Five things Lampard should focus on at Chelsea

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 4, 2019, 10:24 AM EDT
Frank Lampard has returned home to take charge of Chelsea, but what should be his top priorities at Stamford Bridge?

Super Frank no doubt has a longggg to-do list…

Lampard, 41, knows he will be given a little extra time compared to most given his legendary status as their all-time leading goalscorer and winning every trophy possible during his glittering 13-year career in west London.

But he must hit the ground running at his former club as Chelsea negotiate a 12-month transfer ban, the loss of Eden Hazard and all the while try to challenge for trophies domestically and in Europe, while at the very least finish in the Premier League’s top four.

Here’s a look at what Lampard should focus on.

Use club legend status sparingly

Lampard is called Super Frank by everyone connected with Chelsea for a reason. He won every major trophy possible during his incredible career at Stamford Bridge and nobody has scored more goals than him in the famous blue shirt.

He knows that he can’t rely on his legendary status as a player. And he shouldn’t if he wants to be successful.

“My playing career is over. I am now in a position to work really hard to be successful in,” Lampard said. “I don’t want to take credit for my playing career. It should last five minutes. I should be judged on what I do here going forward.”

That is the correct way to approach this. At times Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been a little too keen to bring up past achievements at United and relate them to his current role as the head coach. Lampard shouldn’t make that same mistake. His legendary status at Chelsea will be intact however his stint as manager turns out, but he must be careful to not harp on about the glory years too much.

Replace Hazard’s influence

Lampard has said it will be a team approach in replacing Hazard’s goals and assists, as the Belgian star departed for Real Madrid earlier this summer.

Willian, Pedro, Christian Pulisic, Ross Barkley, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Callum Hudson-Odoi will be tasked with creating and scoring more goals, while Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham will both be key as the central striker to making this Hazard-less Chelsea attack tick. That is the right approach to take for Chelsea. Hazard scored 16 times in the PL last season, but Willian and Pedro scored just 11 PL goals combined. They have to do better, and others have to step up too.

Chelsea’s new manager was right to state that losing Hazard is a blow but he didn’t seem overly bothered about something that happened when he wasn’t at the club and he couldn’t control. Let’s hope Lampard doesn’t start rolling out the ‘well, we lost Hazard over the summer’ line when Chelsea have a few poor results in December…

Promote youth team players sensibly

There is a strong feeling that Lampard will usher in plenty of young players right away, but that could be a bad move.

Chelsea still have a lot of very talented experience players. N’Golo Kante, David Luiz, Cesar Azpilicueta and Willian are key members of this squad and it should remain that way. But under Lampard the likes of Mason Mount, Loftus-Cheek, Hudson-Odoi, Abraham and Fikayo Tomori will all be given chances to develop into first team players.

“Part of my job now is to develop the great young players we have here,” Lampard has noted.

But he knows that he needs his entire squad, many of whom he played with like Luiz, Azpilicueta and Willian, to buy-in to what he’s doing right away if this is going to go well in Year One.

“I want players that whether you are 18 years of age or 32 years of age, you feel like Chelsea is your club,” Lampard said. “My idea is to work with the best squad and to get the most out of them and be as competitive as we can be.”

Promoting youngsters for the sake of it helps nobody. Doing it sensibly while still being brave enough to chuck them in at the deep end must be Lampard’s mindset. He knows that his squad will be stretched to the limits and youngsters will play a big role this season, even if they don’t play the starring roles many expect.

Be strong enough to implement his philosophy

Lampard has played with some of the players he now manages and that does create an odd dynamic.

It is something which could get in the way of him being brave enough to stamp his authority on the dressing room. Yes, what he has achieved as a player will earn him plenty of respect from Chelsea’s squad but after a few poor results we will see what kind of character he is as a head coach. And we all know Chelsea’s dressing room is extremely strong when it comes to trying to impact the future of a manager.

With the experience of just one year as a manager, Lampard has to be strong enough to stand his ground and stick to his playing philosophy, as he did at Derby with a flexible 4-3-3 or 4-4-2 with a midfield diamond formations.

Asked during his opening press conference about his relative inexperience in management, Lampard gave a quite brilliant answer.

“I presumed that question would come quite early,” Lampard said. “I thought about it a lot. It’s an obvious question and I understand. In one year in management, you get the Chelsea job which doesn’t come around very often. Football is littered with stories of inexperienced managers who do spectacularly well and some who don’t, as well as experienced managers who do well or don’t. What I do believe in is that I played under a lot of fantastic managers and tried to glean whatever I could from them, and that stands me in good stead. I know a lot about this club but I have to prove it. I believe in myself and I have to show I am ready to manage this club. Be it with one year experience or 10 years of experience.”

Keep expectations realistic

Lampard said Chelsea should be “there or thereabouts” in terms of winning the Premier League title and although he says the board haven’t set a minimum target of finishing in the top four, he knows that it is expected.

Keeping realism is key for Lampard this season.

“There are variables, we know about the transfer ban and that Man City and Liverpool pulled away last year. We all have to be realistic about that,” Lampard said. “We should never stop trying to be there, as Chelsea, we are working to try to be there. It is important we start this season competitive and wanting to win.”

At Chelsea it has always been important to be successful and win trophies, and even if you are able to do that it wouldn’t guarantee you a long-term job.

With other factors impacting Lampard’s first few years in charge, he will get a little extra leeway. Even if he doesn’t want it.

“I am a realist. The last thing I want to do is ask for any favors going into something,” Lampard said. “As a manager you understand very quickly that you have to be successful.”

Leicester splash record $38 million for Ayoze Perez

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 4, 2019, 9:21 AM EDT
Leicester City have spent big to sign Ayoze Perez from Newcastle United.

The Spanish striker, 25, has joined the Foxes for a club-record $38 million, with Perez signing a four-year contract at the King Power Stadium.

Perez has spent the past five seasons at Newcastle and scored 48 goals in 192 appearances in all competitions for the Magpies.

Speaking about his move to Leicester, Perez is excited to help Brendan Rodgers push the Foxes towards European qualification.

“I’m very happy and very pleased. I’m very proud to be part of the Leicester family and I can’t wait to get started,” Perez said. “The Club want to keep growing as much as they can and that’s something I like. I spoke with the manager and that was important. That made me feel very comfortable about the decision to come here.”

Perez has been far from prolific during his time on Tyneside, but he did score 12 times in the Premier League last season which is his best-ever return. He has also scored the winner in each of his last two visits to Leicester as a Newcastle player, so maybe that also had something to do with this…

Rodgers said Perez is “quick, has a good eye for goal and he’s experienced in the Premier League” and added that he compliments Leicester’s other attackers well.

Where does he fit into this Leicester side? It looks like he is the long-term replacement for Jamie Vardy, who is now 32 years old.

The Foxes will rarely play with two up front as their wide midfielders Demarai Gray, Harvey Barnes, James Maddison and Marc Albrighton offer plenty of ammunition to the central striker.  Perez may have to bide his time to start in this Leicester attack, but this is a heck of a lot of money for Leicester to spend to just have a nice option on the bench, especially with the likes of Kelechi Iheanacho and Islam Slimani still on the books.

It is likely the latter two strikers will leave this summer, and Perez is certainly more similar to Vardy than both of them. This is one of those transfers that initially makes you scratch your head, but the more you think about it, the more it makes sense.

If Perez was capable of scoring 10-12 goals per season in a team set up to defend first like Newcastle, he should be handed more chances at an attack-minded outfit like Leicester.

With Youri Tielemans lined up to arrive permanently and young right back James Justin signed, Rodgers’ revolution at Leicester is well and truly underway. After the way the Foxes finished last season, a push for seventh place is a very real possibility this season.

As for Perez’s former team Newcastle, his departure is another hammer blow for the Magpies who lost manager Rafael Benitez last week.

Man City break transfer record to sign Rodri

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 4, 2019, 8:32 AM EDT
Manchester City have spent a club-record $79 million to buy Rodri from Atletico Madrid.

The Spanish defensive midfielder, 23, has officially arrived at City after Atleti confirmed on Wednesday that the reigning Premier League champions had paid his release clause.

[ MORE: Lampard arrives at Chelsea

Rodri has signed a five-year contract and is the long-term replacement for City’s midfield lynchpin Fernandinho. The former Villarreal star is seen as one of the top holding midfielders in the world, with his exceptional passing, interceptions and tackling ability key to his game.

Speaking about his arrival at City, Rodri is looking forward to working with Pep Guardiola as they go for a PL three-peat.

“What City have achieved in the last two years has been amazing and I’m looking forward to being part of such a talented squad,” Rodri said. “It’s not just the titles they have won, but the way they have managed it, playing attacking football at all times. I can’t wait to start working with Pep Guardiola and my new team-mates and hopefully we can achieve great things together. It’s a style that excites me, as do the Club’s ambitions.”

Rodri only joined Atletico from Villarreal last summer for $25 million, so the La Liga side have done pretty well out of this deal.

City have gone about their business very quietly this summer, and this was a key area they needed to address.

When Fernandinho was out injured last season they badly missed his presence in midfield as the likes of Fabian Delph, Ilkay Gundogan and David Silva struggled to hold down the defensive midfield role.

Rodri’s passing ability is undoubted and the lanky midfielder is very much the heir apparent to Sergio Busquets as the best defensive midfielder around.

With City signing former left back Angelino after his impressive season at PSV Eindhoven, they have already addressed their top two needs in the transfer market. Right back Joao Cancelo could also join from Juventus, as City’s attacking depth is clear for all to see, although Sergio Aguero can’t go on forever and another option up top aside from Gabriel Jesus may be handy.

If Guardiola’s side can add another center back this summer then they should be pretty much set for the new season as they aim to go one better than winning three trophies and complete the quadruple they wanted to badly last season.

Rodri will be a key piece in Guardiola’s jigsaw for many years to come.

Frank Lampard takes charge of Chelsea

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 4, 2019, 7:53 AM EDT
Super Frank is home.

Chelsea officially unveiled Frank Lampard as their new manager on Thursday, with the legendary Blues midfielder signing a three-year deal to take over from Maurizio Sarri.

Lampard, 41, has only had one year in management since retiring in 2016 but the 2018-19 campaign was pretty successful as he led Derby County to the playoff final on a shoestring budget, where they lost 2-1 to Aston Villa to narrowly miss out on promotion to the Premier League.

Speaking about his return to the club where he spent 13 years, winning every trophy possible and becoming Chelsea’s all-time leading goalscorer, Lampard was understandably chuffed.

“I am immensely proud to be returning to Chelsea as head coach,” Lampard said. “Everyone knows my love for this club and the history we have shared, however, my sole focus is on the job in hand and preparing for the season ahead. I am here to work hard, bring further success to the club and I cannot wait to get started.”

Lampard has a huge job on his hands to cement Chelsea’s place in the top four of the Premier League, as well as make a deep run back in the UEFA Champions League this season.

With a transfer ban for the next two windows currently in place pending their appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), it looks like Lampard will not have any new players to work with until the summer of 2020.

Plus, with Eden Hazard sold to Real Madrid over the summer, Chelsea have lost their superstar who dragged them through games and won them trophies over the past seven years.

Lampard’s main aim will be to develop the young stars Chelsea have in abundance but have been loaned out in huge numbers recent years. With the transfer ban in place and Lampard having worked with a handful of these youngsters while they were on loan to him at Derby last season, he and his coaching staff (which includes former Chelsea U18 head coach Jody Morris) know all about these young stars.

And when you look at the players who are still at Chelsea, plus the arrival of Christian Pulisic, Lampard has plenty of top quality internationals to work with, but he will need time, at least two seasons, to turn Chelsea into title contenders again. Let’s see if his status as one of the greatest players in Chelsea’s history grants him a bit of extra slack from their notoriously ruthless owner Roman Abramovich.

Even though it may be extremely tough to finish above Liverpool or Manchester City this season, going toe-to-toe with Tottenham, Arsenal and Man United for third and fourth place is very doable.

A legend has returned to the bridge and it seems like Lampard will get the time he deserves to guide Chelsea through a tumultuous 12-month period coming up.

3 things learned from USMNT’s win v. Jamaica

By Daniel KarellJul 4, 2019, 2:18 AM EDT
Compared with four weeks ago, when a reserve-laden U.S. Men’s National Team squad was squarely defeated by Jamaica, Wednesday night’s performance was clearly an improvement.

So what were the biggest takeaways from the USMNT’s 3-1 win over Jamaica? Let’s discuss below.

[READ, WATCH: Pulisic, McKennie lead USMNT over Jamaica to final]

McKennie can play provider too

Last Sunday, it was Christian Pulisic connecting with Weston McKennie for a goal in the USMNT’s 1-0 win over Curacao. On Wednesday, McKennie was the playmaker in the middle of the park, picking out Jordan Morris, which led to a goal, and Gyasi Zardes, which arguably should have been a goal.

Combined with his goal, a classic late run into the box, it’s clear that McKennie is in his comfort zone as an eight playing just in front of Michael Bradley, and with a player like Pulisic in front of him. With Jamaica man-marking Pulisic across the field, when Pulisic floated out of the middle, that left McKennie with acres of spaces to dribble or pick out a pass to a teammate.

The more the USMNT can repeat this formula, the better.

Altidore has to start v. Mexico

Yes, Gyasi Zardes has history with Berhalter and he’s done plenty defensively in matches to help the U.S. However, based on what we’ve seen over the past 5 games, plus the two friendlies prior to the Gold Cup, there’s just no reason Zardes should start the final.

You may not love Altidore for Couva or other struggles over his career, but when he’s fit, he’s just simply a better player. His move to shield off Michael Hector allowed McKennie to even receive the ball for the first goal. It’s likely that Altidore was trying to control the ball in the box and just missed it, but even if he had, he would have had a second on the ball after shielding off Hector and creating some space for himself.

There’s just no way that Zardes would have done that, and Zardes’ egregious miss when 1-on-1 with the goalkeeper should keep him as a sub for the final.

The USMNT continues to learn Berhalter’s system and style of play

More than the result, which doesn’t really matter in the bigger picture of the goal of making the next World Cup, Wednesday’s performance may mark a turning point when many of the top 18 (healthy) players started to understand exactly what Berhalter wants from them, and how to trust each other as teammates.

Players looked more comfortable and executed their roles without too much forced passes or thinking of where they should be.

Berhalter’s high pressure, and the fact that he likes the right back to move forward into midfield were all on display as the USMNT has been now adequately trained on how to respond in many situations. It remains to be seen how the U.S. will play against real stress, like in the Gold Cup final on Sunday.