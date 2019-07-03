Transfer Rumor Roundup: Liverpool, Arsenal, Spurs all interested in Real Madrid’s Ceballos, and more

After collecting the European Under-21 Championship with Spain, Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos has a huge decision to make this summer. Where is he going next.

Not in Zinedine Zidane’s first team plans despite an outstanding summer so far, in which he was named to the All-Tournament Team, Ceballos is now being chased by many of Europe’s biggest clubs. This includes Tottenham, Liverpool and Arsenal, according to Spanish publication Marca.

The publication speculates that since Tottenham has a good relationship with Real Madrid due to previous deals and that Christian Eriksen could leave this summer, Ceballos, 22, would be a natural replacement. In addition, the report states Real Madrid would want to have a buy-back clause in the contract, should Ceballos blossom into a legit star while in the Premier League.

The playmaking midfielder could also be a boost to Unai Emery at Arsenal, and help fill one of the spots vacated by Aaron Ramsey, or provide a boost in depth to Liverpool, which is looking to overtake Manchester City in the league table for the upcoming season. In the meantime, Ceballos is on vacation to rest after the U-21 Championship, while his Real Madrid teammates head to Montreal, Canada to begin preseason training.

Here are some more transfer stories from around the Premier League and Europe

Leicester City close in on double signing

Leicester City is looking to push its way back into Europe, and it is close to making a huge step towards that mark.

The Foxes are reportedly on the verge of signing Ayoze Perez from Newcastle and completing the full transfer of Touri Tielemans from Monaco. Tielemans spent the final five months of the 2018-2019 season on loan at Leicester and he scored three goals with four assists in 13 games for the Foxes.

Leicester close in on £40m club record signing of Youri Tielemans, with Ayoze Perez also set to join #lcfc https://t.co/aJWEpZqY3j via @telefootball — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) July 3, 2019

In total, it could cost the Premier League club upwards of $70 million in transfer fees, a huge sum for Leicester City. But it would be great improvements in midfield and in the attacking department over what the club had before Tielemans arrived.