More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Reports: Lampard to be confirmed as Chelsea manager Thursday

By Daniel KarellJul 3, 2019, 7:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It appears only the official club announcement on its website and multiple social media platforms is all that stands between Frank Lampard becoming Chelsea’s new manager.

Multiple outlets in England reported Wednesday evening that Lampard arrived at Stamford Bridge late in the afternoon to put the finishing touches on his contract. He likely also took part in a photo shoot and interviews that are all expected to be released on Thursday. One report claimed that Lampard’s announcement as manager was delayed because Facebook and Instagram were experiencing technical difficulties on Wednesday, although it’s not clear that that was the the case.

The move has seemed inevitable since Derby County officially granted Chelsea the right to speak with Lampard about the Blues open managerial position.

As Chelsea is about to kick off its preseason training, it’s been without a coach since Mid-June, when Maurizio Sarri left the club to take the Juventus job.

Lampard comes with just one season of managerial experience, his last season at Derby where he led them to the Championship Playoff Final, but he wasn’t able to see his side promoted to the Premier League.

The Guardian reports that Lampard has received assurances he will be given time to mold the squad to his liking, especially with an expected transfer ban to be in place this summer. The ban, issued by FIFA and currently being litigated in the Court for Arbitration of Sport, could potentially last through June 2020.

The hiring of Lampard is a big departure from the more recent trend of hiring experienced managers, with Sarri, Antonio Conte, Rafa Benitez and Carlo Ancelotti all bringing tears of experience with them.

However, Lampard’s preferred high-pressing style he displayed with Derby could fit with a younger Chelsea squad were expected to see this season, as older players like Willian and Pedro could leave entering the final years of their contracts.

Lampard will be given time and trust by the fans, but it remains to be seen how they’ll feel if Chelsea is sitting in tenth place after the first three months of the season, for example.

Netherlands tops Sweden after extra time to advance to World Cup final

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellJul 3, 2019, 5:51 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The U.S. Women’s National Team avoided a rematch against Sweden, and it’s thanks to the hard work by the Netherlands midfielders and attackers.

Jackie Groenen’s 99th minute goal proved to be the difference as the Netherlands defeated Sweden, 1-0 after extra time in the semifinals, advancing to Sunday’s final against the USWNT. It had been a stalemate for most of the match, with Sweden soaking up pressure and the Netherlands struggling to break down the Swedish defensive and midfield blocks in front of them.

It was a tight, cagey match from the start and neither team played up to their potentials. It seemed as if both teams tried their best to play the safe pass and not make the key mistake that would lead to a goal.

Despite the tension in the arena in Lyon, there was still plenty of action in both boxes. The Netherlands finished with 15 shots, four of them on target while Sweden had 11 shots and three on target.

Sweden had the better of the chances early on. Soaking up pressure from the Netherlands, Sweden unleashed Stina Blackstenius, but her strike from a tight angle was corralled in the 13th minute by Netherlands goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal.

Van Veenendaal made another save late on a close chance by Sweden’s Lina Hurtig, but there wasn’t much to separate the sides in the second half.

The Netherlands made a surprising halftime substitution, taking off star attacker Lieke Martens and bringing on super sub Jill Roord. Sweden would rue its luck in the 57th minute as Nilla Fischer picked up a loose ball in the box and unleashed a drive that pinged off the post.

The Netherlands soon after grew into the game and forced Hedvig Lindahl into a couple of fingertip saves, keeping Sweden alive.

Finally, in extra time, Groenen found a yard of space at the edge of the area and lashed home a strike into the far post to put the Netherlands on top, before holding on late to see the game through.

Its the Netherlands first World Cup final and follows a strong qualifying campaign as well as winning the 2017 European Championship.

This story will be updated.

Could Messi, Aguero continue playing for Argentina?

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellJul 3, 2019, 4:46 PM EDT
1 Comment

There’s still the third-place game to play, but in effect, Argentina’s Copa America is over, and now the national team can turn its attention towards qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.

But there will be at least one major question hanging over the Albiceleste over the next few months. Will Lionel Messi play for Argentina again? And what about other veterans, such as Sergio Aguero, Angel Di Maria and Nicolas Otamendi?

[READ: Transfer Rumor Roundup]

For Messi, when asked about his future after the match, he seemed like he hadn’t made up his mind.

“Yes, I do not know,” Messi told reporters after Brazil’s 2-0 win on Tuesday over Argentina. “I enjoyed myself very well with this group. If I have to help, I’m going to do it, there’s a nice team to grow and if I can help from wherever I am and accompany them, I’ll be there.”

For Aguero, he was much clearer. He’ll always be there if called.

“I am available to follow, if they call me,” Aguero said. “I will never say no to the national team.”

Messi is now 32-years old, while Aguero is 31-years old. By 2022, the pair will be 35 and 34, respectively, certainly not at their physical peak. And yet, it’s likely that others won’t take their place by then and force them out of the national team.

For Messi, he’s had multiple occassions where he’s “retired” from the national team. The first came after the 2016 Copa America Centenario in the U.S., when he said he wouldn’t play for Argentina again due to administrative mishaps during the tournament, as well as exhaustion after three straight years of losing in the final.

After the 2018 World Cup, in which Argentina struggled and was run over by France in the round of 16, Messi again took a break from the national team, but came back this spring for a pair of friendlies before this summer’s Copa America.

Aguero sits a few caps shy of 100, while Messi is well above that mark, but both players’ club teams will surely welcome a break for at least one season to allow the players to focus on the club campaigns fully, and not have to travel across the Atlantic Ocean for games.

An Argentina without Messi in it will look much different, but that future could be here as early as this weekend.

 

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Liverpool, Arsenal, Spurs all interested in Real Madrid’s Ceballos, and more

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellJul 3, 2019, 3:57 PM EDT
Leave a comment

After collecting the European Under-21 Championship with Spain, Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos has a huge decision to make this summer. Where is he going next.

Not in Zinedine Zidane’s first team plans despite an outstanding summer so far, in which he was named to the All-Tournament Team, Ceballos is now being chased by many of Europe’s biggest clubs. This includes Tottenham, Liverpool and Arsenal, according to Spanish publication Marca.

[READ: Man City activates Rodrigo release clause]

The publication speculates that since Tottenham has a good relationship with Real Madrid due to previous deals and that Christian Eriksen could leave this summer, Ceballos, 22, would be a natural replacement. In addition, the report states Real Madrid would want to have a buy-back clause in the contract, should Ceballos blossom into a legit star while in the Premier League.

The playmaking midfielder could also be a boost to Unai Emery at Arsenal, and help fill one of the spots vacated by Aaron Ramsey, or provide a boost in depth to Liverpool, which is looking to overtake Manchester City in the league table for the upcoming season. In the meantime, Ceballos is on vacation to rest after the U-21 Championship, while his Real Madrid teammates head to Montreal, Canada to begin preseason training.

Here are some more transfer stories from around the Premier League and Europe

(more…)

Atletico Madrid confirms enormous Joao Felix signing

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJul 3, 2019, 2:51 PM EDT
Leave a comment

What was already a busy Wednesday at the Wanda Metripolitano just went over-the-top insane.

After seeing Hector Herrera sign on and Rodrigo depart, Atletico Madrid officially confirmed the signing of 19-year-old Benfica star Joao Felix.

The club did not confirm the transfer fee, but according to multiple reports around Europe, including the BBC and Sky Sports, Felix cost Atletico Madrid a whopping $142 million, making him the fifth-most expensive transfer in world football history and the most of any Madrid club. He is the second-most expensive teenager behind Kylian Mbappe.

 

Felix is new to the first-team scene, having only made his senior debut in August, but already holding a big reputation as a young talent, he burst onto the big stage with 15 league goals in 26 Liga NOS appearances. He also scored three Europa League goals as Porto reached the quarterfinals of the competition.

The Portuguese teen made his international debut in the semi-finals of the Nations League in early June, and his style of play has earned comparisons to compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo with his ability to cut in from the wing and owning an innate ability to score from long range.

Much of the financial backing for the Felix move will come from the heavily reported sale of Antoine Griezmann to Barcelona, with the striker costing a reported $136 million per his release clause. On Tuesday, ESPN reported that hang-ups in the Griezmann transfer were affecting Felix’s switch, but with the youngster now confirmed it could be a sign that Griezmann is close to his move as well.