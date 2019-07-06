More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Chelsea, Atleti agree permanent move for Morata following loan

By Andy EdwardsJul 6, 2019, 9:55 AM EDT
MADRID (AP) Spain striker Alvaro Morata is moving to Atletico Madrid on a permanent deal from Chelsea, ending a disappointing two years in England.

Chelsea announced the transfer of Morata on Saturday. He was on loan at Atletico for the second half of last season and was due to continue there until the end of the 2019-20 campaign.

Morata joined Chelsea from Real Madrid for a then-club record of $75 million in 2017. He never established himself as a regular starter, scoring 24 times in 72 appearances.

Morata played in Atletico’s youth program before joining Real Madrid’s academy in 2008.

Mauro Icardi ‘not part of our plans,’ says Inter Milan CEO

Roberto Bregani/ANSA via AP
By Andy EdwardsJul 6, 2019, 9:02 AM EDT
Mauro Icardi’s tumultuous time at Inter Milan might finally be coming to a close after Inter Milan chief executive officer Beppe Marotta revealed that the Argentine is “not part of our plans, with all due respect.”

With a full rebuild already taking place under new manager Antonio Conte, Icardi’s long overdue departure from the club now seems only a matter of when, not if. Marotta left it in no uncertain terms and also cast aside midfielder Radja Nainggolan — quotes from Football Italia:

“When building a project, you have to find the right profiles. We had the opportunity to speak to the players themselves, with full respect for their contractual situations, but explained the position of the club, which I think is the most important thing.

“Both players know full well they are not part of our plans. That doesn’t mean we doubt their talent or capabilities, as I consider them to be two excellent players.

“Talent can win you games, but the squad wins you the league, which is the main objective we are setting out for. They are not part of our project, with all due respect.”

Icardi is said to come with a price tag of nearly $70 million, which leaves only a handful of clubs with the financial means to sign him. The most likely scenario is that Icardi remains in Serie A, with Juventus and Napoli reportedly interested in strengthening their respective squads at the expense of a fellow top-three side.

Preview: Brazil v. Peru, Copa America’s unlikely final

Photo by Pedro Vilela/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJul 6, 2019, 8:17 AM EDT
To say Brazil will be a heavy favorite when the 2019 Copa American final kicks off on Sunday (4 p.m. ET) would be a massive understatement.

Not only are the eight-time South American champions the host nation, and not only are they yet to concede a goal in this tournament, but they also beat the side they’re set to face in the final, Peru, 5-0 during group play. On paper, it’s a virtual lock that TIte’s side will lift the trophy inside the famed Maracana stadium.

Peru has more than earned its place in the final, though, by surviving a tough group featuring Brazil and Venezuela, outlasting Uruguay over 120 minutes and penalty kicks in the quarterfinals, then running roughshod over the two-time defending champions from Chile in the semifinals.

Brazil have managed quite well since Neymar (ankle) was forced out of the team just before the start of the tournament. Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino fired the Selecao past Argentina in the semifinals, scoring a goal each, and appear to be thriving with more being asked of them.

Brazil hasn’t won the Copa America since 2007 — three tournaments — which is quite the barren stretch by their own lofty standards. Peru, on the other hand, last triumphed as the kings of South America in 1975, the first tournament of the Copa America era.

Preview: USWNT faces Netherlands in World Cup final

Photo by Naomi Baker - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJul 5, 2019, 11:13 PM EDT
The U.S. women’s national team’s quest to defend its crown as world champions has but one final hurdle to clear: a World Cup final clash with the Netherlands in Lyon, France, on Sunday.

For one side — the defending champion Americans — an appearance in the final was assumed a foregone conclusion before the tournament kicked off. Beginning with the 13 goals they scored against Thailand in their opening game of the group stage, that expectation never once changed, not even the tiniest little bit. The rest of the group stage was a straightforward endeavor; followed a tougher-than-expected challenge from Spain in the round of 16; then, the big one, taking on host nation and second-favorites France in the quarterfinals; and England didn’t go down without a fight in the semifinals, but the Yanks wouldn’t be denied a crack at the program’s fourth World Cup trophy and star above the crest.

The Dutch, on the other hand, entered this summer’s tournament with little fanfare — in comparison to the USWNT — but were widely tipped an under-the-radar favorite to make some noise. A run to the final would have been unexpected, but far from outlandish. The Oranje women, in just their second all-time appearance at the World Cup, no longer reside on the fringes of the world’s best. New Zealand, Cameroon and Canada proved no test for the Netherlands in the group stage, as they finished with nine out of nine points; Japan’s quest for a third straight final was snuffed out in the round of 16; they simply outlasted a game Italian side in the quarters; and they needed 120 minutes to dispatch Sweden in the semis.

After playing six games in 21 days, the USWNT isn’t without a handful of nagging injuries. The likes of Megan Rapinoe (hamstring), Rose Lavelle (hamstring) and Alex Morgan (undisclosed) have all missed time due to what they each referred to as minor injuries, though they expect to be available on Sunday. Rapinoe didn’t play in — or warm up for — the England game, but has since said she’s recovering well from her “minor strain.” With five goals in four appearances, Rapinoe trails Morgan by a single goal in the race for the Golden Boot.

If there’s one team at this tournament that could keep stride with the Americans’ abundance of attacking talent — at least, among the two sides’ starting groups — it’s the Dutch. Vivianne Miedema (three goals) and Lieke Martens (two goals) have won plenty of accolades thus far as standout performers, while six other players have also scored a goal. Only the Americans (nine) can boast of more goal-scorers than the Netherlands’ eight. Martens picked up an injury of her own during Wednesday’s semifinal and her status for Sunday is up in the air.

While much of the talk prior to and during the World Cup has been about the closing of the once-vast gap between the USWNT and the rest of the world, should the Americans reign supreme at the conclusion of back-to-back tournaments, they will have won their second straight in the most difficult of fashions possible: running the toughest possible gauntlet in the knockout rounds, culminating in a final triumph over the reigning European champions.

So much more than that is on the line for the USWNT. Individually, Morgan can stake her claim to a place in the “best to ever do it” conversation; Carli Lloyd will almost certainly be taking the field for a competitive fixture for the final time; the same goes for Becky Sauerbrunn and (probably also) Rapinoe; and Jill Ellis can silence her critics once and for all if she becomes the only women’s coach ever to successfully defend a World Cup title.

Tielemans in England to wrap up permanent move to Leicester

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJul 5, 2019, 8:32 PM EDT
Youri Tielemans only spent half of the 2018-19 Premier League season on loan to Leicester City, but the 22-year-old midfielder made quite the impression.

Such an impression, in fact, that Leicester made a bid to Monaco in an attempt to sign the Tielemans on a permanent transfer ahead of the 2019-10 PL season. According to multiple reports out of the UK, he flew to England this week to iron out the details.

Tielemans’ initial loan agreement did not include an option to buy at the end, which will have undoubtedly given the Ligue 1 side additional leverage in negotiations after the Belgian shone brightly (three goals and four assists) in his 13 appearances for the club. Monaco are said to be demanding what would be a new Leicester club-record fee of $50 million.

The hope is that Tielemans’ transfer will be completed in time for him to join the first-team squad for the start of preseason training next week. Tielemans joined Monaco two years ago for roughly $25 million.