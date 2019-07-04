More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Did VAR get it right in changing Rooney’s straight red to yellow?

By Nicholas MendolaJul 4, 2019, 10:29 PM EDT
Did DC United’s Wayne Rooney get the superstar treatment?

The English veteran was initially sent off from Thursday’s match against FC Dallas following a tactical foul on Michael Barrios.

Barrios had Rooney beaten for pace and was racing down the right side of the pitch when he was felled by a lunging kick to his trailing leg.

Referee Nima Saghafi initially paused before producing a straight red card from his back pocket, and reds are subject to video review in Major League Soccer.

The offense was changed to a caution upon review, perhaps because it was a fair assumption to expect that Rooney rakes his studs on Barrios and it wasn’t quite like that.

Fair or foul?

Opportunity awaits Berhalter, USMNT v. Mexico

Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 4, 2019, 9:12 PM EDT
There is an uneasy feeling revolving around the United States men’s national team since its program-shattering failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, and it’s a vibe that may not be erased until the Yanks have punched their tickets to Qatar and 2022.

But there will still be plenty of chances for the Yanks to quiet those nation-wide nerves.

And Sunday is, in fact, a big one.

Yes, there is undoubtedly a question of CONCACAF’s strength from top-to-bottom, and it’s fine to discount the USMNT’s group and wins over Curacao (unimpressive) and Jamaica (the opposite).

But few are debating whether Mexico is the real deal, even a bit short-handed and in the early throes of the Tata Martino era. After all, the Yanks are at lesser strength than their heated rivals and Gregg Berhalter’s tenure is just as young.

Martino’s era, by the way, is going really well. El Tri is 9-0 on his watch and the record includes wins of Chile, and a Venezuela side which dominated the U.S.

Moving that winning run to double digits by beating your now-rival federation that didn’t even bother to call you? We imagine Tata is ready for this one.

So as Berhalter brings his 8W-1D-2L record into a Soldier Field which is likely to feel similar to an away game (perhaps neutral at best).

The opportunity is huge for both Berhalter as a coach and his program. He’s rolled out a 4-1-4-1 since the Venezuela match but Mexico has been vexed by Martinique, Costa Rica, and Haiti by 4-2-3-1 formations against Martino’s attacking 4-3-3.

Whether Berhalter will do that will be the subject of the match preview, of course, but just as we noted that the Trinidad and Tobago group stage game meant more to the players and program that they’d like to let on — at least until after the game — you can bet the men are defiantly relishing the return of their underdog status, even if earned in Couva and embarrassing fashion.

Whether an illusion or not, topping Tata and El Tri would mean plenty to the Yanks’ CONCACAF status ahead of World Cup qualifying. To meet Mexico on seven Gold Cup titles without the nation’s best wrecking ball (Tyler Adams), center back (John Brooks), and Premier League status fullback (DeAndre Yedlin) would be truly remarkable and worth one magnificent feather in Berhalter’s cap.

Yes, Sunday matters a great deal — win or lose — but losing doesn’t carry as much weight as winning aside from the fact that the Yanks would have allowed Mexico to move two Gold Cup crowns ahead of them. After all, the CONCACAF Nations League is right around the corner and another chance for the USMNT to grow into its shoes.

Tactical, emotionally, spiritually… this is a brilliant opportunity for Berhalter’s men. Over 90 minutes at home in Illinois against a Mexican side better than even money with the bookies, will they seize it?

Africa Cup of Nations last 16 preview: Salah, Mane on collision course?

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 4, 2019, 7:58 PM EDT
The group stage of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations has been low-scoring, so we’ll be hoping for some early goals to open up play for the many electric stars of Africa.

That doesn’t mean we haven’t seen the big names find the score sheet, as Mohamed Salah of Liverpool and host nation Egypt has two goals — as many as anyone in the tournament — the same amount as club teammate Sadio Mane.

The Reds may be on a collision course for Cairo on July 19, with Senegal the 22nd ranked team in the world via FIFA and Egypt hosting the tournament.

All five of the nations to qualify for the 2018 World Cup remain alive, with three in the top of the bracket and two in the bottom.

The 32nd edition of the competition could see a rematch of the 31st final in the quarterfinals, but it will require Cameroon emerging from a massive Round of 16 meeting with Nigeria.

Should they do so, and the hosts beat South Africa, the rematch will arrive on Wednesday in Cairo.

The Cameroon-Nigeria match may be topped by one in the upper half of the bracket, as Ghana looks to reassert itself as a power by knocking of Tunisia. The Black Stars missed out on the 2018 World Cup, and the winner is arguably a favorite to reach the final.

Premier League talents on show

Senegal – Mane (Liverpool), Idrissa Gana Gueye (Everton), Cheikhou Kouyate (Crystal Palace)

Morocco – Romain Saiss (Wolves)

Democratic Republic of Congo – Arthur Masuaku (West Ham)

Ghana – Christian Atsu (Newcastle), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace)

Mali – Moussa Djenepo (Southampton)

Ivory Coast – Serge Aurier (Spurs), Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace), Jonathan Kodija (Aston Villa)

Algeria – Riyad Mahrez (Man City), Islam Slimani (Leicester)

Guinea – Naby Keita (Liverpool)

Nigeria – Leon Balogun (Brighton), Alex Iwobi (Arsenal), Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester), Henry Onyekuru (Everton).

Cameroon – Gaetan Bong (Brighton),

Egypt – Salah (Liverpool), Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal), Ahmed Elmohamady (Aston Villa)

Round of 16 schedule

Uganda v. Senegal – July 5
Morocco v. Benin – July 5

Madagascar v. Democratic Republic of Congo – July 7
Ghana v. Tunisia – July 8

Mali v. Ivory Coast – July 8
Algeria v. Guinea – July 7

Nigeria v. Cameroon – July 6
Egypt v. South Africa – July 6

FIFA: Afghanistan coach’s Infantino criticism ‘unjustified’

Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Image
Associated PressJul 4, 2019, 7:06 PM EDT
LYON, France (AP) FIFA has denounced “ill-informed and unjustified” criticism of its president, Gianni Infantino, after the coach of the Afghanistan women’s national team called him “disgusting” over the handling of sexual abuse investigations.

At a news conference in Lyon ahead of the Women’s World Cup final, coach Kelly Lindsey demanded Infantino’s departure from FIFA for allegedly not being rigorous enough in pursuing officials in the Afghanistan soccer federation.

FIFA has so far only sanctioned Keramuudin Karim, who was banned for life from soccer last month for repeated sexual abuse of female players while president of the Afghanistan Football Federation.

But in a statement to The Associated Press, FIFA says it is “carefully looking into allegations levelled against additional persons, and will not hesitate to take appropriate measures and impose sanctions if justified.”

FIFA added that Lindsey “is well aware of these efforts and the support that FIFA has provided and we are surprised and disappointed at her criticism, which we consider to be both ill-informed and unjustified.”

The United States plays the Netherlands in Sunday’s final.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Transfer rumor roundup: Man City joins race for Spanish playmaker

Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 4, 2019, 6:22 PM EDT
Manchester City is now looking to win the race to sign former Barcelona academy winger Dani Olmo after the Spaniard shined brighter than most in the nation’s championship run at the U-21 EUROs.

They’ll have to beat out a host of clubs including Barca, with Manchester United, Bayer Leverkusen, Wolfsburg, and Real Madrid also said to be on the laundry list of clubs eyeing up the Dinamo Zagreb 21-year-old.

Olmo just posted a 12-goal, nine-assist season with the Croatian side, including two and four in the Europa League. He got on the board against Benfica, Anderlecht, and Fenerbahce amongst others, so not like he’s picking on the minnows.

The Catalan youngster started his academy career at Espanyol before spending seven seasons with Barcelona’s youth set-up.

Plus if you go to the 1:12 mark of this video, you can watch him dribble through fog to score (although perhaps fog is to the advantage of the ball handler?).

Spanish striker Alvaro Vazquez is off to Canada, but for which team?

Reports say the 28-year-old has an offer from one of the three Major League Soccer teams north of the border, and is currently there.

Vazquez scored 10 goals in Spain’s second flight last season for Real Zaragoza, and is two seasons removed from a pair of productive seasons in the top flight with Getafe.

Mainly a center forward, Vazquez can also handle being deployed out wide and was on loan with Toronto FC’s Pozuelo when the pair were with Swansea City in 2013-14.

Some internet sleuths are positing a reunion due to the following Instagram comments: