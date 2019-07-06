LIVE, AFCON round of 16: Nigeria v. Cameroon, Egypt v. South Africa

Saturday is setting up to be a massive day at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, as three nations with a legitimate chance to win the entire tournament set sail in the knockout rounds.
Cameroon and Nigeria, with eight African Cup between them (five and three, respectively), will face off in the day’s first game (12 p.m. ET), followed by host nation and seven-time champions (all-time leaders) Egypt versus South Africa (3 p.m. ET), one-time winners themselves.
Senegal and Benin were the first two nations through to the quarterfinals after their respective victories on Friday.
Below is the full schedule for the AFCON action on Saturday, while you can follow all of the action live by clicking on the link above.
2019 Africa Cup of Nations schedule – Saturday, July 6
Cameroon v. Nigeria — 12 p.m. ET
Egypt v. South Africa — 3 p.m. ET
It’s the game in which neither side wished to be when the semifinals kicked off earlier this week, but it’s the cold, harsh reality of the 2019 Women‘s World Cup for England and Sweden.
With the final 24 hours away on Sunday, England and Sweden are set to battle in the third-place game — A.K.A., where Golden Boots are won — on Saturday (11 a.m. ET) in Nice, France. England lost to the USWNT on Tuesday, a day before Sweden fell at the hands of the Netherlands.
England’s Ellen White sits level with Alex Morgan (six goals each) in the race for the Golden Boot. White, who’s in the lineup for the Three Lionesses, will be gunning for one or two more goals in this one; if Sweden aren’t all the way up for the exercise that is the third-place game, the opportunity to snatch the trophy away from Morgan will surely present itself.
Click on the link above to watch the game live online or via the NBC Sports App in Spanish via Telemundo Deportes.
MADRID (AP) Spain striker Alvaro Morata is moving to Atletico Madrid on a permanent deal from Chelsea, ending a disappointing two years in England.
Chelsea announced the transfer of Morata on Saturday. He was on loan at Atletico for the second half of last season and was due to continue there until the end of the 2019-20 campaign.
Morata joined Chelsea from Real Madrid for a then-club record of $75 million in 2017. He never established himself as a regular starter, scoring 24 times in 72 appearances.
Morata played in Atletico’s youth program before joining Real Madrid’s academy in 2008.
Mauro Icardi’s tumultuous time at Inter Milan might finally be coming to a close after Inter Milan chief executive officer Beppe Marotta revealed that the Argentine is “not part of our plans, with all due respect.”
With a full rebuild already taking place under new manager Antonio Conte, Icardi’s long overdue departure from the club now seems only a matter of when, not if. Marotta left it in no uncertain terms and also cast aside midfielder Radja Nainggolan — quotes from Football Italia:
“When building a project, you have to find the right profiles. We had the opportunity to speak to the players themselves, with full respect for their contractual situations, but explained the position of the club, which I think is the most important thing.
“Both players know full well they are not part of our plans. That doesn’t mean we doubt their talent or capabilities, as I consider them to be two excellent players.
“Talent can win you games, but the squad wins you the league, which is the main objective we are setting out for. They are not part of our project, with all due respect.”
Icardi is said to come with a price tag of nearly $70 million, which leaves only a handful of clubs with the financial means to sign him. The most likely scenario is that Icardi remains in Serie A, with Juventus and Napoli reportedly interested in strengthening their respective squads at the expense of a fellow top-three side.
To say Brazil will be a heavy favorite when the 2019 Copa American final kicks off on Sunday (4 p.m. ET) would be a massive understatement.
Not only are the eight-time South American champions the host nation, and not only are they yet to concede a goal in this tournament, but they also beat the side they’re set to face in the final, Peru, 5-0 during group play. On paper, it’s a virtual lock that TIte’s side will lift the trophy inside the famed Maracana stadium.
Peru has more than earned its place in the final, though, by surviving a tough group featuring Brazil and Venezuela, outlasting Uruguay over 120 minutes and penalty kicks in the quarterfinals, then running roughshod over the two-time defending champions from Chile in the semifinals.
Brazil have managed quite well since Neymar (ankle) was forced out of the team just before the start of the tournament. Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino fired the Selecao past Argentina in the semifinals, scoring a goal each, and appear to be thriving with more being asked of them.
Brazil hasn’t won the Copa America since 2007 — three tournaments — which is quite the barren stretch by their own lofty standards. Peru, on the other hand, last triumphed as the kings of South America in 1975, the first tournament of the Copa America era.