Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Jagielka returns to Sheffield United after decade-plus with Everton

By Nicholas MendolaJul 4, 2019, 3:37 PM EDT
Phil Jagielka‘s long Premier League run continues into a new season with a new club.

The popular and long-serving Everton defender is returning whence he came, joining Sheffield United on a free transfer.

Jagielka, 36, joined the Toffees from the Blades in 2007 and appeared 385 times. He scored 19 goals, six of them coming in 2014-15.

He was twice the Everton Player of the Season after earning the honor thrice with Sheffield United during nine years with the club which included three seasons in their youth academy.

Remarkably, Jagielka left United when the club was relegated to the Championship, and returns at the Blades’ return to the top flight for 2019-20.

He played only 330 minutes in the Premier League last season, and part of this feels like “manager-in-waiting” status if we’re being mischievous. Either way, Jagielka has been a credit to both clubs and fittingly return to the other.

Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 predictions

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 4, 2019, 2:18 PM EDT
The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 is almost here, as the first-ever 24 team version of this tournament is very intriguing indeed.

Some of the giants have struggled a little so far, while the likes of Mali and Madagascar have exceeded expectations by both winning their respective groups.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane have shown flashes of brilliance with two goals each, while the likes of Wilfried Zaha and Riyad Mahrez have yet to hit top gear.

But we all know that when the knockout stage starts, the stars come out to play. Here’s hoping that is the case in Egypt.

Below you will find our predictions for the Round of 16 games over the upcoming four days.

Round of 16

July 5: Morocco defeat Benin
July 5: Senegal defeat Uganda

July 6: Nigeria defeat Cameroon
July 6: Egypt defeat South Africa

July 7: Madagascar defeat DR Congo
July 7: Algeria defeat Guinea

July 8: Mali defeat Ivory Coast
July 8: Tunisia defeat Ghana

Buffon back at Juventus after one season at PSG

Getty Images
Associated PressJul 4, 2019, 1:27 PM EDT
TURIN, Italy (AP) Gianluigi Buffon is back at Juventus.

The longtime Bianconeri goalkeeper was undergoing medical tests with Juventus on Thursday, after which he was expected to sign a one-year contract with the club for 1.5 million euros ($1.7 million).

It’s a return for the 41-year-old Buffon after one season away at Paris Saint-Germain.

Juventus posted pictures and videos of Buffon signing autographs for fans outside the club’s training facility before he went inside for the tests.

Buffon is expected to serve as the reserve goalkeeper behind starter Wojciech Szczesny. He needs eight appearances to overtake former AC Milan captain Paolo Maldini as the most capped player in Serie A history. Buffon has 640 appearances in the Italian league; Maldini has 647.

After this season, Buffon is expected to become a member of Juventus’ management.

A year ago, Buffon joined PSG from Juventus on a one-season deal with an option for a second year. It was announced a month ago that PSG and Buffon had decided not to take up the option.

Buffon played 25 times for PSG, sharing duties with Alphonse Areola, and won the French league to add to his multiple titles.

Buffon spent 17 years at Juventus after joining from Parma in 2001 and established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

He won nine Serie A titles with the Bianconeri, including four successive league and cup doubles.

Buffon also made a record 176 international appearances for Italy, helping the Azzurri win the 2006 World Cup.

One of the few trophies missing from Buffon’s glittering collection is the Champions League. He lost three finals in that competition with Juventus.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

How should USWNT line up for World Cup final?

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 4, 2019, 12:35 PM EDT
Jill Ellis will be having a few sleepless nights between now and the World Cup final on Sunday in Lyon.

The USWNT face the Netherlands in the 2019 final (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET online via Telemundo Deportes) with a few injury issues to contend with, while the main problem for Ellis is that she can only select 11 players to start.

After gritty wins against Spain, France and England to reach a third-straight World Cup final,  plenty of players have stood tall for the defending champs as Ellis shuffled her pack for the epic semifinal victory.

Will she revert to the same lineup which started against France and Spain for the final? Or are more shocks coming up?

Here’s a look at how we think the USWNT should start on Sunday as they aim to go back-to-back.

USWNT starting lineup for 2019 World Cup final

—– Naeher —–

—- O’Hara —- Sauerbrunn —- Dahlkemper —- Dunn —-

—- Lavelle —- Ertz —- Horan —-

—- Heath —- Morgan —- Press —-

Analysis

Quite simply, if it ain’t broken, don’t fix it, Jill. The USWNT looked balanced and dangerous against a very good England side in the semifinal and just like in previous games they were solid enough defensively and were composed, if not exhilarating, in attack.

The center back pairing are a bit of a weak spot in the team, but at this point Sauebrunn and Dahlkemper deserve to play in the final. As do Lindsey Horan and Christen Press who both came in and did extremely well against England. Press in particular has given Ellis a huge selection headache as Megan Rapinoe may be left out in the final. Both Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle are nursing injuries but both have declared themselves fit for Sunday’s final because, well, if you’re a player you don’t rule yourself out of playing in the World Cup final, do you?

With the Netherlands possessing plenty of trickery out wide with Lieke Martens and Lineth Beerensteyn, having Press and Tobin Heath out wide to track back is just as important in the final as it was against England. If Lavelle isn’t fit then Sam Mewis is a dependable player to bring in and shore up central midfield alongside the excellent Julie Ertz, but Lavelle’s dynamism and runs into the box give the U.S. a different dimension in midfield.

It will be harsh to leave Rapinoe and Mewis out, but Ellis is on the verge of becoming the first coach in history to win back-to-back women’s World Cup titles. Sentiment has to go out of the window, and Ellis isn’t afraid to do that.

Legendary winger Arjen Robben retires

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 4, 2019, 11:47 AM EDT
We will no longer see Arjen Robben cut inside and curl home an unstoppable shot into the far top corner with his wand of a left foot.

It was announced on Thursday that the Dutch winger, 35, has retired from the game with immediate effect.

Robben’s glittering career saw him win league titles in Holland, England, Spain and Germany, as he also scored the winning goal in the 2012-13 UEFA Champions League final and reached the 2010 World Cup final with the Netherlands.

He spent the last 10 seasons at Bayern Munich, winning eight Bundesliga titles as well as the UCL trophy with the Bavarian giants. Robben scored in his final home game for Bayern during an emotional farewell alongside fellow wing-wizard Franck Ribery, who also left Bayern on the final day of the 2018-19 Bundesliga season.

In a statement confirming his retirement, Robben had this to say, as serious injuries have taken their toll on his body over the years.

“I have decided to put an end to my career as a professional football player. It is without doubt the most difficult decision I have had to make in my career. A decision in which heart and mind collided. The love for the game gives you the conviction that you can still handle the whole world, as opposed to the reality that not everything works the way you want and you are no longer the 16-year-old boy who had no idea what an injury meant. At the moment I am fit and healthy and as a fan of many other sports I want to keep it that way for the future. So I will definitely stop, but it is good that way.”

The Dutch national team put it best: “Congratulations on your fantastic career, Arjen!”

That it was. Robben was a pure winger and he was at his best when cutting inside and either crossing for a forward or curling home a perfectly placed shot.

He could have extended his career to somewhere like Major League Soccer or the Chinese Super League, but in the end father time has caught up with him.

Now that all is said and done, Robben will go down as one of the greatest natural wingers in the history of the game.