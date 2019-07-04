More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 predictions

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 4, 2019, 2:18 PM EDT
The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 is almost here, as the first-ever 24 team version of this tournament is very intriguing indeed.

Some of the giants have struggled a little so far, while the likes of Mali and Madagascar have exceeded expectations by both winning their respective groups.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane have shown flashes of brilliance with two goals each, while the likes of Wilfried Zaha and Riyad Mahrez have yet to hit top gear.

But we all know that when the knockout stage starts, the stars come out to play. Here’s hoping that is the case in Egypt.

Below you will find our predictions for the Round of 16 games over the upcoming four days.

Round of 16

July 5: Morocco defeat Benin
July 5: Senegal defeat Uganda

July 6: Nigeria defeat Cameroon
July 6: Egypt defeat South Africa

July 7: Madagascar defeat DR Congo
July 7: Algeria defeat Guinea

July 8: Mali defeat Ivory Coast
July 8: Tunisia defeat Ghana

Buffon back at Juventus after one season at PSG

Associated PressJul 4, 2019, 1:27 PM EDT
TURIN, Italy (AP) Gianluigi Buffon is back at Juventus.

The longtime Bianconeri goalkeeper was undergoing medical tests with Juventus on Thursday, after which he was expected to sign a one-year contract with the club for 1.5 million euros ($1.7 million).

It’s a return for the 41-year-old Buffon after one season away at Paris Saint-Germain.

Juventus posted pictures and videos of Buffon signing autographs for fans outside the club’s training facility before he went inside for the tests.

Buffon is expected to serve as the reserve goalkeeper behind starter Wojciech Szczesny. He needs eight appearances to overtake former AC Milan captain Paolo Maldini as the most capped player in Serie A history. Buffon has 640 appearances in the Italian league; Maldini has 647.

After this season, Buffon is expected to become a member of Juventus’ management.

A year ago, Buffon joined PSG from Juventus on a one-season deal with an option for a second year. It was announced a month ago that PSG and Buffon had decided not to take up the option.

Buffon played 25 times for PSG, sharing duties with Alphonse Areola, and won the French league to add to his multiple titles.

Buffon spent 17 years at Juventus after joining from Parma in 2001 and established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

He won nine Serie A titles with the Bianconeri, including four successive league and cup doubles.

Buffon also made a record 176 international appearances for Italy, helping the Azzurri win the 2006 World Cup.

One of the few trophies missing from Buffon’s glittering collection is the Champions League. He lost three finals in that competition with Juventus.

How should USWNT line up for World Cup final?

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 4, 2019, 12:35 PM EDT
Jill Ellis will be having a few sleepless nights between now and the World Cup final on Sunday in Lyon.

The USWNT face the Netherlands in the 2019 final (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET online via Telemundo Deportes) with a few injury issues to contend with, while the main problem for Ellis is that she can only select 11 players to start.

After gritty wins against Spain, France and England to reach a third-straight World Cup final,  plenty of players have stood tall for the defending champs as Ellis shuffled her pack for the epic semifinal victory.

Will she revert to the same lineup which started against France and Spain for the final? Or are more shocks coming up?

Here’s a look at how we think the USWNT should start on Sunday as they aim to go back-to-back.

USWNT starting lineup for 2019 World Cup final

—– Naeher —–

—- O’Hara —- Sauerbrunn —- Dahlkemper —- Dunn —-

—- Lavelle —- Ertz —- Horan —-

—- Heath —- Morgan —- Press —-

Analysis

Quite simply, if it ain’t broken, don’t fix it, Jill. The USWNT looked balanced and dangerous against a very good England side in the semifinal and just like in previous games they were solid enough defensively and were composed, if not exhilarating, in attack.

The center back pairing are a bit of a weak spot in the team, but at this point Sauebrunn and Dahlkemper deserve to play in the final. As do Lindsey Horan and Christen Press who both came in and did extremely well against England. Press in particular has given Ellis a huge selection headache as Megan Rapinoe may be left out in the final. Both Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle are nursing injuries but both have declared themselves fit for Sunday’s final because, well, if you’re a player you don’t rule yourself out of playing in the World Cup final, do you?

With the Netherlands possessing plenty of trickery out wide with Lieke Martens and Lineth Beerensteyn, having Press and Tobin Heath out wide to track back is just as important in the final as it was against England. If Lavelle isn’t fit then Sam Mewis is a dependable player to bring in and shore up central midfield alongside the excellent Julie Ertz, but Lavelle’s dynamism and runs into the box give the U.S. a different dimension in midfield.

It will be harsh to leave Rapinoe and Mewis out, but Ellis is on the verge of becoming the first coach in history to win back-to-back women’s World Cup titles. Sentiment has to go out of the window, and Ellis isn’t afraid to do that.

Legendary winger Arjen Robben retires

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 4, 2019, 11:47 AM EDT
We will no longer see Arjen Robben cut inside and curl home an unstoppable shot into the far top corner with his wand of a left foot.

It was announced on Thursday that the Dutch winger, 35, has retired from the game with immediate effect.

Robben’s glittering career saw him win league titles in Holland, England, Spain and Germany, as he also scored the winning goal in the 2012-13 UEFA Champions League final and reached the 2010 World Cup final with the Netherlands.

He spent the last 10 seasons at Bayern Munich, winning eight Bundesliga titles as well as the UCL trophy with the Bavarian giants. Robben scored in his final home game for Bayern during an emotional farewell alongside fellow wing-wizard Franck Ribery, who also left Bayern on the final day of the 2018-19 Bundesliga season.

In a statement confirming his retirement, Robben had this to say, as serious injuries have taken their toll on his body over the years.

“I have decided to put an end to my career as a professional football player. It is without doubt the most difficult decision I have had to make in my career. A decision in which heart and mind collided. The love for the game gives you the conviction that you can still handle the whole world, as opposed to the reality that not everything works the way you want and you are no longer the 16-year-old boy who had no idea what an injury meant. At the moment I am fit and healthy and as a fan of many other sports I want to keep it that way for the future. So I will definitely stop, but it is good that way.”

The Dutch national team put it best: “Congratulations on your fantastic career, Arjen!”

That it was. Robben was a pure winger and he was at his best when cutting inside and either crossing for a forward or curling home a perfectly placed shot.

He could have extended his career to somewhere like Major League Soccer or the Chinese Super League, but in the end father time has caught up with him.

Now that all is said and done, Robben will go down as one of the greatest natural wingers in the history of the game.

Five things Lampard should focus on at Chelsea

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 4, 2019, 10:24 AM EDT
Frank Lampard has returned home to take charge of Chelsea, but what should be his top priorities at Stamford Bridge?

Super Frank no doubt has a longggg to-do list…

Lampard, 41, knows he will be given a little extra time compared to most given his legendary status as their all-time leading goalscorer and winning every trophy possible during his glittering 13-year career in west London.

But he must hit the ground running at his former club as Chelsea negotiate a 12-month transfer ban, the loss of Eden Hazard and all the while try to challenge for trophies domestically and in Europe, while at the very least finish in the Premier League’s top four.

Here’s a look at what Lampard should focus on.

Use club legend status sparingly

Lampard is called Super Frank by everyone connected with Chelsea for a reason. He won every major trophy possible during his incredible career at Stamford Bridge and nobody has scored more goals than him in the famous blue shirt.

He knows that he can’t rely on his legendary status as a player. And he shouldn’t if he wants to be successful.

“My playing career is over. I am now in a position to work really hard to be successful in,” Lampard said. “I don’t want to take credit for my playing career. It should last five minutes. I should be judged on what I do here going forward.”

That is the correct way to approach this. At times Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been a little too keen to bring up past achievements at United and relate them to his current role as the head coach. Lampard shouldn’t make that same mistake. His legendary status at Chelsea will be intact however his stint as manager turns out, but he must be careful to not harp on about the glory years too much.

Replace Hazard’s influence

Lampard has said it will be a team approach in replacing Hazard’s goals and assists, as the Belgian star departed for Real Madrid earlier this summer.

Willian, Pedro, Christian Pulisic, Ross Barkley, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Callum Hudson-Odoi will be tasked with creating and scoring more goals, while Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham will both be key as the central striker to making this Hazard-less Chelsea attack tick. That is the right approach to take for Chelsea. Hazard scored 16 times in the PL last season, but Willian and Pedro scored just 11 PL goals combined. They have to do better, and others have to step up too.

Chelsea’s new manager was right to state that losing Hazard is a blow but he didn’t seem overly bothered about something that happened when he wasn’t at the club and he couldn’t control. Let’s hope Lampard doesn’t start rolling out the ‘well, we lost Hazard over the summer’ line when Chelsea have a few poor results in December…

Promote youth team players sensibly

There is a strong feeling that Lampard will usher in plenty of young players right away, but that could be a bad move.

Chelsea still have a lot of very talented experience players. N’Golo Kante, David Luiz, Cesar Azpilicueta and Willian are key members of this squad and it should remain that way. But under Lampard the likes of Mason Mount, Loftus-Cheek, Hudson-Odoi, Abraham and Fikayo Tomori will all be given chances to develop into first team players.

“Part of my job now is to develop the great young players we have here,” Lampard has noted.

But he knows that he needs his entire squad, many of whom he played with like Luiz, Azpilicueta and Willian, to buy-in to what he’s doing right away if this is going to go well in Year One.

“I want players that whether you are 18 years of age or 32 years of age, you feel like Chelsea is your club,” Lampard said. “My idea is to work with the best squad and to get the most out of them and be as competitive as we can be.”

Promoting youngsters for the sake of it helps nobody. Doing it sensibly while still being brave enough to chuck them in at the deep end must be Lampard’s mindset. He knows that his squad will be stretched to the limits and youngsters will play a big role this season, even if they don’t play the starring roles many expect.

Be strong enough to implement his philosophy

Lampard has played with some of the players he now manages and that does create an odd dynamic.

It is something which could get in the way of him being brave enough to stamp his authority on the dressing room. Yes, what he has achieved as a player will earn him plenty of respect from Chelsea’s squad but after a few poor results we will see what kind of character he is as a head coach. And we all know Chelsea’s dressing room is extremely strong when it comes to trying to impact the future of a manager.

With the experience of just one year as a manager, Lampard has to be strong enough to stand his ground and stick to his playing philosophy, as he did at Derby with a flexible 4-3-3 or 4-4-2 with a midfield diamond formations.

Asked during his opening press conference about his relative inexperience in management, Lampard gave a quite brilliant answer.

“I presumed that question would come quite early,” Lampard said. “I thought about it a lot. It’s an obvious question and I understand. In one year in management, you get the Chelsea job which doesn’t come around very often. Football is littered with stories of inexperienced managers who do spectacularly well and some who don’t, as well as experienced managers who do well or don’t. What I do believe in is that I played under a lot of fantastic managers and tried to glean whatever I could from them, and that stands me in good stead. I know a lot about this club but I have to prove it. I believe in myself and I have to show I am ready to manage this club. Be it with one year experience or 10 years of experience.”

Keep expectations realistic

Lampard said Chelsea should be “there or thereabouts” in terms of winning the Premier League title and although he says the board haven’t set a minimum target of finishing in the top four, he knows that it is expected.

Keeping realism is key for Lampard this season.

“There are variables, we know about the transfer ban and that Man City and Liverpool pulled away last year. We all have to be realistic about that,” Lampard said. “We should never stop trying to be there, as Chelsea, we are working to try to be there. It is important we start this season competitive and wanting to win.”

At Chelsea it has always been important to be successful and win trophies, and even if you are able to do that it wouldn’t guarantee you a long-term job.

With other factors impacting Lampard’s first few years in charge, he will get a little extra leeway. Even if he doesn’t want it.

“I am a realist. The last thing I want to do is ask for any favors going into something,” Lampard said. “As a manager you understand very quickly that you have to be successful.”