More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

CONCACAF’s Montagliani rules out future finals on same day

Associated PressJul 6, 2019, 7:04 PM EDT
Leave a comment

CHICAGO (AP) The president of soccer’s North and Central American and Caribbean body refused to address FIFA’s contention that having the finals Women’s World Cup, the CONCACAF Gold Cup and the Copa America on the same day was planned, not inadvertent.

CONCACAF President Victor Montagliani has said the scheduling was a “clerical error.” FIFA issued a statement last month saying it resulted from “a comprehensive consultancy process, which has involved all key stakeholders.”

[ MORE: Messi gets 2nd ever red card ]

“First of all, the games are going to be played tomorrow, so whether I beg to differ or not is really irrelevant, quite frankly,” Montagliani said Saturday at Soldier Field. “There is a truth to what happened. And I’ve been very clear, it’s something that shouldn’t happen in the future, and it won’t happen in the future.”

Players on the American women’s team have been critical of the decision. The U.S. women play the Netherlands in the World Cup final on Sunday at 11 a.m. EDT, and the U.S. men face Mexico in the Gold Cup final at 9:15 p.m. EDT.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

MLS wrap: Vela drives six-star LAFC, Quakes win late (video)

Photo by Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 7, 2019, 12:45 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Carlos Vela is too good for MLS, FC Cincinnati can win in the league, and the Caleb Porter experience in Columbus needs a major shakeup as the embattled coach can’t push the same buttons mashed by his predecessor. (video)

[ MORE: Messi gets 2nd ever red card ]

It’s all in the MLS wrap.

FC Cincinnati 3-2 Houston Dynamo

For the first time since May 11 and just the fourth time this season, FC Cincinnati won a league match. It wasn’t easy despite a 3-0 lead built by Kekuta Manneh, Rashawn Dally, and Victor Ulloa, as a PK and an own goal two minutes apart allowed the visitors within one with nine minutes to play in Ohio.

Los Angeles FC 6-1 Vancouver Whitecaps

Yordy Reyna’s fifth minute goal was… misleading for the hosts, who conceded four times between the 35th and 54th minutes as Bob Bradley‘s men piled up the goals in California. Carlos Vela had two goals and an assist, while Adama Diomande, Diego Rossi, and Mark-Anthony Kaye joined a ‘Caps own goal on the score sheet.

Vela now has 19 goals and 12 assists in 19 games, which is pretty good. Both lead the league, and the goals total is six more than second-place Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Columbus Crew 1-2 Seattle Sounders

Offsetting penalty kick conversions had it 1-1 after 56 minutes, but Seattle’s Nicolas Lodeiro completed his brace in the sixth minute of stoppage time to pour more misery on Caleb Porter’s Crew. Turns out Gregg Berhalter did some pretty good work in Ohio. Columbus is six points back of seventh place Toronto FC and a miserable 4W-6L-2T at Crew Stadium in a league which favors the home side in a big way.

Montreal Impact 2-3 Minnesota United

Anthony Jackson-Hamel scored 27 seconds after the opening kick and the Impact had a 2-1 lead after just 13 minutes after Rudy Camacho added a marker. Sandwiched in between was a Mason Toye goal, and the youngster would follow-up an Ethan Finlay equalizer at the end of the first half to win it for the Loons just after halftime.

Sporting KC 1-0 Chicago Fire

Yohan Croizet scored for the second time this week as SKC picked up the pieces from a midweek loss to win for just the third time since May 26.

San Jose Earthquakes 1-0 Real Salt Lake

Danny Hoesen’s goal in the third minute of stoppage time helped the Quakes rebound from a midweek hiccup and extend an impressive run to 5W-1L-2T under coach Matías Almeyda. San Jose moves into a playoff spot and sits six points back of second in the West.

Philadelphia Union (PPD) Orlando City

Lightning strikes caused a postponement until 4:30 p.m. ET Sunday.

Giovani dos Santos signs with Club America

Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 6, 2019, 9:20 PM EDT
Leave a comment

At the age of 30, Giovani dos Santos is going to play a Liga MX match for the first time.

The Barcelona youth academy product and Mexico national team centurion has signed with Club America, four months after the LA Galaxy bought out his contract.

[ MORE: Messi gets 2nd ever red card ]

Dos Santos was an MLS MVP caliber player at his best during his four seasons in MLS, which came after a career spent with Barcelona, Tottenham Hotspur, Ipswich Town, Mallorca, Galatasaray, Racing Santander, and Villarreal.

The Apertura season begins on July 19, and Club America will meet Tigres UANL in the Campeon de Campeones five days earlier.

The Monterrey-born forward has 19 goals and 23 assists in 107 caps for El Tri. He’s won three Gold Cups and an Olympic gold, last appearing for Mexico at the 2018 World Cup in Brazil.

Nigeria knocks out defending champ Cameroon at AFCON

JAVIER SORIANO/AFP/Getty Images)
Associated PressJul 6, 2019, 4:45 PM EDT
1 Comment

CAIRO (AP) Defending champion Cameroon is out of the African Cup of Nations after losing 3-2 to Nigeria in a wild last-16 game on Saturday.

Nigeria scored first before Cameroon replied with two goals in three minutes at the end of the first half to lead 2-1. Nigeria then did the same to go ahead again with two goals in a three-minute spell after halftime.

[ MORE: Messi gets 2nd ever red card ]

Odion Ighalo scored two of Nigeria’s goals and Alex Iwobi snatched the winner in the 66th minute to put the 2013 champion into the quarterfinals, where they’ll play the winner of the Egypt-South Africa game.

Cameroon’s exit is a major disappointment for the high-profile coaching team of former Netherlands internationals Clarence Seedorf and Patrick Kluivert appointed to lead the team’s title defense.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Messi sent off for first time in 14 years for… this?!?

EVARISTO SA/AFP/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 6, 2019, 3:57 PM EDT
4 Comments

It was the rematch many wanted, just not in the appropriate venue.

Argentina and Chile met for placement in their third-straight Copa America, but this time it was for third place and not the final.

So, in an odd twist for a third-place game, the greatest player in the world was sent off for the first time in 14 years.

[ MORE: USMNT-Mexico preview ]

Tempestuous early and then firmly in Argentina’s hands at 2-0 after less than 22 minutes, the match hit a new flashpoint as Messi and Gary Medel were both sent off the pitch by referee Mario Diaz de Vivar after a perceived head-to-head incident between the Argentine captain and Chile’s hatchet man.

It was Messi’s first red since an Argentina friendly against Hungary on Aug. 17, 2005. He has never been sent off for Barcelona.

And are we being naive if we say the twin red cards were awarded for a whole lot of nothing? Astoundingly, VAR reportedly had a look at the fouls and said, “Yeah, sure. Keep it.” You be the judge:

 

Chile won as hosts in 2015 as well as in the United States-based 2016 Centenario, both after 0-0 results led to penalty kicks.

The 0-0 was eliminated early on Saturday, as Lionel Messi took a quick free kick to Sergio Aguero. The Man City man danced around the keeper to slot for 1-0.

This turn from Dybala, however is the real beauty. Spurs target Giovanni Lo Celso slid a pass between two defenders, and his Juventus receiver brought the ball in front of him with perfect touch.