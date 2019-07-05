VIDEO: Ibrahimovic scores twice amid jersey error

Readjust your calendars for the opening months of the 2019-20 Premier League season.
The new schedule for games to be televised by broadcasters in the UK has been released, so that means new days and times for plenty of the big clashes in the opening weeks of the season.
Previously only the TV schedule for the opening weekend had been released, while now every PL Matchweek through the end of September is available. Some of the headline games see Man City host Tottenham at 12:30 p.m. ET on Aug. 17, while Liverpool and Arsenal do battle at the same time one week later. Plus Arsenal’s trip to Man United has now been changed to Monday Sept. 30 and will kick off at 3 p.m. ET.
Below is a look at the new dates and times for PL games in August and September, as the changes in the schedule for October and November will be released in the upcoming months.
Friday 9 August 2019
3 p.m. ET: Liverpool v Norwich
Saturday 10 August 2019
7:30 a.m. ET: West Ham v Man City
12:30 p.m. ET: Tottenham v Aston Villa
Sunday 11 August 2019
9 a.m. ET: Newcastle v Arsenal
11:30 a.m. ET: Man United v Chelsea
Saturday 17 August 2019
7:30 a.m. ET: Arsenal v Burnley
12:30 p.m. ET: Man City v Tottenham
Sunday 18 August 2019
9 a.m. ET: Sheffield United v Crystal Palace
11:30 a.m. ET: Chelsea v Leicester
Monday 19 August 2019
3 p.m. ET: Wolves v Man United
Friday 23 August 2019
3 p.m. ET: Aston Villa v Everton
Saturday 24 August 2019
7:30 a.m. ET: Norwich v Chelsea
12:30 p.m. ET: Liverpool v Arsenal
Sunday 25 August 2019
9 a.m. ET: Bournemouth v Man City
11:30 a.m. ET: Tottenham v Newcastle
Saturday 31 August 2019
7:30 a.m. ET: Southampton v Man United
12:30 p.m. ET: Burnley v Liverpool
Sunday 1 September 2019
9 a.m. ET: Everton v Wolves
11:30 a.m. ET: Arsenal v Tottenham
Saturday 14 September 2019
7.30 a.m. ET: Liverpool v Newcastle
12:30 p.m. ET: Norwich v Man City
Sunday 15 September 2019
9 a.m. ET: Bournemouth v Everton
11:30 a.m. ET: Watford v Arsenal
Monday 16 September 2019
3 p.m. ET: Aston Villa v West Ham
Friday 20 September 2019
3 p.m. ET: Southampton v Bournemouth
Saturday 21 September 2019
7:30 a.m ET: Leicester v Tottenham
12:30 p.m. ET: Newcastle v Brighton
Sunday 22 September 2019
9 a.m. ET: West Ham v Man United
11:30 a.m. ET: Arsenal v Aston Villa*
*Moved due to Arsenal’s UEFA Europa League participation
11:30 a.m. ET: Chelsea v Liverpool
Saturday 28 September 2019
7:30 a.m. ET: Sheffield United v Liverpool
12:30 p.m. ET: Leicester v Newcastle*
*Will move to 29 Sep, 11:30 a.m. ET, if Man City play in UEFA Champions League on 1 Oct
Sunday 29 September 2019
11:30 a.m ET: Everton v Man City*
*Will move to 28 Sep, 12:30 p.m. ET if Man City play in UEFA Champions League on 1 Oct
Monday 30 September 2019
3 p.m. ET: Man United v Arsenal