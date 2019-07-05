PHOTOS: Ranking new 2019-20 Premier League kits

The 2019-20 Premier League season is fast approaching, and plenty of clubs are starting to release all of their new kits for the upcoming campaign.
As teams are back for preseason training there are still a handful of teams who have yet to release their new gear, but we will update this post and slot them in our rankings accordingly when the new threads come out.
Below we take a look at all of the new kits so far and rank them in terms of best to worst.
1. Arsenal: Adidas have taken over from Puma and these retro style shirts are just brilliant. So too was the video to unveil them.
2. Leicester City: Mostly because of their pink away kit which is absolutely stunning, even if it nicks the design from Germany’s 2018 World Cup home shirt. In a word, crisp.
3. West Ham: Lovely change-up on the home kit and the away kit is just pure class. Classic white shirts with a touch of claret and blue. Well done.
4. Man City: Puma have taken over City’s new kits, and they’re looking sharp. The black away kit is especially sexy.
5. Bournemouth: Just like the Cherries on the pitch, their home kits are criminally underrated. Black and red is such a striking design and they’ve kept it simple. Fresh.
6. Sheffield United: Clean new design for the Blades on their return to the PL, and even the sponsors look pretty cool and fit in with both their home and away shirts. Nice.
7. Newcastle United: If you could make the sponsor smaller and/or change its main color to black or white, this jersey would surge further up our rankings.
8. Liverpool: Decent switch to the pinstripe, but just doesn’t look as good as their past few home shirts. The all-white away kits are nice enough though.
9. Crystal Palace: Palace’s kit is one of the most recognizable in the PL and this simple design keeps that intact. The leaked away shirts are white and keep the traditional red and blue sash. They are ace.
10. Man United: Only the home shirt has been released so far, with the away kits rumored to be gold. The massive crest certainly stands out and the design touches which celebrate the 20th anniversary of the treble-winning season are nice.
11. Chelsea: Blue camouflage? Hmm. That’s a new one. Chelsea have gone away from the solid blue design and it looks a little too snazzy.
12. Everton: It is always good to try something new, but this just doesn’t really work. A for effort…
13. Burnley: Umbro are Burnley’s new kit suppliers and there is not a lot you can do with this classic kit. The Clarets have remained Claret, but this is pretty bland.
14. Brighton: The Seagulls have kept it simple and this looks pretty much like every home kit they’ve had in recent seasons. A bit more adventure wouldn’t go amiss.
15. Southampton: The kit launch promo video was good. The actual kits are not very good at all. Hard to ruin a classic red and white striped shirt, but Saints have had a very good go at it…