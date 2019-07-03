WATCH LIVE: Sweden v. Netherlands, World Cup semifinal

The United States has already booked its place in the 2019 Women’s World Cup final, and now they will find out their European opponent as Sweden meets the Netherlands in the second semi in Lyon, with kickoff set for 3:00 p.m. ET.
Both teams are a surprise to make it this far, with the Netherlands’ already having eclipsed their best finish in a Women’s World Cup just by reaching the quarterfinals and Sweden failing to win its group and knocking off favorited Germany in the quarterfinals.
The Dutch side has made one change from the team that topped Italy last time out, with Lineth Beerensteyn coming in to replace Shanice van de Sanden on the right wing. The change had been coming with van de Sanden struggling at times this tournament, and while it is a positive replacement for the Netherlands as Beerensteyn comes in after playing hero against Canada in the group stage finale, it also gives them pace off the bench in the speedy van de Sanden.
For Sweden, there are two changes, one of which is forced as Fridolina Rolfo is suspended due to yellow card accumulation, a big loss for the side. In her place is 23-year-old Lina Hurtig who bagged a goal earlier in the tournament against Thailand. Also into the side is 22-year-old Nathalie Bjorn who replaces Elin Rubensson in a tactical change.
The Netherlands can reach its first-ever World Cup final with a win, while Sweden is looking to make its second after the country’s second-place finish in the 2003 Women’s World Cup in the United States, where they fell to Germany in the final 2-1 in extra time.