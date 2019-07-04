More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Frank Lampard takes charge of Chelsea

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 4, 2019, 7:53 AM EDT
Super Frank is home.

Chelsea officially unveiled Frank Lampard as their new manager on Thursday, with the legendary Blues midfielder signing a three-year deal to take over from Maurizio Sarri.

Lampard, 41, has only had one year in management since retiring in 2016 but the 2018-19 campaign was pretty successful as he led Derby County to the playoff final on a shoestring budget, where they lost 2-1 to Aston Villa to narrowly miss out on promotion to the Premier League.

Speaking about his return to the club where he spent 13 years, winning every trophy possible and becoming Chelsea’s all-time leading goalscorer, Lampard was understandably chuffed.

“I am immensely proud to be returning to Chelsea as head coach,” Lampard said. “Everyone knows my love for this club and the history we have shared, however, my sole focus is on the job in hand and preparing for the season ahead. I am here to work hard, bring further success to the club and I cannot wait to get started.”

Lampard has a huge job on his hands to cement Chelsea’s place in the top four of the Premier League, as well as make a deep run back in the UEFA Champions League this season.

With a transfer ban for the next two windows currently in place pending their appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), it looks like Lampard will not have any new players to work with until the summer of 2020.

Plus, with Eden Hazard sold to Real Madrid over the summer, Chelsea have lost their superstar who dragged them through games and won them trophies over the past seven years.

Lampard’s main aim will be to develop the young stars Chelsea have in abundance but have been loaned out in huge numbers recent years. With the transfer ban in place and Lampard having worked with a handful of these youngsters while they were on loan to him at Derby last season, he and his coaching staff (which includes former Chelsea U18 head coach Jody Morris) know all about these young stars.

And when you look at the players who are still at Chelsea, plus the arrival of Christian Pulisic, Lampard has plenty of top quality internationals to work with, but he will need time, at least two seasons, to turn Chelsea into title contenders again. Let’s see if his status as one of the greatest players in Chelsea’s history grants him a bit of extra slack from their notoriously ruthless owner Roman Abramovich.

Even though it may be extremely tough to finish above Liverpool or Manchester City this season, going toe-to-toe with Tottenham, Arsenal and Man United for third and fourth place is very doable.

A legend has returned to the bridge and it seems like Lampard will get the time he deserves to guide Chelsea through a tumultuous 12-month period coming up.

Man City break transfer record to sign Rodri

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 4, 2019, 8:32 AM EDT
Manchester City have spent a club-record $79 million to buy Rodri from Atletico Madrid.

The Spanish defensive midfielder, 23, has officially arrived at City after Atleti confirmed on Wednesday that the reigning Premier League champions had paid his release clause.

Rodri has signed a five-year contract and is the long-term replacement for City’s midfield lynchpin Fernandinho. The former Villarreal star is seen as one of the top holding midfielders in the world, with his exceptional passing, interceptions and tackling ability key to his game.

Speaking about his arrival at City, Rodri is looking forward to working with Pep Guardiola as they go for a PL three-peat.

“What City have achieved in the last two years has been amazing and I’m looking forward to being part of such a talented squad,” Rodri said. “It’s not just the titles they have won, but the way they have managed it, playing attacking football at all times. I can’t wait to start working with Pep Guardiola and my new team-mates and hopefully we can achieve great things together. It’s a style that excites me, as do the Club’s ambitions.”

Rodri only joined Atletico from Villarreal last summer for $25 million, so the La Liga side have done pretty well out of this deal.

City have gone about their business very quietly this summer, and this was a key area they needed to address.

When Fernandinho was out injured last season they badly missed his presence in midfield as the likes of Fabian Delph, Ilkay Gundogan and David Silva struggled to hold down the defensive midfield role.

Rodri’s passing ability is undoubted and the lanky midfielder is very much the heir apparent to Sergio Busquets as the best defensive midfielder around.

With City signing former left back Angelino after his impressive season at PSV Eindhoven, they have already addressed their top two needs in the transfer market. Right back Joao Cancelo could also join from Juventus, as City’s attacking depth is clear for all to see, although Sergio Aguero can’t go on forever and another option up top aside from Gabriel Jesus may be handy.

If Guardiola’s side can add another center back this summer then they should be pretty much set for the new season as they aim to go one better than winning three trophies and complete the quadruple they wanted to badly last season.

Rodri will be a key piece in Guardiola’s jigsaw for many years to come.

3 things learned from USMNT’s win v. Jamaica

By Daniel KarellJul 4, 2019, 2:18 AM EDT
Compared with four weeks ago, when a reserve-laden U.S. Men’s National Team squad was squarely defeated by Jamaica, Wednesday night’s performance was clearly an improvement.

So what were the biggest takeaways from the USMNT’s 3-1 win over Jamaica? Let’s discuss below.

McKennie can play provider too

Last Sunday, it was Christian Pulisic connecting with Weston McKennie for a goal in the USMNT’s 1-0 win over Curacao. On Wednesday, McKennie was the playmaker in the middle of the park, picking out Jordan Morris, which led to a goal, and Gyasi Zardes, which arguably should have been a goal.

Combined with his goal, a classic late run into the box, it’s clear that McKennie is in his comfort zone as an eight playing just in front of Michael Bradley, and with a player like Pulisic in front of him. With Jamaica man-marking Pulisic across the field, when Pulisic floated out of the middle, that left McKennie with acres of spaces to dribble or pick out a pass to a teammate.

The more the USMNT can repeat this formula, the better.

Altidore has to start v. Mexico

Yes, Gyasi Zardes has history with Berhalter and he’s done plenty defensively in matches to help the U.S. However, based on what we’ve seen over the past 5 games, plus the two friendlies prior to the Gold Cup, there’s just no reason Zardes should start the final.

You may not love Altidore for Couva or other struggles over his career, but when he’s fit, he’s just simply a better player. His move to shield off Michael Hector allowed McKennie to even receive the ball for the first goal. It’s likely that Altidore was trying to control the ball in the box and just missed it, but even if he had, he would have had a second on the ball after shielding off Hector and creating some space for himself.

There’s just no way that Zardes would have done that, and Zardes’ egregious miss when 1-on-1 with the goalkeeper should keep him as a sub for the final.

The USMNT continues to learn Berhalter’s system and style of play

More than the result, which doesn’t really matter in the bigger picture of the goal of making the next World Cup, Wednesday’s performance may mark a turning point when many of the top 18 (healthy) players started to understand exactly what Berhalter wants from them, and how to trust each other as teammates.

Players looked more comfortable and executed their roles without too much forced passes or thinking of where they should be.

Berhalter’s high pressure, and the fact that he likes the right back to move forward into midfield were all on display as the USMNT has been now adequately trained on how to respond in many situations. It remains to be seen how the U.S. will play against real stress, like in the Gold Cup final on Sunday.

McKennie, Pulisic lead USMNT over Jamaica to Gold Cup final (video)

By Daniel KarellJul 4, 2019, 12:57 AM EDT
It hasn’t always been pretty, but for the second-straight time, the U.S. Men’s National Team will be playing for a continental title.

Christian Pulisic scored a brace and Weston McKennie had a goal and an assist as the USMNT defeated Jamaica, 3-1, Wednesday evening in Nashville to advance to the 2019 Gold Cup final. The U.S. will face Mexico in the Gold Cup final on Sunday evening in Chicago.

The semifinal, which started at 8:30 p.m. locally, didn’t finish until around midnight, local time, after the game was delayed for 90 minutes after 17 minutes of action due to severe weather in the area. The game resumed at around 10:20 p.m. local time and continued, despite lightning strikes continuing in the central Tennessee region.

Whether due to the uneven performance against Curacao or the fact that his main starting XI was about to play its third game in a week, Berhalter opted to make a few changes, and two of the changes, Jozy Altidore and Reggie Cannon, played instrumental roles in the opening goal.

Both Jamaica and the U.S. looked lively to start the match, but it was the USMNT which would hit first in the ninth minute. Michael Bradley spotted Cannon making a run down right wing and drilled a 40-yard pass on the money to Cannon in stride. Cannon one-touch crossed it into the box, which seemed to take Jamaica by surprise. Altidore held off Michael Hector, which allowed McKennie to ghost into the box, take a touch to control and fire past star Jamaica goalkeeper Andre Blake.

The match really lacked a rhythm after the long delay and it took until the next halftime break for both teams to begin to look their normal selves.

It only took until the 52nd minute for the USMNT to double the lead. The American attackers, which floated across the front three and caused a lot of problems for the Jamaican defense, opened space that Jordan Morris took advantage of. Right in the midfield circle, McKennie saw Morris open and played a ball down the middle but to Morris’ right. Morris dribbled to his right and fired a shot across his body towards the far post. Blake parried it away, but it went right into the path of Pulisic, who couldn’t miss from five yards out.

Berhalter brought in Gyasi Zardes for Altidore in the 55th minute, and McKennie again played a perfect pass to Zardes a few minutes later to put the Columbus Crew striker through on goal. Instead, Zardes somehow missed. In the 69th minute, the oft-criticized USMNT striker played a role in Jamaica cutting the deficit to one. Zardes turned the ball over in his own half and after the ball made its way to Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey, Bailey delivered a great cross that Shamar Nicholson headed home to make it 2-1.

Despite some nervy moments late and both teams fatigued in the heat on a long night, Pulisic put away a second rebound, this time off a strike from Arriola that was blocked before the boy wonder scored his 13th international goal.

The U.S. wasn’t always the best, but it was clearly a better performance for Berhalter’s side. McKennie and Bradley were outstanding together in midfield while Cannon impressed down the right side, essentially allowing Jordan Morris to move up alongside Zardes and Altidore (while he was in) as a second striker. Pulisic was much better in a floating role, where he could get the ball out wide and take on defenders to create goal-scoring opportunities.

Mexico started the Gold Cup strong and has kind of faded over the tournament, while the U.S. has grown into it game after game. We’ll see which USMNT squad makes it on the field against Mexico, but at this point, another title is in both team’s reach.

Dallas products Cannon, McKennie combine for USMNT opener

By Daniel KarellJul 3, 2019, 10:09 PM EDT
Two players who came up together in Dallas-area youth soccer combined to score the U.S. Men’s National Team’s opener against Jamaica.

After a long-ball down the right wing to the sprinting Reggie Cannon, the FC Dallas right back played a one-time cross into the box. Jozy Altidore held off his defender, Michael Hector and the ball continued towards the late run of Weston McKennie. The Dallas native took one touch to control and another touch to fire past Andre Blake to put the U.S. ahead, 1-0, in the ninth minute.

The Gold Cup semifinal match is currently under a severe weather delay as of the 17th minute of the match. Follow along with the match at the link above.