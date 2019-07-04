Transfer rumor roundup: Man City joins race for Spanish playmaker

Manchester City is now looking to win the race to sign former Barcelona academy winger Dani Olmo after the Spaniard shined brighter than most in the nation’s championship run at the U-21 EUROs.
They’ll have to beat out a host of clubs including Barca, with Manchester United, Bayer Leverkusen, Wolfsburg, and Real Madrid also said to be on the laundry list of clubs eyeing up the Dinamo Zagreb 21-year-old.
Olmo just posted a 12-goal, nine-assist season with the Croatian side, including two and four in the Europa League. He got on the board against Benfica, Anderlecht, and Fenerbahce amongst others, so not like he’s picking on the minnows.
The Catalan youngster started his academy career at Espanyol before spending seven seasons with Barcelona’s youth set-up.
Plus if you go to the 1:12 mark of this video, you can watch him dribble through fog to score (although perhaps fog is to the advantage of the ball handler?).
Spanish striker Alvaro Vazquez is off to Canada, but for which team?
Reports say the 28-year-old has an offer from one of the three Major League Soccer teams north of the border, and is currently there.
Vazquez scored 10 goals in Spain’s second flight last season for Real Zaragoza, and is two seasons removed from a pair of productive seasons in the top flight with Getafe.
Mainly a center forward, Vazquez can also handle being deployed out wide and was on loan with Toronto FC’s Pozuelo when the pair were with Swansea City in 2013-14.
Some internet sleuths are positing a reunion due to the following Instagram comments:
“Paris Saint-Germain is the greatest club in France. It keeps on improving and competes to win every possible title,” said Ander Herrera on signing his contract. “I was looking forward to coming to Paris and to wearing those colors. I hope to continue to make history with the club! Joining this club is an amazing feeling. I also love the city. Paris is the most beautiful city in the world. I promise three things: work, professionalism and passion. I also promise to improve my French because I think that the language is very important for the team’s communication.”
PSG could look mighty different next year, with Neymar and Philippe Countinho potentially trading places in Barcelona and Paris. Herrera is one of the unsung heroes of the past few bumpy season at Old Trafford and can be expected to put in a shift consistent shift.
Bold prediction: Soon enough, we’ll be hearing that Marko Arnautovic either wants out of China, or China wants Marko Arnautovic off its land.
The combustible but powerful striker is set to depart West Ham United for Shanghai SIPG to the tune of $28.2 million, according to reports, with the majority of the club reportedly sick of his “will he or won’t he?” antics.
Arnautovic engineered a move from Stoke City to West Ham, then talked his way into an improved contract with the Irons before using his brother as a mouthpiece in a bid to move abroad.
Shanghai offered more than $40 million in January, but West Ham instead gave Arnautovic an improved deal. Now having reaped those rewards for a half-year, Arnautovic will leave London having cost his team those wages and nearly $12 million in fees.
Jagielka, 36, joined the Toffees from the Blades in 2007 and appeared 385 times. He scored 19 goals, six of them coming in 2014-15.
He was twice the Everton Player of the Season after earning the honor thrice with Sheffield United during nine years with the club which included three seasons in their youth academy.
Remarkably, Jagielka left United when the club was relegated to the Championship, and returns at the Blades’ return to the top flight for 2019-20.
He played only 330 minutes in the Premier League last season, and part of this feels like “manager-in-waiting” status if we’re being mischievous. Either way, Jagielka has been a credit to both clubs and fittingly return to the other.