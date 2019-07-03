More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Could Messi, Aguero continue playing for Argentina?

By Daniel KarellJul 3, 2019, 4:46 PM EDT
Leave a comment

There’s still the third-place game to play, but in effect, Argentina’s Copa America is over, and now the national team can turn its attention towards qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.

But there will be at least one major question hanging over the Albiceleste over the next few months. Will Lionel Messi play for Argentina again? And what about other veterans, such as Sergio Aguero, Angel Di Maria and Nicolas Otamendi?

[READ: Transfer Rumor Roundup]

For Messi, when asked about his future after the match, he seemed like he hadn’t made up his mind.

“Yes, I do not know,” Messi told reporters after Brazil’s 2-0 win on Tuesday over Argentina. “I enjoyed myself very well with this group. If I have to help, I’m going to do it, there’s a nice team to grow and if I can help from wherever I am and accompany them, I’ll be there.”

For Aguero, he was much clearer. He’ll always be there if called.

“I am available to follow, if they call me,” Aguero said. “I will never say no to the national team.”

Messi is now 32-years old, while Aguero is 31-years old. By 2022, the pair will be 35 and 34, respectively, certainly not at their physical peak. And yet, it’s likely that others won’t take their place by then and force them out of the national team.

For Messi, he’s had multiple occassions where he’s “retired” from the national team. The first came after the 2016 Copa America Centenario in the U.S., when he said he wouldn’t play for Argentina again due to administrative mishaps during the tournament, as well as exhaustion after three straight years of losing in the final.

After the 2018 World Cup, in which Argentina struggled and was run over by France in the round of 16, Messi again took a break from the national team, but came back this spring for a pair of friendlies before this summer’s Copa America.

Aguero sits a few caps shy of 100, while Messi is well above that mark, but both players’ club teams will surely welcome a break for at least one season to allow the players to focus on the club campaigns fully, and not have to travel across the Atlantic Ocean for games.

An Argentina without Messi in it will look much different, but that future could be here as early as this weekend.

 

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Liverpool, Arsenal, Spurs all interested in Real Madrid’s Ceballos, and more

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellJul 3, 2019, 3:57 PM EDT
Leave a comment

After collecting the European Under-21 Championship with Spain, Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos has a huge decision to make this summer. Where is he going next.

Not in Zinedine Zidane’s first team plans despite an outstanding summer so far, in which he was named to the All-Tournament Team, Ceballos is now being chased by many of Europe’s biggest clubs. This includes Tottenham, Liverpool and Arsenal, according to Spanish publication Marca.

[READ: Man City activates Rodrigo release clause]

The publication speculates that since Tottenham has a good relationship with Real Madrid due to previous deals and that Christian Eriksen could leave this summer, Ceballos, 22, would be a natural replacement. In addition, the report states Real Madrid would want to have a buy-back clause in the contract, should Ceballos blossom into a legit star while in the Premier League.

The playmaking midfielder could also be a boost to Unai Emery at Arsenal, and help fill one of the spots vacated by Aaron Ramsey, or provide a boost in depth to Liverpool, which is looking to overtake Manchester City in the league table for the upcoming season. In the meantime, Ceballos is on vacation to rest after the U-21 Championship, while his Real Madrid teammates head to Montreal, Canada to begin preseason training.

Here are some more transfer stories from around the Premier League and Europe

(more…)

Atletico Madrid confirms enormous Joao Felix signing

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJul 3, 2019, 2:51 PM EDT
Leave a comment

What was already a busy Wednesday at the Wanda Metripolitano just went over-the-top insane.

After seeing Hector Herrera sign on and Rodrigo depart, Atletico Madrid officially confirmed the signing of 19-year-old Benfica star Joao Felix.

The club did not confirm the transfer fee, but according to multiple reports around Europe, including the BBC and Sky Sports, Felix cost Atletico Madrid a whopping $142 million, making him the fifth-most expensive transfer in world football history and the most of any Madrid club. He is the second-most expensive teenager behind Kylian Mbappe.

 

Felix is new to the first-team scene, having only made his senior debut in August, but already holding a big reputation as a young talent, he burst onto the big stage with 15 league goals in 26 Liga NOS appearances. He also scored three Europa League goals as Porto reached the quarterfinals of the competition.

The Portuguese teen made his international debut in the semi-finals of the Nations League in early June, and his style of play has earned comparisons to compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo with his ability to cut in from the wing and owning an innate ability to score from long range.

Much of the financial backing for the Felix move will come from the heavily reported sale of Antoine Griezmann to Barcelona, with the striker costing a reported $136 million per his release clause. On Tuesday, ESPN reported that hang-ups in the Griezmann transfer were affecting Felix’s switch, but with the youngster now confirmed it could be a sign that Griezmann is close to his move as well.

WATCH LIVE: Sweden v. Netherlands, World Cup semifinal

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJul 3, 2019, 2:06 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The United States has already booked its place in the 2019 Women’s World Cup final, and now they will find out their European opponent as Sweden meets the Netherlands in the second semi in Lyon, with kickoff set for 3:00 p.m. ET.

[ WATCH: Stream Sweden v. Netherlands live ]

Both teams are a surprise to make it this far, with the Netherlands’ already having eclipsed their best finish in a Women’s World Cup just by reaching the quarterfinals and Sweden failing to win its group and knocking off favorited Germany in the quarterfinals.

The Dutch side has made one change from the team that topped Italy last time out, with Lineth Beerensteyn coming in to replace Shanice van de Sanden on the right wing. The change had been coming with van de Sanden struggling at times this tournament, and while it is a positive replacement for the Netherlands as Beerensteyn comes in after playing hero against Canada in the group stage finale, it also gives them pace off the bench in the speedy van de Sanden.

For Sweden, there are two changes, one of which is forced as Fridolina Rolfo is suspended due to yellow card accumulation, a big loss for the side. In her place is 23-year-old Lina Hurtig who bagged a goal earlier in the tournament against Thailand. Also into the side is 22-year-old Nathalie Bjorn who replaces Elin Rubensson in a tactical change.

The Netherlands can reach its first-ever World Cup final with a win, while Sweden is looking to make its second after the country’s second-place finish in the 2003 Women’s World Cup in the United States, where they fell to Germany in the final 2-1 in extra time.

 

Man City activates release clause of Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodrigo

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJul 3, 2019, 1:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It’s been a busy day – and summer – at the Wanda Metripolitano.

After sealing the arrival of midfielder Hector Herrera, Atletico Madrid confirmed on Wednesday that Manchester City activated the release clause of 23-year-old Rodrigo, leaving the club no choice but to ship the youngster to the Premier League side. The release clause totaled $79 million, setting a new transfer record at Man City.

Rodrigo joined the club just last summer from Villareal for $25 million, representing a significant return on investment for Atletico Madrid in just one season. He played a heavy role last campaign as Atleti finished second in the La Liga table, appearing 34 times in league play and scoring three goals. He racked up 3,675 minutes during the season across all competitions, fourth-most on the entire squad and more than fellow midfielders Koke and Thomas Partey.

A defensive midfielder, Rodrigo represents an important acquisition for Manchester City. The club’s biggest struggles over the last two title-winning seasons have come during spells without Fernandinho, who has been sidelined at times by knee and thigh problems. With the Brazilian now 34 years old, securing a young, starting-caliber defensive midfielder is a smart investment at a thin position.

Their previous transfer record was the $75 million acquisition of Riyad Mahrez last summer, which itself topped the $72 million purchase of Aymeric Laporte and the $68 million for Kevin De Bruyne.

It has been a summer of change at Atletico Madrid, with club fixtures Diego Godin, Antoine Griezmann, and Juanfran all leaving for various reasons plus the big-money departures of Rodrigo, Lucas Hernandez, and Gelson Martins. Marcos Llorente, Felipe, and Herrera have arrived with the hopes of filling the void, and there are likely more incoming transfers to be secured.