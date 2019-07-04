McKennie, Pulisic lead USMNT over Jamaica to Gold Cup final (video)

It hasn’t always been pretty, but for the second-straight time, the U.S. Men’s National Team will be playing for a continental title.
Christian Pulisic scored a brace and Weston McKennie had a goal and an assist as the USMNT defeated Jamaica, 3-1, Wednesday evening in Nashville to advance to the 2019 Gold Cup final. The U.S. will face Mexico in the Gold Cup final on Sunday evening in Chicago.
The semifinal, which started at 8:30 p.m. locally, didn’t finish until around midnight, local time, after the game was delayed for 90 minutes after 17 minutes of action due to severe weather in the area. The game resumed at around 10:20 p.m. local time and continued, despite lightning strikes continuing in the central Tennessee region.
This story will be updated.
Dallas products Cannon, McKennie combine for USMNT opener
Two players who came up together in Dallas-area youth soccer combined to score the U.S. Men’s National Team’s opener against Jamaica.
After a long-ball down the right wing to the sprinting Reggie Cannon, the FC Dallas right back played a one-time cross into the box. Jozy Altidore held off his defender, Michael Hector and the ball continued towards the late run of Weston McKennie. The Dallas native took one touch to control and another touch to fire past Andre Blake to put the U.S. ahead, 1-0, in the ninth minute.
The U.S. Men’s National Team faces a crunch semifinal against Jamaica on Wednesday, with the title on the line as well as a chance to show that the team has grown since an embarrassing 2-0 defeat to the Reggae Boyz in early June.
USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter has made four changes from his side’s 1-0 win over Curacao, in which the team was outplayed for large portions of the match. Into the starting lineup is Jozy Altidore up top, Jordan Morris, along with Matt Miazga and Reggie Cannon on the backline.
Cannon will likely get the assignment of marking Bayer Leverkusen speedster Leon Bailey, but Jordan Morris and Cannon will be important for the U.S. to break through the Jamaica backline and create goal-scoring opportunities.
It appears only the official club announcement on its website and multiple social media platforms is all that stands between Frank Lampard becoming Chelsea’s new manager.
Multiple outlets in England reported Wednesday evening that Lampard arrived at Stamford Bridge late in the afternoon to put the finishing touches on his contract. He likely also took part in a photo shoot and interviews that are all expected to be released on Thursday. One report claimed that Lampard’s announcement as manager was delayed because Facebook and Instagram were experiencing technical difficulties on Wednesday, although it’s not clear that that was the the case.
The move has seemed inevitable since Derby County officially granted Chelsea the right to speak with Lampard about the Blues open managerial position.
As Chelsea is about to kick off its preseason training, it’s been without a coach since Mid-June, when Maurizio Sarri left the club to take the Juventus job.
Lampard comes with just one season of managerial experience, his last season at Derby where he led them to the Championship Playoff Final, but he wasn’t able to see his side promoted to the Premier League.
The Guardian reports that Lampard has received assurances he will be given time to mold the squad to his liking, especially with an expected transfer ban to be in place this summer. The ban, issued by FIFA and currently being litigated in the Court for Arbitration of Sport, could potentially last through June 2020.
The hiring of Lampard is a big departure from the more recent trend of hiring experienced managers, with Sarri, Antonio Conte, Rafa Benitez and Carlo Ancelotti all bringing tears of experience with them.
However, Lampard’s preferred high-pressing style he displayed with Derby could fit with a younger Chelsea squad were expected to see this season, as older players like Willian and Pedro could leave entering the final years of their contracts.
Lampard will be given time and trust by the fans, but it remains to be seen how they’ll feel if Chelsea is sitting in tenth place after the first three months of the season, for example.
Netherlands tops Sweden after extra time to advance to World Cup final
The U.S. Women’s National Team avoided a rematch against Sweden, and it’s thanks to the hard work by the Netherlands midfielders and attackers.
Jackie Groenen’s 99th minute goal proved to be the difference as the Netherlands defeated Sweden, 1-0 after extra time in the semifinals, advancing to Sunday’s final against the USWNT. It had been a stalemate for most of the match, with Sweden soaking up pressure and the Netherlands struggling to break down the Swedish defensive and midfield blocks in front of them.
It was a tight, cagey match from the start and neither team played up to their potentials. It seemed as if both teams tried their best to play the safe pass and not make the key mistake that would lead to a goal.
Despite the tension in the arena in Lyon, there was still plenty of action in both boxes. The Netherlands finished with 15 shots, four of them on target while Sweden had 11 shots and three on target.
Sweden had the better of the chances early on. Soaking up pressure from the Netherlands, Sweden unleashed Stina Blackstenius, but her strike from a tight angle was corralled in the 13th minute by Netherlands goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal.
Van Veenendaal made another save late on a close chance by Sweden’s Lina Hurtig, but there wasn’t much to separate the sides in the second half.
The Netherlands made a surprising halftime substitution, taking off star attacker Lieke Martens and bringing on super sub Jill Roord. Sweden would rue its luck in the 57th minute as Nilla Fischer picked up a loose ball in the box and unleashed a drive that pinged off the post.
The Netherlands soon after grew into the game and forced Hedvig Lindahl into a couple of fingertip saves, keeping Sweden alive.
Finally, in extra time, Groenen found a yard of space at the edge of the area and lashed home a strike into the far post to put the Netherlands on top, before holding on late to see the game through.
Its the Netherlands first World Cup final and follows a strong qualifying campaign as well as winning the 2017 European Championship.