VIDEO: Alex Morgan hits out at reaction to tea celebration

Alex Morgan isn’t happy with the uproar about her tea-sipping goal celebration after she scored the game-winner against England in the World Cup semifinal.

[ MORE: USA lineup for WC final? ]

The USWNT forward, 30, sipped an imaginary cup of tea with her pinky out, and many believed it was poking fun at England’s obsession with tea and a nod to the Boston Tea Party, with the goal coming just a few days before the Fourth of July.

Morgan spoke to journalists in Lyon ahead of Sunday’s World Cup final against the Netherlands, and apparently the celebration below was nothing about the British.

#USWNT star Alex Morgan celebrates her goal against England by sipping on an imaginary cup of tea to mock the English. Rivalry born. #ENG 1-2 #USA #FIFAWWC #ENGUSA pic.twitter.com/5csXx8tajH — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) July 2, 2019

So, what was it about?

“My celebration was actually more about, ‘That’s the tea’, which is telling a story, spreading news,” Morgan said. “Sophie Turner does it quite often, she’s one of my favorite actresses, so it wasn’t a hit to England in any way… I feel that there is some sort of double standard for females in sports to feel like we have to be humble in our successes and have to celebrate, but not too much, and have to do something but it always has to be in a limited fashion.”

On Morgan’s point about the double standard, would this tea-sipping celebration have been as big of a deal had, for example, USMNT star Christian Pulisic performed it after scoring against England in a World Cup semifinal in 2026?

Alex Morgan defends her tea-sipping celebration… 🍵 pic.twitter.com/Sw7hXOkJ3Y — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 5, 2019

Morgan thinks Pulisic would be treated differently and the outrage (mostly from Brits who felt mocking tea was bordering on a declaration of war) was over the top.

It’s tough to disagree with her, as the USWNT’s every move, and celebrations, have been watched very closely in this tournament after their 13-0 shellacking of Thailand in their first group game.

Morgan also revealed she will celebrate a goal in the World Cup final just as enthusiastically on Sunday, so it will be intriguing to see what kind of celebration she pulls out for the Dutch or if tea-sipping stays.

In the meantime, drink it in…

Follow @JPW_NBCSports