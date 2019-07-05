PHOTOS: Ranking new 2019-20 Premier League kits

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2019-20 Premier League season is fast approaching, and plenty of clubs are starting to release all of their new kits for the upcoming campaign.

As teams are back for preseason training there are still a handful of teams who have yet to release their new gear, but we will update this post and slot them in our rankings accordingly when the new threads come out.

Below we take a look at all of the new kits so far and rank them in terms of best to worst.

1. Arsenal: Adidas have taken over from Puma and these retro style shirts are just brilliant. So too was the video to unveil them.

Welcome home, @adidasfootball 😍 Like the look of our new home kit? You can get yours right here 👇 — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) July 1, 2019

2. Leicester City: Mostly because of their pink away kit which is absolutely stunning, even if it nicks the design from Germany’s 2018 World Cup home shirt. In a word, crisp.

Leicester City 2019/20 adidas home shirt 🔵 On sale in store and online now. pic.twitter.com/dpBPnyLORc — Leicester City (@LCFC) May 11, 2019

🆕 Leicester City 2019/20 adidas pink away shirt 🆕 Pre-order online and in store now. pic.twitter.com/VrEepr4ZsM — Leicester City (@LCFC) May 24, 2019

Leicester City 2019/20 adidas grey away shirt. Pre-order now 👉https://t.co/mAm6iSkiZ4 pic.twitter.com/HazeclAITj — Leicester City (@LCFC) May 24, 2019

3. West Ham: Lovely change-up on the home kit and the away kit is just pure class. Classic white shirts with a touch of claret and blue. Well done.

Introducing our new 2019/20 Home and Away kits ⚒ Inspired by the Class of '80.#ThenNowForever pic.twitter.com/JupzTnW3YQ — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) May 30, 2019

4. Man City: Puma have taken over City’s new kits, and they’re looking sharp. The black away kit is especially sexy.

5. Bournemouth: Just like the Cherries on the pitch, their home kits are criminally underrated. Black and red is such a striking design and they’ve kept it simple. Fresh.

6. Sheffield United: Clean new design for the Blades on their return to the PL, and even the sponsors look pretty cool and fit in with both their home and away shirts. Nice.

Live. Play. Create. Our 19/20 Premier League kits 🔴 pic.twitter.com/crrNu8NLZT — Sheffield United (@SUFC_tweets) July 1, 2019

7. Newcastle United: If you could make the sponsor smaller and/or change its main color to black or white, this jersey would surge further up our rankings.

⚫️⚪️ Our new 2019/20 home kit. Inspired by the heroes of 1969. Pre-order from 9am BST: https://t.co/bQEh10si41 #NUFC pic.twitter.com/OTnyRS5Iaz — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) June 19, 2019

8. Liverpool: Decent switch to the pinstripe, but just doesn’t look as good as their past few home shirts. The all-white away kits are nice enough though.

9. Crystal Palace: Palace’s kit is one of the most recognizable in the PL and this simple design keeps that intact. The leaked away shirts are white and keep the traditional red and blue sash. They are ace.

10. Man United: Only the home shirt has been released so far, with the away kits rumored to be gold. The massive crest certainly stands out and the design touches which celebrate the 20th anniversary of the treble-winning season are nice.

11. Chelsea: Blue camouflage? Hmm. That’s a new one. Chelsea have gone away from the solid blue design and it looks a little too snazzy.

12. Everton: It is always good to try something new, but this just doesn’t really work. A for effort…

🔵 | How the Archibald Leitch steelwork synonymous with Goodison Park became immortalised in fabric. Our new 2019-20 home kit! Pre-order now in time for release on 18 July. @UmbroUK



➡️ https://t.co/dfgttts7HJ pic.twitter.com/rOF3mS55gF — Everton (@Everton) July 4, 2019

13. Burnley: Umbro are Burnley’s new kit suppliers and there is not a lot you can do with this classic kit. The Clarets have remained Claret, but this is pretty bland.

14. Brighton: The Seagulls have kept it simple and this looks pretty much like every home kit they’ve had in recent seasons. A bit more adventure wouldn’t go amiss.

👕 Get your hands on Albion's new home kit at the Club Superstore from 9am tomorrow morning… 😉 It would be rude not to!#BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/ydR6Rrnd5u — Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) May 29, 2019

15. Southampton: The kit launch promo video was good. The actual kits are not very good at all. Hard to ruin a classic red and white striped shirt, but Saints have had a very good go at it…

“Why has no one put a Premier League club kit launch on a desert island?” 🏝#SayntsFestival has arrived… pic.twitter.com/kL3IqzruON — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) May 17, 2019

