Wednesday at the Wanda Metripolitano just went over-the-top insane.

After seeing Hector Herrera sign on and Rodrigo depart, Atletico Madrid officially confirmed the signing of 19-year-old Benfica star Joao Felix.

The club did not confirm the transfer fee, but according to multiple reports around Europe, including the BBC and Sky Sports, Felix cost Atletico Madrid a whopping $142 million, making him the fifth-most expensive transfer in world football history and the most of any Madrid club. He is the second-most expensive teenager behind Kylian Mbappe.

Felix is new to the first-team scene, having only made his senior debut in August, but already holding a big reputation as a young talent, he burst onto the big stage with 15 league goals in 26 Liga NOS appearances. He also scored three Europa League goals as Porto reached the quarterfinals of the competition.

The Portuguese teen made his international debut in the semi-finals of the Nations League in early June, and his style of play has earned comparisons to compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo with his ability to cut in from the wing and owning an innate ability to score from long range.

Much of the financial backing for the Felix move will come from the heavily reported sale of Antoine Griezmann to Barcelona, with the striker costing a reported $136 million per his release clause. On Tuesday, ESPN reported that hang-ups in the Griezmann transfer were affecting Felix’s switch, but with the youngster now confirmed it could be a sign that Griezmann is close to his move as well.

Follow @the_bonnfire