Tielemans in England to wrap up permanent move to Leicester

Marcelo’s hugely successful time at Real Madrid looks to be coming to an end after they signed Ferland Mendy from Lyon this summer, and plenty of Europe’s top clubs are lining up to sign him.

According to a report from Sport in Spain, Marcelo has told Real he wants to move on as Mendy, 24, has arrived for $55 million and is expected to become Zinedine Zidane’s new first-choice left back.

The report states that Arsenal have joined the likes of PSG, AC Milan and Juventus who are interested in signing the Brazilian full back who was left out of the Selecao’s squad for the Copa America this summer.

Marcelo, 31, has won four UEFA Champions League titles during his 13-year stay at Real and his marauding runs down the left have become a center piece of their play over the last decade.

Do Arsenal need a new left back? It is expected to be confirmed that veteran Spanish defender Nacho Monreal will sign a new one-year deal with the Gunners, but Unai Emery doesn’t have many left back options aside from that with Sead Kolasinac inconsistent last season.

With Celtic digging their heels in and demanding upwards of $30 million for left back Kieran Tierney, maybe Marcelo could be bought for a cheaper price and his experience may help this Arsenal defense.

West Ham have chased Celta Vigo’s Maxi Gomez for the last six months and after the Hammers failed to sign the Urugugyan striker in January, it looked like they were about to miss out on him again.

But then came a dramatic twist…

Our partners at Sky Sports are reporting that Celta Vigo had agreed a deal with Valencia for the transfer of Gomez, as the La Liga strugglers would receive $20 million and three Valencia players (including former Celta star Santi Mina) in part-exchange for Gomez moving to the Mestalla.

However, per the report, the Valencia players were in the middle of their medical at Celta Vigo’s training ground on Friday but it was then halted as Gomez made a U-turn and decided he now wants to sign for West Ham instead of heading to Valencia to play in the UEFA Champions League.

Gomez, 22, scored 13 goals last season and has 30 La Liga goals in 69 appearances since joining Celta from Defensor Sporting in 2017. West Ham would have to pay Celta Vigo his release clause of $56 million to pip Valencia to Gomez’s signature, and that would be a club-record fee.

With the Hammers selling Lucas Perez, releasing Andy Carroll, reportedly ready to let Javier Hernandez leave and also agreeing a deal to sell wantaway forward Marko Arnautovic to Shanghai SIPG for $28 million, all of a sudden they desperately need to sign a new striker.

Gomez is strong, quick and his hold-up play would link up very nicely with the likes of Felipe Anderson and Michail Antonio in support of him. Signing a young, hungry striker who has given up the chance to play in the UCL may be a perfect fit at a perfect time for Manuel Pellegrini‘s men as they aim to push for European qualification this season.

