Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images

Transfer rumor roundup: Man City joins race for Spanish playmaker

By Nicholas MendolaJul 4, 2019, 6:22 PM EDT
Manchester City is now looking to win the race to sign former Barcelona academy winger Dani Olmo after the Spaniard shined brighter than most in the nation’s championship run at the U-21 EUROs.

They’ll have to beat out a host of clubs including Barca, with Manchester United, Bayer Leverkusen, Wolfsburg, and Real Madrid also said to be on the laundry list of clubs eyeing up the Dinamo Zagreb 21-year-old.

Olmo just posted a 12-goal, nine-assist season with the Croatian side, including two and four in the Europa League. He got on the board against Benfica, Anderlecht, and Fenerbahce amongst others, so not like he’s picking on the minnows.

The Catalan youngster started his academy career at Espanyol before spending seven seasons with Barcelona’s youth set-up.

Plus if you go to the 1:12 mark of this video, you can watch him dribble through fog to score (although perhaps fog is to the advantage of the ball handler?).

Spanish striker Alvaro Vazquez is off to Canada, but for which team?

Reports say the 28-year-old has an offer from one of the three Major League Soccer teams north of the border, and is currently there.

Vazquez scored 10 goals in Spain’s second flight last season for Real Zaragoza, and is two seasons removed from a pair of productive seasons in the top flight with Getafe.

Mainly a center forward, Vazquez can also handle being deployed out wide and was on loan with Toronto FC’s Pozuelo when the pair were with Swansea City in 2013-14.

Some internet sleuths are positing a reunion due to the following Instagram comments:

PSG formally adds long-time Manchester United mid Herrera

Ander Herrera
en.psg.fr
By Nicholas MendolaJul 4, 2019, 5:20 PM EDT
One of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s top performers at Manchester United has found his way to Paris.

Ander Herrera, 29, is officially a Paris Saint-Germain player after five years at Old Trafford, the Ligue 1 monsters announced on Thursday.

The center midfielder was trumped only by Paul Pogba last season, according to advanced stats site WhoScored.com.

Herrera played 189 times for United, scoring 20 times with 27 assists. The numbers are about on par with what he did at Athletic Bilbao prior to the Manchester transfer.

From PSG’s English site:

“Paris Saint-Germain is the greatest club in France. It keeps on improving and competes to win every possible title,” said Ander Herrera on signing his contract. “I was looking forward to coming to Paris and to wearing those colors. I hope to continue to make history with the club! Joining this club is an amazing feeling. I also love the city. Paris is the most beautiful city in the world. I promise three things: work, professionalism and passion. I also promise to improve my French because I think that the language is very important for the team’s communication.”

PSG could look mighty different next year, with Neymar and Philippe Countinho potentially trading places in Barcelona and Paris. Herrera is one of the unsung heroes of the past few bumpy season at Old Trafford and can be expected to put in a shift consistent shift.

Arnautovic being forced out of West Ham United

Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 4, 2019, 4:26 PM EDT
Bold prediction: Soon enough, we’ll be hearing that Marko Arnautovic either wants out of China, or China wants Marko Arnautovic off its land.

The combustible but powerful striker is set to depart West Ham United for Shanghai SIPG to the tune of $28.2 million, according to reports, with the majority of the club reportedly sick of his “will he or won’t he?” antics.

Arnautovic engineered a move from Stoke City to West Ham, then talked his way into an improved contract with the Irons before using his brother as a mouthpiece in a bid to move abroad.

Shanghai offered more than $40 million in January, but West Ham instead gave Arnautovic an improved deal. Now having reaped those rewards for a half-year, Arnautovic will leave London having cost his team those wages and nearly $12 million in fees.

Pablo Zabaleta spoke out against the saga in January, and clearly he’d know how long-time pal and current West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini felt about it.

The 30-year-old has hit double-digit goals in three of his last four Premier League seasons, including 10 in just 28 appearances in 2018-19.

He has four goals in four Austria caps in 2019, and 24 in 81 overall.

Jagielka returns to Sheffield United after decade-plus with Everton

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 4, 2019, 3:37 PM EDT
Phil Jagielka‘s long Premier League run continues into a new season with a new club.

The popular and long-serving Everton defender is returning whence he came, joining Sheffield United on a free transfer.

Jagielka, 36, joined the Toffees from the Blades in 2007 and appeared 385 times. He scored 19 goals, six of them coming in 2014-15.

He was twice the Everton Player of the Season after earning the honor thrice with Sheffield United during nine years with the club which included three seasons in their youth academy.

Remarkably, Jagielka left United when the club was relegated to the Championship, and returns at the Blades’ return to the top flight for 2019-20.

He played only 330 minutes in the Premier League last season, and part of this feels like “manager-in-waiting” status if we’re being mischievous. Either way, Jagielka has been a credit to both clubs and fittingly return to the other.

Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 predictions

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 4, 2019, 2:18 PM EDT
The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 is almost here, as the first-ever 24 team version of this tournament is very intriguing indeed.

Some of the giants have struggled a little so far, while the likes of Mali and Madagascar have exceeded expectations by both winning their respective groups.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane have shown flashes of brilliance with two goals each, while the likes of Wilfried Zaha and Riyad Mahrez have yet to hit top gear.

But we all know that when the knockout stage starts, the stars come out to play. Here’s hoping that is the case in Egypt.

Below you will find our predictions for the Round of 16 games over the upcoming four days.

Round of 16

July 5: Morocco defeat Benin
July 5: Senegal defeat Uganda

July 6: Nigeria defeat Cameroon
July 6: Egypt defeat South Africa

July 7: Madagascar defeat DR Congo
July 7: Algeria defeat Guinea

July 8: Mali defeat Ivory Coast
July 8: Tunisia defeat Ghana