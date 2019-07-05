More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

VIDEO: Ibrahimovic scores twice amid jersey error

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 5, 2019, 8:40 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Zlatan “Irbahimovic” was the main man for the LA Galaxy on Thursday…

After Zlatan’s name was spelt incorrectly on the back of his jersey, the Galaxy skipper brushed it off to score twice as they beat Toronto FC 2-0 on Independence Day.

[ MORE: All of PST’s MLS coverage

Zlatan had gone almost a month without a goal, but he sits second in the MLS scoring charts this season with 13 goals and the 37-year-old looks hungry in his second season in LA.

LA Galaxy sit second in the Western Conference as they try to hunt down crosstown rivals LAFC.

Below are the highlights from an end-to-end clash, as Alejandro Pozuelo did his best to lead a TFC side missing their other Designated Players Jozy Altidore and Michael Bradley who are on international duty.

PHOTOS: Ranking new 2019-20 Premier League kits

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 5, 2019, 9:32 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The 2019-20 Premier League season is fast approaching, and plenty of clubs are starting to release all of their new kits for the upcoming campaign.

[ STREAM: Every PL match live ]

As teams are back for preseason training there are still a handful of teams who have yet to release their new gear, but we will update this post and slot them in our rankings accordingly when the new threads come out.

Below we take a look at all of the new kits so far and rank them in terms of best to worst.

1. Arsenal: Adidas have taken over from Puma and these retro style shirts are just brilliant. So too was the video to unveil them.

2. Leicester City: Mostly because of their pink away kit which is absolutely stunning, even if it nicks the design from Germany’s 2018 World Cup home shirt. In a word, crisp.

3. West Ham: Lovely change-up on the home kit and the away kit is just pure class. Classic white shirts with a touch of claret and blue. Well done.

4. Man City: Puma have taken over City’s new kits, and they’re looking sharp. The black away kit is especially sexy.

5. Bournemouth: Just like the Cherries on the pitch, their home kits are criminally underrated. Black and red is such a striking design and they’ve kept it simple. Fresh.

6. Sheffield United: Clean new design for the Blades on their return to the PL, and even the sponsors look pretty cool and fit in with both their home and away shirts. Nice.

7. Newcastle United: If you could make the sponsor smaller and/or change its main color to black or white, this jersey would surge further up our rankings.

8. Liverpool: Decent switch to the pinstripe, but just doesn’t look as good as their past few home shirts. The all-white away kits are nice enough though.

9. Crystal Palace: Palace’s kit is one of the most recognizable in the PL and this simple design keeps that intact. The leaked away shirts are white and keep the traditional red and blue sash. They are ace.

10. Man United: Only the home shirt has been released so far, with the away kits rumored to be gold. The massive crest certainly stands out and the design touches which celebrate the 20th anniversary of the treble-winning season are nice.

11. Chelsea: Blue camouflage? Hmm. That’s a new one. Chelsea have gone away from the solid blue design and it looks a little too snazzy.

12. Everton: It is always good to try something new, but this just doesn’t really work. A for effort…

13. Burnley: Umbro are Burnley’s new kit suppliers and there is not a lot you can do with this classic kit. The Clarets have remained Claret, but this is pretty bland.

14. Brighton: The Seagulls have kept it simple and this looks pretty much like every home kit they’ve had in recent seasons. A bit more adventure wouldn’t go amiss.

15. Southampton: The kit launch promo video was good. The actual kits are not very good at all. Hard to ruin a classic red and white striped shirt, but Saints have had a very good go at it…

 

Changes to 2019-20 Premier League schedule released

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 5, 2019, 7:45 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Readjust your calendars for the opening months of the 2019-20 Premier League season.

[ STREAM: Every PL match live

The new schedule for games to be televised by broadcasters in the UK has been released, so that means new days and times for plenty of the big clashes in the opening weeks of the season.

Previously only the TV schedule for the opening weekend had been released, while now every PL Matchweek through the end of September is available. Some of the headline games see Man City host Tottenham at 12:30 p.m. ET on Aug. 17, while Liverpool and Arsenal do battle at the same time one week later. Plus Arsenal’s trip to Man United has now been changed to Monday Sept. 30 and will kick off at 3 p.m. ET.

Below is a look at the new dates and times for PL games in August and September, as the changes in the schedule for October and November will be released in the upcoming months.

Friday 9 August 2019
3 p.m. ET: Liverpool v Norwich

Saturday 10 August 2019
7:30 a.m. ET: West Ham v Man City
12:30 p.m. ET: Tottenham v Aston Villa

Sunday 11 August 2019
9 a.m. ET: Newcastle v Arsenal
11:30 a.m. ET: Man United v Chelsea

Saturday 17 August 2019
7:30 a.m. ET: Arsenal v Burnley
12:30 p.m. ET: Man City v Tottenham

Sunday 18 August 2019
9 a.m. ET: Sheffield United v Crystal Palace
11:30 a.m. ET: Chelsea v Leicester

Monday 19 August 2019
3 p.m. ET: Wolves v Man United

Friday 23 August 2019
3 p.m. ET: Aston Villa v Everton

Saturday 24 August 2019
7:30 a.m. ET: Norwich v Chelsea
12:30 p.m. ET: Liverpool v Arsenal

Sunday 25 August 2019
9 a.m. ET: Bournemouth v Man City
11:30 a.m. ET: Tottenham v Newcastle

Saturday 31 August 2019
7:30 a.m. ET: Southampton v Man United
12:30 p.m. ET: Burnley v Liverpool

Sunday 1 September 2019
9 a.m. ET: Everton v Wolves
11:30 a.m. ET: Arsenal v Tottenham

Saturday 14 September 2019
7.30 a.m. ET: Liverpool v Newcastle
12:30 p.m. ET: Norwich v Man City

Sunday 15 September 2019
9 a.m. ET: Bournemouth v Everton
11:30 a.m. ET: Watford v Arsenal

Monday 16 September 2019
3 p.m. ET: Aston Villa v West Ham

Friday 20 September 2019
3 p.m. ET: Southampton v Bournemouth

Saturday 21 September 2019
7:30 a.m ET: Leicester v Tottenham
12:30 p.m. ET: Newcastle v Brighton

Sunday 22 September 2019
9 a.m. ET: West Ham v Man United
11:30 a.m. ET: Arsenal v Aston Villa*
*Moved due to Arsenal’s UEFA Europa League participation
11:30 a.m. ET: Chelsea v Liverpool

Saturday 28 September 2019
7:30 a.m. ET: Sheffield United v Liverpool
12:30 p.m. ET: Leicester v Newcastle*
*Will move to 29 Sep, 11:30 a.m. ET, if Man City play in UEFA Champions League on 1 Oct

Sunday 29 September 2019
11:30 a.m ET: Everton v Man City*
*Will move to 28 Sep, 12:30 p.m. ET if Man City play in UEFA Champions League on 1 Oct

Monday 30 September 2019
3 p.m. ET: Man United v Arsenal

Did VAR get it right in changing Rooney’s straight red to yellow?

Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 4, 2019, 10:29 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Did DC United’s Wayne Rooney get the superstar treatment?

The English veteran was initially sent off from Thursday’s match against FC Dallas following a tactical foul on Michael Barrios.

[ MORE: Sunday’s USMNT opportunity ]

Barrios had Rooney beaten for pace and was racing down the right side of the pitch when he was felled by a lunging kick to his trailing leg.

Referee Nima Saghafi initially paused before producing a straight red card from his back pocket, and reds are subject to video review in Major League Soccer.

The offense was changed to a caution upon review, perhaps because it was a fair assumption to expect that Rooney rakes his studs on Barrios and it wasn’t quite like that.

Fair or foul?

Opportunity awaits Berhalter, USMNT v. Mexico

Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 4, 2019, 9:12 PM EDT
Leave a comment

There is an uneasy feeling revolving around the United States men’s national team since its program-shattering failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, and it’s a vibe that may not be erased until the Yanks have punched their tickets to Qatar and 2022.

But there will still be plenty of chances for the Yanks to quiet those nation-wide nerves.

And Sunday is, in fact, a big one.

[ MORE: USMNT-Jamaica recap | 3 things ]

Yes, there is undoubtedly a question of CONCACAF’s strength from top-to-bottom, and it’s fine to discount the USMNT’s group and wins over Curacao (unimpressive) and Jamaica (the opposite).

But few are debating whether Mexico is the real deal, even a bit short-handed and in the early throes of the Tata Martino era. After all, the Yanks are at lesser strength than their heated rivals and Gregg Berhalter’s tenure is just as young.

Martino’s era, by the way, is going really well. El Tri is 9-0 on his watch and the record includes wins of Chile, and a Venezuela side which dominated the U.S.

Moving that winning run to double digits by beating your now-rival federation that didn’t even bother to call you? We imagine Tata is ready for this one.

So as Berhalter brings his 8W-1D-2L record into a Soldier Field which is likely to feel similar to an away game (perhaps neutral at best).

The opportunity is huge for both Berhalter as a coach and his program. He’s rolled out a 4-1-4-1 since the Venezuela match but Mexico has been vexed by Martinique, Costa Rica, and Haiti by 4-2-3-1 formations against Martino’s attacking 4-3-3.

Whether Berhalter will do that will be the subject of the match preview, of course, but just as we noted that the Trinidad and Tobago group stage game meant more to the players and program that they’d like to let on — at least until after the game — you can bet the men are defiantly relishing the return of their underdog status, even if earned in Couva and embarrassing fashion.

Whether an illusion or not, topping Tata and El Tri would mean plenty to the Yanks’ CONCACAF status ahead of World Cup qualifying. To meet Mexico on seven Gold Cup titles without the nation’s best wrecking ball (Tyler Adams), center back (John Brooks), and Premier League status fullback (DeAndre Yedlin) would be truly remarkable and worth one magnificent feather in Berhalter’s cap.

Yes, Sunday matters a great deal — win or lose — but losing doesn’t carry as much weight as winning aside from the fact that the Yanks would have allowed Mexico to move two Gold Cup crowns ahead of them. After all, the CONCACAF Nations League is right around the corner and another chance for the USMNT to grow into its shoes.

Tactical, emotionally, spiritually… this is a brilliant opportunity for Berhalter’s men. Over 90 minutes at home in Illinois against a Mexican side better than even money with the bookies, will they seize it?