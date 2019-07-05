More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
VIDEO: Alex Morgan hits out at reaction to tea celebration

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 5, 2019, 1:36 PM EDT
Alex Morgan isn’t happy with the uproar about her tea-sipping goal celebration after she scored the game-winner against England in the World Cup semifinal.

[ MORE: USA lineup for WC final?

The USWNT forward, 30, sipped an imaginary cup of tea with her pinky out, and many believed it was poking fun at England’s obsession with tea and a nod to the Boston Tea Party, with the goal coming just a few days before the Fourth of July.

Morgan spoke to journalists in Lyon ahead of Sunday’s World Cup final against the Netherlands, and apparently the celebration below was nothing about the British.

So, what was it about?

“My celebration was actually more about, ‘That’s the tea’, which is telling a story, spreading news,” Morgan said. “Sophie Turner does it quite often, she’s one of my favorite actresses, so it wasn’t a hit to England in any way… I feel that there is some sort of double standard for females in sports to feel like we have to be humble in our successes and have to celebrate, but not too much, and have to do something but it always has to be in a limited fashion.”

On Morgan’s point about the double standard, would this tea-sipping celebration have been as big of a deal had, for example, USMNT star Christian Pulisic performed it after scoring against England in a World Cup semifinal in 2026?

Morgan thinks Pulisic would be treated differently and the outrage (mostly from Brits who felt mocking tea was bordering on a declaration of war) was over the top.

It’s tough to disagree with her, as the USWNT’s every move, and celebrations, have been watched very closely in this tournament after their 13-0 shellacking of Thailand in their first group game.

Morgan also revealed she will celebrate a goal in the World Cup final just as enthusiastically on Sunday, so it will be intriguing to see what kind of celebration she pulls out for the Dutch or if tea-sipping stays.

In the meantime, drink it in…

Transfer rumor roundup: Marcelo to Arsenal; Gomez to West Ham

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 5, 2019, 2:24 PM EDT
Marcelo’s hugely successful time at Real Madrid looks to be coming to an end after they signed Ferland Mendy from Lyon this summer, and plenty of Europe’s top clubs are lining up to sign him.

According to a report from Sport in Spain, Marcelo has told Real he wants to move on as Mendy, 24, has arrived for $55 million and is expected to become Zinedine Zidane’s new first-choice left back.

The report states that Arsenal have joined the likes of PSG, AC Milan and Juventus who are interested in signing the Brazilian full back who was left out of the Selecao’s squad for the Copa America this summer.

Marcelo, 31, has won four UEFA Champions League titles during his 13-year stay at Real and his marauding runs down the left have become a center piece of their play over the last decade.

Do Arsenal need a new left back? It is expected to be confirmed that veteran Spanish defender Nacho Monreal will sign a new one-year deal with the Gunners, but Unai Emery doesn’t have many left back options aside from that. With Celtic digging their heels in and demanding upwards of $30 million for left back Kieran Tierney, maybe Marcelo could be bought for a cheaper price and his experience may help this Arsenal defense.

West Ham have chased Celta Vigo’s Maxi Gomez for the last six months and after the Hammers failed to sign the Urugugyan striker in January, it looked like they were about to miss out on him again.

But then came a dramatic twist…

Our partners at Sky Sports are reporting that Celta Vigo had agreed a deal with Valencia for the transfer of Gomez, as the La Liga strugglers would receive $20 million and three Valencia players (including former Celta star Santi Mina) in part-exchange for Gomez moving to the Mestalla.

However, per the report, the Valencia players were in the middle of their medical at Celta Vigo’s training ground on Friday but it was then halted as Gomez made a U-turn and decided he now wants to sign for West Ham instead of heading to Valencia to play in the UEFA Champions League.

Gomez, 22, scored 13 goals last season and has 30 La Liga goals in 69 appearances since joining Celta from Defensor Sporting in 2017. West Ham would have to pay Celta Vigo his release clause of $56 million to pip Valencia to Gomez’s signature, and that would be a club-record fee.

With the Hammers selling Lucas Perez, releasing Andy Carroll, reportedly ready to let Javier Hernandez leave and also agreeing a deal to sell wantaway forward Marko Arnautovic to Shanghai SIPG for $28 million, all of a sudden they desperately need to sign a new striker.

Gomez is strong, quick and his hold-up play would link up very nicely with the likes of Felipe Anderson and Michail Antonio in support of him. Signing a young, hungry striker who has given up the chance to play in the UCL may be a perfect fit at a perfect time for Manuel Pellegrini‘s men as they aim to push for European qualification this season.

Man United “in the process” of selling Pogba

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 5, 2019, 1:03 PM EDT
This summer Paul Pogba has made his wish clear to leave Manchester United, and it appears the Red Devils are now working on making it a reality.

Pogba, 26, told reporters at a promotional event in Japan last month that “now could be a good time to find a new challenge.”

[ STREAM: Every PL match live

The French World Cup winner has spent the last three seasons at Manchester United following his then world-record $110 million transfer from Juventus in 2016.

Speaking to The Times on Friday, Pogba’s agent, Mino Raiola, has confirmed he is working on behalf of his client and with the club to seal a transfer away from Old Trafford.

“Everyone knows the willingness of Paul to move on. We are in the process of doing that,” Raiola said. “Everyone knows what the feelings of Paul are… Everyone within the club, from the manager to the owner, knows Paul’s wishes.”

The timing of this statement makes sense, but quite how far along Raiola is in “the process” of a transfer remains to be seen.

United are heading to the preseason tour of Australia and the Far East on Sunday, and it is clear Pogba doesn’t want to be on that plane. When asked that, Raiola simply added: “I cannot tell you anything. I live day by day.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had given Pogba extra time off and he has yet to return to preseason training at their Carrington base, but the reason given for that was due to Pogba’s heavy workload last summer at the World Cup as his summer break was cut short by then manager Jose Mourinho.

Clearly that isn’t the case and his erratic form for the Red Devils first under Mourinho, and then in the latter months of last season under Solskjaer, prove he just isn’t what United need at the moment. Over the past three seasons he has had severe ups and downs, as United have won the League Cup and Europa League, but have twice finished outside of the Premier League’s top six. Last season was his best-ever in terms of his output, as he led United with 16 goals and 11 assists.

Pogba’s influence in the dressing room is massive and if he wants out there is likely to be a cloud hanging over United’s squad until it happens. Solskjaer has hinted at more transfer deals to be done by United this summer, as so far they’ve added young talents Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka for a combined cost of $85 million. If Pogba leaves and Romelu Lukaku follows him out of the door, United will need to spend plenty to replace their star quality. That said, their new transfer policy involves buying young, hungry players instead of superstars who are the finished article.

Real Madrid and Juventus have both been linked with a move for Pogba this summer, as the central midfielder is contracted to the club until 2021 and this transfer window represents the best chance for United to recoup the vast majority of the $110 million they paid for him.

With the transfer window shutting for Premier League clubs on Aug. 8, we haven’t heard the last of this one.

Live, Africa Cup of Nations: Morocco v. Benin, Uganda v. Senegal

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 5, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
The knockout rounds of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations begins in Egypt on Friday, as two favorites to win it all hope to avoid upsets.

[ LIVE: Africa Cup of Nations ]

Morocco clash with Benin at Cairo’s Al Salam Stadium after winning Group F with three wins from three, while Benin drew all three of their group games as they held powerhouses Cameroon and Ghana. The Atlas Lions should not take Benin for granted and their secret weapon is former Sunderland and West Brom attacker Stephane Sessegnon.

As for Senegal, they are led by Liverpool star Sadio Mane but they had a rather disappointing group stage effort as they lost to Algeria and finished second in Group C. That has set up a clash with Uganda who finished second in Group A behind Egypt, but alongside Mane Senegal have a heavyweight PL midfield with Cheikhou Kouyate and Idrisse Gueye in the engine room and they are the heavy favorites to advance where they’ll likely meet Morocco in an epic quarterfinal clash.

Below is the full schedule for the AFCON action on Friday, while you can follow all of the action live by clicking on the link above.

2019 Africa Cup of Nations schedule – Friday, July 5

Round of 16
Morocco v. Benin – 12 p.m. ET
Uganda v. Senegal – 3 p.m. ET

FIFA want to expand Women’s World Cup

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 5, 2019, 11:12 AM EDT
FIFA president Gianni Infantino has revealed his desire to expand the Women’s World Cup to 32 teams.

The hosts for the 2023 World Cup have yet to be decided and the bidding process may have to start again if the competition is expanded once again. The 2015 edition was the first to have 24 teams, and this summer’s tournament in France has been a huge success with the same number of teams.

[ MORE: Latest 2019 World Cup news

Speaking in France ahead of the 2019 final in Lyon between the USA and Netherlands on Sunday, Infantino revealed that increasing the number of teams from 24 to 32 was a realistic possibility.

“I want to expand the tournament to 32 teams,” Infantino said. “We will have to act quickly to decide if we are to increase it for 2023, if we do, we should reopen the bidding process to allow everyone to have a chance or maybe co-host. Nothing is impossible.”

Infantino also went on to describe the 2019 World Cup the best-ever in the women’s game, which is hard to disagree with given TV viewership records being set across the globe, and went on to state that the prize money of $30 million for this tournament will be doubled to $60 million for 2023.

“It’s a great thing, this World Cup, but then people forget, they do other things. It’s our job to make sure that they don’t forget and we don’t just say: ‘See you in four years,'” Infainto said. “That’s why I propose to the FIFA council and to all our members – who have to embrace the development of women’s football. We have already more than doubled the prize money for the World Cup this year, but we will double it again for the next World Cup – I am very confident that we can do that.”

FIFA’s president also stated that investment in the women’s game over the next four-year cycle would move over $1 billion and that he wants to set up a Club World Cup as soon as possible.

These are all worthy initiatives, especially when it comes to extra funding for the women’s game. The increased prize fund for the 2023 competition is all well and good, but the last 32-team men’s World Cup, in Russia in 2018, saw over $400 million dished out in prize money and the 2026 World Cup will see 48 teams enter the competition.

The main reason increased funding is crucial to the success of the women’s game is that associations and nations across the globe need access to it in order to compete on the international level.

We don’t want more blowout wins like we’ve seen at the last two women’s World Cups, so the main way to halt that trend is to dish out cash to national teams who don’t currently have access to it in order to develop young players and give them the resources to be able to challenge the more established nations.

These are all positive noises coming from Infantino, but let’s see if FIFA can back up these claims after a hugely successful tournament in France this summer.