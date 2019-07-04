Transfer rumor roundup: Man City joins race for Spanish playmaker

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester City is now looking to win the race to sign former Barcelona academy winger Dani Olmo after the Spaniard shined brighter than most in the nation’s championship run at the U-21 EUROs.

They’ll have to beat out a host of clubs including Barca, with Manchester United, Bayer Leverkusen, Wolfsburg, and Real Madrid also said to be on the laundry list of clubs eyeing up the Dinamo Zagreb 21-year-old.

Olmo just posted a 12-goal, nine-assist season with the Croatian side, including two and four in the Europa League. He got on the board against Benfica, Anderlecht, and Fenerbahce amongst others, so not like he’s picking on the minnows.

The Catalan youngster started his academy career at Espanyol before spending seven seasons with Barcelona’s youth set-up.

Plus if you go to the 1:12 mark of this video, you can watch him dribble through fog to score (although perhaps fog is to the advantage of the ball handler?).

Spanish striker Alvaro Vazquez is off to Canada, but for which team?

Reports say the 28-year-old has an offer from one of the three Major League Soccer teams north of the border, and is currently there.

Vazquez scored 10 goals in Spain’s second flight last season for Real Zaragoza, and is two seasons removed from a pair of productive seasons in the top flight with Getafe.

Mainly a center forward, Vazquez can also handle being deployed out wide and was on loan with Toronto FC’s Pozuelo when the pair were with Swansea City in 2013-14.

Some internet sleuths are positing a reunion due to the following Instagram comments:

