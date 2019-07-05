More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
AP Photo/Hassan Ammar

AFCON: Senegal tops Uganda, will meet Benin in QF (video)

Associated PressJul 5, 2019, 6:50 PM EDT
CAIRO (AP) Sadio Mane sent Senegal into the quarterfinals of the African Cup of Nations, where it will meet a Benin team that dumped out Morocco to start the knockout stages with a major upset on Friday.

Mane scored early to give Senegal a 1-0 win over Uganda in their round-of-16 match at Cairo International Stadium. The Liverpool forward also had a second-half penalty saved, but it didn’t cost Senegal. Mane has three goals in three games at the African Cup in Egypt, and he’s also missed two penalties.

His winner against Uganda came in the 15th minute after Senegal intercepted possession and struck with a lightning-fast counterattack. Mbaye Niang set up an unmarked Mane, who slid the ball into the bottom right corner.

Mane won a penalty in the 59th minute when he was taken out by Uganda goalkeeper Denis Onyango. Onyango, who was booked early in the game, escaped a second yellow and stayed on the field. He dived to his left to stop Mane’s penalty.

It didn’t matter in the end.

In the quarterfinals, Senegal will meet surprising Benin, which celebrated its first appearance in the knockouts with its first-ever win at the African Cup. Benin beat Morocco 4-1 on penalties after surviving a tumultuous time at Al Salam Stadium.

Barcelona president says Griezmann talks underway; Atleti now furious

Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJul 5, 2019, 5:40 PM EDT
The Antoine Griezmann transfer saga is into Day 52, and the plot has thickened considerably.

There are loud rumblings once again about a potential move to Barcelona, for the first time in weeks. Not your run-of-the-mill transfer rumors that inevitably lead to nowhere, but straight from the horse’s mouth: Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu revealed on Friday that just 24 hours earlier when directors from each club made “first contact” over a potential deal.

That is, of course, really big news coming from a source that should actually know what he’s talking about.

It was a bit too transparent of an admission for the folks at Atletico Madrid, though, and they’re now furious over 1) Bartomeu going public with his statement; 2) the terms proposed by Barcelona; 3) his belief that Barcelona and Griezmann previously negotiated, and agreed, a deal back in February. Atleti released the following statement shortly after Bartomeu made his comments:

“On May 14, Antoine Griezmann informed Miguel Angel Gil, Diego Pablo Simeone and Andrea Berta of his decision to leave our club at the end of the season. In the days that followed that meeting, Atletico Madrid learned that FC Barcelona and the player had reached an agreement in March, specifically in the days following the return match of our Champions League tie against Juventus, and that they had been negotiating the terms of the agreement since mid-February.”

With Griezmann’s release clause now just — just — $135 million, down from $225 million as of July 1, he is now significantly more affordable. That hasn’t stopped Barcelona from trying to finagle a nice deal for themselves, though. Rather than paying the $135-million fee upfront, they asked Atleti to accept a deferred payment. Los Rojiblancos‘ response was exactly as one would expect.

“Regarding president Bartomeu’s statement today we wish to state that it is true that yesterday there was a meeting between Miguel Angel Gil and FC Barcelona CEO Oscar Grau, at Barcelona’s request and that at that meeting, Mr. Grau expressed his intention, once the release clause of Antoine Griezmann’s contract had decreased from 200 to 120 million euros, to ask for a deferred payment of the aforementioned amount of the clause in force as from July 1. Atletico Madrid’s response was obviously negative, as we believe that FC Barcelona and the player have disrespected Atletico Madrid and all its fans.”

Barcelona have already completed transfers for midfielder Frenkie de Jong ($84 million), goalkeeper Neto ($29 million) and defender Emerson ($13 million) this summer.

AFCON: Benin through to QF after beating Morocco on penalties (video)

AP Photo/Ariel Schalit
Associated PressJul 5, 2019, 4:05 PM EDT
CAIRO (AP) Benin started the Africa Cup of Nations knockout stages with a major upset, beating Morocco in a penalty shootout on Friday to reach the quarterfinals.

It was the first match Benin had ever won at the African Cup.

Sofiane Boufal and Youssef En-Nesyri missed their spot kicks for Morocco, and Seibou Mama buried the decisive penalty as Benin won the shootout 4-1.

The match finished 1-1 after extra time.

Moise Adilehou gave Benin the lead in the 53rd minute when he stuck out a foot to volley home from a corner.

En-Nesyri equalized for Morocco in the 76th, and the Moroccans should have won it when they won a penalty deep in injury time at the end of the 90.

Hakim Ziyach smacked the penalty off the post and Benin survived to advance from its first-ever knockout game at the tournament.

Transfer rumor roundup: Marcelo to Arsenal; Gomez to West Ham

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 5, 2019, 2:24 PM EDT
Marcelo’s hugely successful time at Real Madrid looks to be coming to an end after they signed Ferland Mendy from Lyon this summer, and plenty of Europe’s top clubs are lining up to sign him.

According to a report from Sport in Spain, Marcelo has told Real he wants to move on as Mendy, 24, has arrived for $55 million and is expected to become Zinedine Zidane’s new first-choice left back.

The report states that Arsenal have joined the likes of PSG, AC Milan and Juventus who are interested in signing the Brazilian full back who was left out of the Selecao’s squad for the Copa America this summer.

Marcelo, 31, has won four UEFA Champions League titles during his 13-year stay at Real and his marauding runs down the left have become a center piece of their play over the last decade.

Do Arsenal need a new left back? It is expected to be confirmed that veteran Spanish defender Nacho Monreal will sign a new one-year deal with the Gunners, but Unai Emery doesn’t have many left back options aside from that with Sead Kolasinac inconsistent last season.

With Celtic digging their heels in and demanding upwards of $30 million for left back Kieran Tierney, maybe Marcelo could be bought for a cheaper price and his experience may help this Arsenal defense.

West Ham have chased Celta Vigo’s Maxi Gomez for the last six months and after the Hammers failed to sign the Urugugyan striker in January, it looked like they were about to miss out on him again.

But then came a dramatic twist…

Our partners at Sky Sports are reporting that Celta Vigo had agreed a deal with Valencia for the transfer of Gomez, as the La Liga strugglers would receive $20 million and three Valencia players (including former Celta star Santi Mina) in part-exchange for Gomez moving to the Mestalla.

However, per the report, the Valencia players were in the middle of their medical at Celta Vigo’s training ground on Friday but it was then halted as Gomez made a U-turn and decided he now wants to sign for West Ham instead of heading to Valencia to play in the UEFA Champions League.

Gomez, 22, scored 13 goals last season and has 30 La Liga goals in 69 appearances since joining Celta from Defensor Sporting in 2017. West Ham would have to pay Celta Vigo his release clause of $56 million to pip Valencia to Gomez’s signature, and that would be a club-record fee.

With the Hammers selling Lucas Perez, releasing Andy Carroll, reportedly ready to let Javier Hernandez leave and also agreeing a deal to sell wantaway forward Marko Arnautovic to Shanghai SIPG for $28 million, all of a sudden they desperately need to sign a new striker.

Gomez is strong, quick and his hold-up play would link up very nicely with the likes of Felipe Anderson and Michail Antonio in support of him. Signing a young, hungry striker who has given up the chance to play in the UCL may be a perfect fit at a perfect time for Manuel Pellegrini‘s men as they aim to push for European qualification this season.

VIDEO: Alex Morgan hits out at reaction to tea celebration

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 5, 2019, 1:36 PM EDT
Alex Morgan isn’t happy with the uproar about her tea-sipping goal celebration after she scored the game-winner against England in the World Cup semifinal.

The USWNT forward, 30, sipped an imaginary cup of tea with her pinky out, and many believed it was poking fun at England’s obsession with tea and a nod to the Boston Tea Party, with the goal coming just a few days before the Fourth of July.

Morgan spoke to journalists in Lyon ahead of Sunday’s World Cup final against the Netherlands, and apparently the celebration below was nothing about the British.

So, what was it about?

“My celebration was actually more about, ‘That’s the tea’, which is telling a story, spreading news,” Morgan said. “Sophie Turner does it quite often, she’s one of my favorite actresses, so it wasn’t a hit to England in any way… I feel that there is some sort of double standard for females in sports to feel like we have to be humble in our successes and have to celebrate, but not too much, and have to do something but it always has to be in a limited fashion.”

On Morgan’s point about the double standard, would this tea-sipping celebration have been as big of a deal had, for example, USMNT star Christian Pulisic performed it after scoring against England in a World Cup semifinal in 2026?

“You see men celebrating all over the world in big tournaments, grabbing their sacks or whatever it is,” Morgan added. “And when I look at sipping a cup of tea, I am a little taken aback by the criticism.”

Morgan thinks Pulisic would be treated differently and the outrage (mostly from Brits who felt mocking tea was bordering on a declaration of war) was over the top.

It’s tough to disagree with her, as the USWNT’s every move, and celebrations, have been watched very closely in this tournament after their 13-0 shellacking of Thailand in their first group game.

Morgan also revealed she will celebrate a goal in the World Cup final just as enthusiastically on Sunday, so it will be intriguing to see what kind of celebration she pulls out for the Dutch or if tea-sipping stays.

In the meantime, drink it in…