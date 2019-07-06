LIVE, AFCON round of 16: Nigeria v. Cameroon, Egypt v. South Africa

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Saturday is setting up to be a massive day at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, as three nations with a legitimate chance to win the entire tournament set sail in the knockout rounds.

[ LIVE: Africa Cup of Nations scores ]

Cameroon and Nigeria, with eight African Cup between them (five and three, respectively), will face off in the day’s first game (12 p.m. ET), followed by host nation and seven-time champions (all-time leaders) Egypt versus South Africa (3 p.m. ET), one-time winners themselves.

Senegal and Benin were the first two nations through to the quarterfinals after their respective victories on Friday.

Below is the full schedule for the AFCON action on Saturday, while you can follow all of the action live by clicking on the link above.

2019 Africa Cup of Nations schedule – Saturday, July 6

Cameroon v. Nigeria — 12 p.m. ET

Egypt v. South Africa — 3 p.m. ET

