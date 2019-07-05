More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
FIFA want to expand Women’s World Cup

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 5, 2019, 11:12 AM EDT
FIFA president Gianni Infantino has revealed his desire to expand the Women’s World Cup to 32 teams.

The hosts for the 2023 World Cup have yet to be decided and the bidding process may have to start again if the competition is expanded once again. The 2015 edition was the first to have 24 teams, and this summer’s tournament in France has been a huge success with the same number of teams.

Speaking in France ahead of the 2019 final in Lyon between the USA and Netherlands on Sunday, Infantino revealed that increasing the number of teams from 24 to 32 was a realistic possibility.

“I want to expand the tournament to 32 teams,” Infantino said. “We will have to act quickly to decide if we are to increase it for 2023, if we do, we should reopen the bidding process to allow everyone to have a chance or maybe co-host. Nothing is impossible.”

Infantino also went on to describe the 2019 World Cup the best-ever in the women’s game, which is hard to disagree with given TV viewership records being set across the globe, and went on to state that the prize money of $30 million for this tournament will be doubled to $60 million for 2023.

“It’s a great thing, this World Cup, but then people forget, they do other things. It’s our job to make sure that they don’t forget and we don’t just say: ‘See you in four years,'” Infainto said. “That’s why I propose to the FIFA council and to all our members – who have to embrace the development of women’s football. We have already more than doubled the prize money for the World Cup this year, but we will double it again for the next World Cup – I am very confident that we can do that.”

FIFA’s president also stated that investment in the women’s game over the next four-year cycle would move over $1 billion and that he wants to set up a Club World Cup as soon as possible.

These are all worthy initiatives, especially when it comes to extra funding for the women’s game. The increased prize fund for the 2023 competition is all well and good, but the last 32-team men’s World Cup, in Russia in 2018, saw over $400 million dished out in prize money and the 2026 World Cup will see 48 teams enter the competition.

The main reason increased funding is crucial to the success of the women’s game is that associations and nations across the globe need access to it in order to compete on the international level.

We don’t want more blowout wins like we’ve seen at the last two women’s World Cups, so the main way to halt that trend is to dish out cash to national teams who don’t currently have access to it in order to develop young players and give them the resources to be able to challenge the more established nations.

These are all positive noises coming from Infantino, but let’s see if FIFA can back up these claims after a hugely successful tournament in France this summer.

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 5, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
The knockout rounds of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations begins in Egypt on Friday, as two favorites to win it all hope to avoid upsets.

Morocco clash with Benin at Cairo’s Al Salam Stadium after winning Group F with three wins from three, while Benin drew all three of their group games as they held powerhouses Cameroon and Ghana. The Atlas Lions should not take Benin for granted and their secret weapon is former Sunderland and West Brom attacker Stephane Sessegnon.

As for Senegal, they are led by Liverpool star Sadio Mane but they had a rather disappointing group stage effort as they lost to Algeria and finished second in Group C. That has set up a clash with Uganda who finished second in Group A behind Egypt, but alongside Mane Senegal have a heavyweight PL midfield with Cheikhou Kouyate and Idrisse Gueye in the engine room and they are the heavy favorites to advance where they’ll likely meet Morocco in an epic quarterfinal clash.

Below is the full schedule for the AFCON action on Friday, while you can follow all of the action live by clicking on the link above.

2019 Africa Cup of Nations schedule – Friday, July 5

Round of 16
Morocco v. Benin – 12 p.m. ET
Uganda v. Senegal – 3 p.m. ET

Man United expect more arrivals; Pereira, Tuanzebe sign new deals

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 5, 2019, 10:22 AM EDT
Maybe Manchester United won’t splash a lot of cash this summer after all…

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer locked down two academy products to long-term contracts on Friday, as Andreas Pereira and Axel Tuanzebe committed their futures to the Old Trafford club, but he has also been talking about signing new players.

And it seems like he isn’t that confident off adding more than one new player this summer…

Speaking to Man United’s website as the squad prepare to head to Australia and the Far East for preseason, Solskjaer said he is delighted to have signed Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James this summer and is hoping to make just a couple of new additions between now and the 2019-20 campaign kicking off.

“Well, it’s a long-term and it’s a short-term project. You cannot just think three years down the line, so we’ve got short-term goals as well, of course,” Solskjaer explained. “I think we’ve been quite calm and good in the market as we’ve got the right people, and we’re still working on a case or two. Of course, we’re always looking to improve the squad and, all over the summer, I’ve been in touch with Joel [Glazer] and Ed [Woodward] and all the recruitment people, and analysis people. I’ve got to say it’s been very good so far. I’ve got the backing and we’ve got the people we wanted, for now, and there will probably be some more business being done.”

With United linked with moves for Harry Maguire (United had a $87 million bid turned down by Leicester earlier this week) and Bruno Fernandes among others, those two deals could cost over $200 million to complete. Maguire in particular would be a huge coup with Manchester City also said to be interested in him, as United’s main aim in the transfer this summer is to get younger across the board and better defensively.

It seems like Solskjaer is keeping his cards close to his chest, and the amount of signings he makes will likely depend on which players he can shift on with no UEFA Champions League action to rely on.

As for the players signing new contracts, Pereira, 23, signed a new three-year deal, while Tuanzebe has agreed a three-year contract. There is an option year for both players to extend the deal, as both look like being a part of United’s squad this season.

Pereira featured 29 times for United last season and the Brazilian scored a screamer in a 3-2 win against Southampton, and with Ander Herrera leaving for PSG and Pogba potentially being sold, Pereira adds extra cover in central midfield and a little extra attacking flair.

Tuanzebe, 21, excelled on loan at Aston Villa last season at center back and it was thought he could return to PL new boys Villa for the upcoming campaign. That may still happen, but he will spend preseason with United and try to beat Chris Smalling, Eric Bailly, Marcos Rojo, Phil Jones and Victor Lindelof to one of the starting center back spots.

Pereira and Tuanzebe join Marcus Rashford and Juan Mata in signing new deals at United over the past week and with AWB their new first-choice right back and James set to compete for minutes right away, the squad is starting to look settled and needs to be large to deal with the Thursday-Sunday grind of the UEFA Europa League.

But there is still plenty to sort out.

Both Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku sound like they want to leave this summer and Solskjaer is likely to want that issue resolved as soon as possible so he can bring in replacements.

Solskjaer doesn’t sound certain about other big additions this summer, and that may be worrying for United’s fans who want a huge overhaul between now and Aug. 8 when the window shuts.

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 5, 2019, 9:32 AM EDT
The 2019-20 Premier League season is fast approaching, and plenty of clubs are starting to release all of their new kits for the upcoming campaign.

As teams are back for preseason training there are still a handful of teams who have yet to release their new gear, but we will update this post and slot them in our rankings accordingly when the new threads come out.

Below we take a look at all of the new kits so far and rank them in terms of best to worst.

1. Arsenal: Adidas have taken over from Puma and these retro style shirts are just brilliant. So too was the video to unveil them.

2. Leicester City: Mostly because of their pink away kit which is absolutely stunning, even if it nicks the design from Germany’s 2018 World Cup home shirt. In a word, crisp.

3. West Ham: Lovely change-up on the home kit and the away kit is just pure class. Classic white shirts with a touch of claret and blue. Well done.

4. Man City: Puma have taken over City’s new kits, and they’re looking sharp. The black away kit is especially sexy.

5. Bournemouth: Just like the Cherries on the pitch, their home kits are criminally underrated. Black and red is such a striking design and they’ve kept it simple. Fresh.

6. Sheffield United: Clean new design for the Blades on their return to the PL, and even the sponsors look pretty cool and fit in with both their home and away shirts. Nice.

7. Newcastle United: If you could make the sponsor smaller and/or change its main color to black or white, this jersey would surge further up our rankings.

8. Liverpool: Decent switch to the pinstripe, but just doesn’t look as good as their past few home shirts. The all-white away kits are nice enough though.

9. Crystal Palace: Palace’s kit is one of the most recognizable in the PL and this simple design keeps that intact. The leaked away shirts are white and keep the traditional red and blue sash. They are ace.

10. Man United: Only the home shirt has been released so far, with the away kits rumored to be gold. The massive crest certainly stands out and the design touches which celebrate the 20th anniversary of the treble-winning season are nice.

11. Chelsea: Blue camouflage? Hmm. That’s a new one. Chelsea have gone away from the solid blue design and it looks a little too snazzy.

12. Everton: It is always good to try something new, but this just doesn’t really work. A for effort…

13. Burnley: Umbro are Burnley’s new kit suppliers and there is not a lot you can do with this classic kit. The Clarets have remained Claret, but this is pretty bland.

14. Brighton: The Seagulls have kept it simple and this looks pretty much like every home kit they’ve had in recent seasons. A bit more adventure wouldn’t go amiss.

15. Southampton: The kit launch promo video was good. The actual kits are not very good at all. Hard to ruin a classic red and white striped shirt, but Saints have had a very good go at it…

 

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 5, 2019, 8:40 AM EDT
Zlatan “Irbahimovic” was the main man for the LA Galaxy on Thursday…

After Zlatan’s name was spelt incorrectly on the back of his jersey, the Galaxy skipper brushed it off to score twice as they beat Toronto FC 2-0 on Independence Day.

Zlatan had gone almost a month without a goal, but he sits second in the MLS scoring charts this season with 13 goals and the 37-year-old looks hungry in his second season in LA.

LA Galaxy sit second in the Western Conference as they try to hunt down crosstown rivals LAFC.

Below are the highlights from an end-to-end clash, as Alejandro Pozuelo did his best to lead a TFC side missing their other Designated Players Jozy Altidore and Michael Bradley who are on international duty.