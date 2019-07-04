Arnautovic being forced out of West Ham United

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bold prediction: Soon enough, we’ll be hearing that Marko Arnautovic either wants out of China, or China wants Marko Arnautovic off its land.

The combustible but powerful striker is set to depart West Ham United for Shanghai SIPG to the tune of $28.2 million, according to reports, with the majority of the club reportedly sick of his “will he or won’t he?” antics.

Arnautovic engineered a move from Stoke City to West Ham, then talked his way into an improved contract with the Irons before using his brother as a mouthpiece in a bid to move abroad.

Shanghai offered more than $40 million in January, but West Ham instead gave Arnautovic an improved deal. Now having reaped those rewards for a half-year, Arnautovic will leave London having cost his team those wages and nearly $12 million in fees.

Pablo Zabaleta spoke out against the saga in January, and clearly he’d know how long-time pal and current West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini felt about it.

The 30-year-old has hit double-digit goals in three of his last four Premier League seasons, including 10 in just 28 appearances in 2018-19.

He has four goals in four Austria caps in 2019, and 24 in 81 overall.

