More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

WATCH LIVE: Sweden v. Netherlands, World Cup semifinal

By Kyle BonnJul 3, 2019, 2:06 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The United States has already booked its place in the 2019 Women’s World Cup final, and now they will find out their European opponent as Sweden meets the Netherlands in the second semi in Lyon, with kickoff set for 3:00 p.m. ET.

[ WATCH: Stream Sweden v. Netherlands live ]

Both teams are a surprise to make it this far, with the Netherlands’ already having eclipsed their best finish in a Women’s World Cup just by reaching the quarterfinals and Sweden failing to win its group and knocking off favorited Germany in the quarterfinals.

The Dutch side has made one change from the team that topped Italy last time out, with Lineth Beerensteyn coming in to replace Shanice van de Sanden on the right wing. The change had been coming with van de Sanden struggling at times this tournament, and while it is a positive replacement for the Netherlands as Beerensteyn comes in after playing hero against Canada in the group stage finale, it also gives them pace off the bench in the speedy van de Sanden.

For Sweden, there are two changes, one of which is forced as Fridolina Rolfo is suspended due to yellow card accumulation, a big loss for the side. In her place is 23-year-old Lina Hurtig who bagged a goal earlier in the tournament against Thailand. Also into the side is 22-year-old Nathalie Bjorn who replaces Elin Rubensson in a tactical change.

The Netherlands can reach its first-ever World Cup final with a win, while Sweden is looking to make its second after the country’s second-place finish in the 2003 Women’s World Cup in the United States, where they fell to Germany in the final 2-1 in extra time.

 

Man City activates release clause of Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodrigo

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJul 3, 2019, 1:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It’s been a busy day – and summer – at the Wanda Metripolitano.

After sealing the arrival of midfielder Hector Herrera, Atletico Madrid confirmed on Wednesday that Manchester City activated the release clause of 23-year-old Rodrigo, leaving the club no choice but to ship the youngster to the Premier League side. The release clause totaled $79 million, setting a new transfer record at Man City.

Rodrigo joined the club just last summer from Villareal for $25 million, representing a significant return on investment for Atletico Madrid in just one season. He played a heavy role last campaign as Atleti finished second in the La Liga table, appearing 34 times in league play and scoring three goals. He racked up 3,675 minutes during the season across all competitions, fourth-most on the entire squad and more than fellow midfielders Koke and Thomas Partey.

A defensive midfielder, Rodrigo represents an important acquisition for Manchester City. The club’s biggest struggles over the last two title-winning seasons have come during spells without Fernandinho, who has been sidelined at times by knee and thigh problems. With the Brazilian now 34 years old, securing a young, starting-caliber defensive midfielder is a smart investment at a thin position.

Their previous transfer record was the $75 million acquisition of Riyad Mahrez last summer, which itself topped the $72 million purchase of Aymeric Laporte and the $68 million for Kevin De Bruyne.

It has been a summer of change at Atletico Madrid, with club fixtures Diego Godin, Antoine Griezmann, and Juanfran all leaving for various reasons plus the big-money departures of Rodrigo, Lucas Hernandez, and Gelson Martins. Marcos Llorente, Felipe, and Herrera have arrived with the hopes of filling the void, and there are likely more incoming transfers to be secured.

Atletico Madrid signs Mexican international Hector Herrera

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJul 3, 2019, 12:37 PM EDT
Leave a comment

As expected, Mexican midfielder Hector Herrera has moved from one established Champions League side to another.

La Liga giants Atletico Madrid announced the signing of Herrera on Wednesday, a widely-reported move after the 29-year-old bid farewell to his club Porto on social media the day before, leaving the Portuguese giants after six seasons and nearly 250 appearances, serving as captain last season.

Herrera joins Atletico Madrid on a free transfer after the expiration of his Porto contract, and will have plenty of competition at the Wanda Metripolitano. The club already has Koke, Saul Niguez, and Thomas Partey in the middle of the pitch who all racked up at least 2,700 minutes last season, plus the addition of big-money signing of 24-year-old Marcos Llorente from Real Madrid. Herrera likely joined as a replacement for 22-year-old Rodrigo who left to join Manchester City.

The club announced Herrera’s deal with Atleti is for three years.

The Mexican international owns 70 international caps but was one of the many stars not called into the squad for the 2019 Gold Cup by new head coach Tata Martino, alongside Carlos Vela, Javier Hernandez, and Jesus Corona. Martino opened the door for a return to the national team on Tuesday, saying that, “Like I’ve said, aside from the case of Carlos, who made a public statement, there is no other player that the doors are closed for.”

Report: Man United offers to make De Gea highest paid goalkeeper

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJul 3, 2019, 11:16 AM EDT
Leave a comment

According to a report by the BBC, Manchester United has stepped up efforts to sign David De Gea to a long-term contract, with its latest offer reportedly high enough to make him the highest-paid goalkeeper in the world in a bid to avoid losing him for nothing next summer. The two sides have attempted to strike a new deal unsuccessfully for quite some time now, with unsuccessful negotiations dating back almost two years.

De Gea’s contract expires next summer, and Manchester United has reportedly been working on an extension for the last calendar year, but little progress has been made. The Spaniard wishes to be the highest-paid player at the club, but the Red Devils are hamstrung by the enormous contract it gave Alexis Sanchez, meaning it would need to offer De Gea north of the $490,000-per-week deal that Sanchez is saddled with.

While the BBC report does not give details of the offer, A report by The Times does specify the amount, claiming it is worth $440,000 per week, meaning while it doesn’t reach Sanchez’s contract, it comes much closer than the label of “highest-paid goalkeeper” would suggest.

For perspective on goalkeeper earnings around the world, a Marca report on De Gea negotiations from a year ago tabs Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer as the highest-paid goalkeeper in the world at the time with a salary of $325,000 per week. While that figure still doesn’t come close to the Sanchez number that De Gea’s camp has stuck to, it would still earn him a significant bump in pay from his current $251,000-per-week deal.

Should this improved contract offer yet again fall short of De Gea’s expectations, it’s possible that Manchester United would begin to shop him, looking to cash in instead of allowing him to leave on a free transfer next summer. The club does have a 32-year-old international starter in Sergio Romero on the books who could take over should De Gea depart. However, the BBC report states that the club’s current strategy is to continue negotiating into the new season, hoping he eventually signs on even at the risk of losing him on a free.

De Gea took a step back from his usual all-world form last season, starting with a poor 2018 World Cup which carried into the Manchester United campaign, but the body of work still leaves him as one of the world’s best goalkeepers and he is just entering the prime of his career for his position at 28 years old. He has racked up 362 appearances for Manchester United, good for 40th on the all-time club list and a season away from the 400-mark which would see him into the top 25.

He joined Manchester United in 2011 from Atletico Madrid at just 20 years old, and has been the regular starter since signing on, inking a five-year contract extension in 2015.

Afghan coach ‘disgusted’ by Infantino, wants FIFA head to go

Getty Images
Associated PressJul 3, 2019, 10:54 AM EDT
Leave a comment

LYON, France (AP) — The coach of the Afghanistan women’s soccer team says she is “disgusted” with Gianni Infantino over the handling of sexual abuse cases and called on the FIFA president to resign.

FIFA banned Keramuudin Karim for life from soccer this month for repeated sexual abuse of female players while president of the Afghanistan Football Federation.

But coach Kelly Lindsey is angry that only Karim has been punished, saying FIFA “didn’t investigate anyone but the president. They didn’t go any deeper than the top layer. In my mind, it’s not what we need as a leader of FIFA.”

Expanding further on Infantino at a briefing in Lyon at the Women’s World Cup, Lindsey said “I’m disgusted with him as a human being, as a leader of our sport. He should not be president of FIFA in my mind.”