More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
EVARISTO SA/AFP/Getty Images

Messi sent off for first time in 14 years for… this?!?

By Nicholas MendolaJul 6, 2019, 3:57 PM EDT
1 Comment

It was the rematch many wanted, just not in the appropriate venue.

Argentina and Chile met for placement in their third-straight Copa America, but this time it was for third place and not the final.

So, in an odd twist for a third-place game, the greatest player in the world was sent off for the first time in 14 years.

[ MORE: USMNT-Mexico preview ]

Tempestuous early and then firmly in Argentina’s hands at 2-0 after less than 22 minutes, the match hit a new flashpoint as Messi and Gary Medel were both sent off the pitch by referee Mario Diaz de Vivar after a perceived head-to-head incident between the Argentine captain and Chile’s hatchet man.

It was Messi’s first red since an Argentina friendly against Hungary on Aug. 17, 2005. He has never been sent off for Barcelona.

And are we being naive if we say the twin red cards were awarded for a whole lot of nothing? Astoundingly, VAR reportedly had a look at the fouls and said, “Yeah, sure. Keep it.” You be the judge:

 

Chile won as hosts in 2015 as well as in the United States-based 2016 Centenario, both after 0-0 results led to penalty kicks.

The 0-0 was eliminated early on Saturday, as Lionel Messi took a quick free kick to Sergio Aguero. The Man City man danced around the keeper to slot for 1-0.

This turn from Dybala, however is the real beauty. Spurs target Giovanni Lo Celso slid a pass between two defenders, and his Juventus receiver brought the ball in front of him with perfect touch.

Nigeria knocks out defending champ Cameroon at AFCON

JAVIER SORIANO/AFP/Getty Images)
Associated PressJul 6, 2019, 4:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

CAIRO (AP) Defending champion Cameroon is out of the African Cup of Nations after losing 3-2 to Nigeria in a wild last-16 game on Saturday.

Nigeria scored first before Cameroon replied with two goals in three minutes at the end of the first half to lead 2-1. Nigeria then did the same to go ahead again with two goals in a three-minute spell after halftime.

[ MORE: Messi gets 2nd ever red card ]

Odion Ighalo scored two of Nigeria’s goals and Alex Iwobi snatched the winner in the 66th minute to put the 2013 champion into the quarterfinals, where they’ll play the winner of the Egypt-South Africa game.

Cameroon’s exit is a major disappointment for the high-profile coaching team of former Netherlands internationals Clarence Seedorf and Patrick Kluivert appointed to lead the team’s title defense.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Preview: USMNT v. Mexico, in Gold Cup final once again

Photo by Jonathan Moore/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJul 6, 2019, 2:35 PM EDT
Leave a comment

“It feels like there’s no better game to play in the world than a final against Mexico.”

Those are the words of longtime U.S. men’s national team midfielder Michael Bradley ahead of Sunday’s 2019 Gold Cup final (9 p.m. ET) between the USMNT and Mexico.

[ MORE: Man United “in the process” of selling Paul Pogba ]

“From the second that we walked off the field [after the semifinal] in Nashville, every single guy understood what was coming,” Bradley went on to say. “Whether you’ve played in this game or you haven’t, a U.S-Mexico final speaks for itself.”

That just about sums it up.

Sunday will mark the first meeting between Gregg Berhalter and Gerardo “Tata” Martino in the fishbowl that is U.S.-Mexico. Each head coach took charge at the start of 2019, making their first tournament at the helm a successful one thus far. That could all change by starting out with a defeat in their U.S.-Mexico debut, though Berhalter is already intimately familiar with the rivalry from his playing days, including the Americans’ famous 2002 World Cup round-of-16 triumph in Jeonju, South Korea.

[ MORE: Barcelona president says Antoine Griezmann talks underway ]

Prior to conceding to Jamaica in the 69th minute of the two sides’ semifinal on Wednesday, the Yanks hadn’t conceded a goal all tournament — 14-0 through their first 429 minutes. It’s been a tougher slog at the other end of the field of late, however. After scoring 10 goals amid relatively disappointing performances against Guyana and Trinidad & Tobago in their first two group games, Berhalter’s side was only able to grind out 1-0 victories over each of Panama and Curacao. The USMNT appears to have saved its best performances for last, though. Christian Pulisic scored twice against Jamaica and Weston McKennie added the other goal in what was easily his best outing in the red, white and blue.

Sunday will be the sixth time the USMNT and Mexico have met in the Gold Cup final, with Mexico holding a commanding advantage in trophy deciders: four wins (1993, 1998, 2009 and 2011) to just one defeat (2007).

Sweden holds off England comeback to claim third place (video)

AP Photo/Claude Paris
By Andy EdwardsJul 6, 2019, 1:01 PM EDT
Leave a comment

After suffering heartbreak at the hands of the Netherlands in the semifinals, Sweden finished their run at the 2019 Women’s World Cup with a 2-1 victory over England in the third-place game in Nice, France, on Saturday.

[ PREVIEW: USWNT faces Netherlands in World Cup final ]

Sweden jumped out to an early 2-0 lead before England appeared to realize they were facing an opponent who very badly wanted to finish third. By that time, Sweden had hunkered down and it was too late.

Kosovare Asllani opened the scoring in the 11th minute after Alex Greenwood failed to clear the ball in the box and touched it to no one near the penalty spot. Asllani hit her shot hard and low, with just enough pace to power through the outstretched hands of Carly Telford.

Sofia Jakobsson doubled the Swedes’ lead barely 10 minutes later, and this was the moment it became crystal clear that England were not yet up to full speed. Stina Blackstenius played simple ball to Jakobsson in acres of space down the left side of England’s penalty area. No one made an attempt to close her down, so she waltzed into the box before unleashing a screamer toward the far post.

[ PREVIEW: Brazil v. Peru, Copa America’s unlikely final ]

Once England awoke, they were quickly back in the game. Fran Kirby scored a spectacular solo goal in the 31st minute, weaving in and out and back in to set up an effortless finish, to cut the Three Lionesses’ deficit in half.

The comeback appeared complete just five minutes later, when Ellen White put the ball in the back of the net for the seventh eighth time, only to have her goal wiped off the board for the second time in as many games. She was deemed to have gained an advantage by touching the ball with her forearm during the build-up.

Nilla Fischer saved the day for Sweden with a last-gasp goal-line clearance in the 90th minute. Lucy Bronze had a look from close range, but Fischer put her body — and her head — on the line to preserve her side’s lead and help Sweden over the finish line.

LIVE, AFCON round of 16: Nigeria v. Cameroon, Egypt v. South Africa

Photo by Visionhaus
By Andy EdwardsJul 6, 2019, 11:43 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Saturday is setting up to be a massive day at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, as three nations with a legitimate chance to win the entire tournament set sail in the knockout rounds.

[ LIVE: Africa Cup of Nations scores ]

Cameroon and Nigeria, with eight African Cup between them (five and three, respectively), will face off in the day’s first game (12 p.m. ET), followed by host nation and seven-time champions (all-time leaders) Egypt versus South Africa (3 p.m. ET), one-time winners themselves.

Senegal and Benin were the first two nations through to the quarterfinals after their respective victories on Friday.

Below is the full schedule for the AFCON action on Saturday, while you can follow all of the action live by clicking on the link above.

2019 Africa Cup of Nations schedule – Saturday, July 6

Cameroon v. Nigeria — 12 p.m. ET
Egypt v. South Africa — 3 p.m. ET