PSG formally adds long-time Manchester United mid Herrera

One of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s top performers at Manchester United has found his way to Paris.

Ander Herrera, 29, is officially a Paris Saint-Germain player after five years at Old Trafford, the Ligue 1 monsters announced on Thursday.

The center midfielder was trumped only by Paul Pogba last season, according to advanced stats site WhoScored.com.

Herrera played 189 times for United, scoring 20 times with 27 assists. The numbers are about on par with what he did at Athletic Bilbao prior to the Manchester transfer.

From PSG’s English site:

“Paris Saint-Germain is the greatest club in France. It keeps on improving and competes to win every possible title,” said Ander Herrera on signing his contract. “I was looking forward to coming to Paris and to wearing those colors. I hope to continue to make history with the club! Joining this club is an amazing feeling. I also love the city. Paris is the most beautiful city in the world. I promise three things: work, professionalism and passion. I also promise to improve my French because I think that the language is very important for the team’s communication.”

PSG could look mighty different next year, with Neymar and Philippe Countinho potentially trading places in Barcelona and Paris. Herrera is one of the unsung heroes of the past few bumpy season at Old Trafford and can be expected to put in a shift consistent shift.

