Photo by Pedro Vilela/Getty Images

Preview: Brazil v. Peru, Copa America’s unlikely final

By Andy EdwardsJul 6, 2019, 8:17 AM EDT
To say Brazil will be a heavy favorite when the 2019 Copa American final kicks off on Sunday (4 p.m. ET) would be a massive understatement.

Not only are the eight-time South American champions the host nation, and not only are they yet to concede a goal in this tournament, but they also beat the side they’re set to face in the final, Peru, 5-0 during group play. On paper, it’s a virtual lock that TIte’s side will lift the trophy inside the famed Maracana stadium.

Peru has more than earned its place in the final, though, by surviving a tough group featuring Brazil and Venezuela, outlasting Uruguay over 120 minutes and penalty kicks in the quarterfinals, then running roughshod over the two-time defending champions from Chile in the semifinals.

Brazil have managed quite well since Neymar (ankle) was forced out of the team just before the start of the tournament. Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino fired the Selecao past Argentina in the semifinals, scoring a goal each, and appear to be thriving with more being asked of them.

Brazil hasn’t won the Copa America since 2007 — three tournaments — which is quite the barren stretch by their own lofty standards. Peru, on the other hand, last triumphed as the kings of South America in 1975, the first tournament of the Copa America era.

Preview: USWNT faces Netherlands in World Cup final

Photo by Naomi Baker - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJul 5, 2019, 11:13 PM EDT
The U.S. women’s national team’s quest to defend its crown as world champions has but one final hurdle to clear: a World Cup final clash with the Netherlands in Lyon, France, on Sunday.

[ VIDEO: Alex Morgan hits out at reaction to tea celebration ]

For one side — the defending champion Americans — an appearance in the final was assumed a foregone conclusion before the tournament kicked off. Beginning with the 13 goals they scored against Thailand in their opening game of the group stage, that expectation never once changed, not even the tiniest little bit. The rest of the group stage was a straightforward endeavor; followed a tougher-than-expected challenge from Spain in the round of 16; then, the big one, taking on host nation and second-favorites France in the quarterfinals; and England didn’t go down without a fight in the semifinals, but the Yanks wouldn’t be denied a crack at the program’s fourth World Cup trophy and star above the crest.

The Dutch, on the other hand, entered this summer’s tournament with little fanfare — in comparison to the USWNT — but were widely tipped an under-the-radar favorite to make some noise. A run to the final would have been unexpected, but far from outlandish. The Oranje women, in just their second all-time appearance at the World Cup, no longer reside on the fringes of the world’s best. New Zealand, Cameroon and Canada proved no test for the Netherlands in the group stage, as they finished with nine out of nine points; Japan’s quest for a third straight final was snuffed out in the round of 16; they simply outlasted a game Italian side in the quarters; and they needed 120 minutes to dispatch Sweden in the semis.

After playing six games in 21 days, the USWNT isn’t without a handful of nagging injuries. The likes of Megan Rapinoe (hamstring), Rose Lavelle (hamstring) and Alex Morgan (undisclosed) have all missed time due to what they each referred to as minor injuries, though they expect to be available on Sunday. Rapinoe didn’t play in — or warm up for — the England game, but has since said she’s recovering well from her “minor strain.” With five goals in four appearances, Rapinoe trails Morgan by a single goal in the race for the Golden Boot.

If there’s one team at this tournament that could keep stride with the Americans’ abundance of attacking talent — at least, among the two sides’ starting groups — it’s the Dutch. Vivianne Miedema (three goals) and Lieke Martens (two goals) have won plenty of accolades thus far as standout performers, while six other players have also scored a goal. Only the Americans (nine) can boast of more goal-scorers than the Netherlands’ eight. Martens picked up an injury of her own during Wednesday’s semifinal and her status for Sunday is up in the air.

While much of the talk prior to and during the World Cup has been about the closing of the once-vast gap between the USWNT and the rest of the world, should the Americans reign supreme at the conclusion of back-to-back tournaments, they will have won their second straight in the most difficult of fashions possible: running the toughest possible gauntlet in the knockout rounds, culminating in a final triumph over the reigning European champions.

So much more than that is on the line for the USWNT. Individually, Morgan can stake her claim to a place in the “best to ever do it” conversation; Carli Lloyd will almost certainly be taking the field for a competitive fixture for the final time; the same goes for Becky Sauerbrunn and (probably also) Rapinoe; and Jill Ellis can silence her critics once and for all if she becomes the only women’s coach ever to successfully defend a World Cup title.

Tielemans in England to wrap up permanent move to Leicester

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJul 5, 2019, 8:32 PM EDT
Youri Tielemans only spent half of the 2018-19 Premier League season on loan to Leicester City, but the 22-year-old midfielder made quite the impression.

Such an impression, in fact, that Leicester made a bid to Monaco in an attempt to sign the Tielemans on a permanent transfer ahead of the 2019-10 PL season. According to multiple reports out of the UK, he flew to England this week to iron out the details.

Tielemans’ initial loan agreement did not include an option to buy at the end, which will have undoubtedly given the Ligue 1 side additional leverage in negotiations after the Belgian shone brightly (three goals and four assists) in his 13 appearances for the club. Monaco are said to be demanding what would be a new Leicester club-record fee of $50 million.

The hope is that Tielemans’ transfer will be completed in time for him to join the first-team squad for the start of preseason training next week. Tielemans joined Monaco two years ago for roughly $25 million.

AFCON: Senegal tops Uganda, will meet Benin in QF (video)

AP Photo/Hassan Ammar
Associated PressJul 5, 2019, 6:50 PM EDT
CAIRO (AP) Sadio Mane sent Senegal into the quarterfinals of the African Cup of Nations, where it will meet a Benin team that dumped out Morocco to start the knockout stages with a major upset on Friday.

Mane scored early to give Senegal a 1-0 win over Uganda in their round-of-16 match at Cairo International Stadium. The Liverpool forward also had a second-half penalty saved, but it didn’t cost Senegal. Mane has three goals in three games at the African Cup in Egypt, and he’s also missed two penalties.

His winner against Uganda came in the 15th minute after Senegal intercepted possession and struck with a lightning-fast counterattack. Mbaye Niang set up an unmarked Mane, who slid the ball into the bottom right corner.

Mane won a penalty in the 59th minute when he was taken out by Uganda goalkeeper Denis Onyango. Onyango, who was booked early in the game, escaped a second yellow and stayed on the field. He dived to his left to stop Mane’s penalty.

It didn’t matter in the end.

In the quarterfinals, Senegal will meet surprising Benin, which celebrated its first appearance in the knockouts with its first-ever win at the African Cup. Benin beat Morocco 4-1 on penalties after surviving a tumultuous time at Al Salam Stadium.

Barcelona president says Griezmann talks underway; Atleti now furious

Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJul 5, 2019, 5:40 PM EDT
The Antoine Griezmann transfer saga is into Day 52, and the plot has thickened considerably.

There are loud rumblings once again about a potential move to Barcelona, for the first time in weeks. Not your run-of-the-mill transfer rumors that inevitably lead to nowhere, but straight from the horse’s mouth: Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu revealed on Friday that just 24 hours earlier when directors from each club made “first contact” over a potential deal.

That is, of course, really big news coming from a source that should actually know what he’s talking about.

It was a bit too transparent of an admission for the folks at Atletico Madrid, though, and they’re now furious over 1) Bartomeu going public with his statement; 2) the terms proposed by Barcelona; 3) his belief that Barcelona and Griezmann previously negotiated, and agreed, a deal back in February. Atleti released the following statement shortly after Bartomeu made his comments:

“On May 14, Antoine Griezmann informed Miguel Angel Gil, Diego Pablo Simeone and Andrea Berta of his decision to leave our club at the end of the season. In the days that followed that meeting, Atletico Madrid learned that FC Barcelona and the player had reached an agreement in March, specifically in the days following the return match of our Champions League tie against Juventus, and that they had been negotiating the terms of the agreement since mid-February.”

With Griezmann’s release clause now just — just — $135 million, down from $225 million as of July 1, he is now significantly more affordable. That hasn’t stopped Barcelona from trying to finagle a nice deal for themselves, though. Rather than paying the $135-million fee upfront, they asked Atleti to accept a deferred payment. Los Rojiblancos‘ response was exactly as one would expect.

“Regarding president Bartomeu’s statement today we wish to state that it is true that yesterday there was a meeting between Miguel Angel Gil and FC Barcelona CEO Oscar Grau, at Barcelona’s request and that at that meeting, Mr. Grau expressed his intention, once the release clause of Antoine Griezmann’s contract had decreased from 200 to 120 million euros, to ask for a deferred payment of the aforementioned amount of the clause in force as from July 1. Atletico Madrid’s response was obviously negative, as we believe that FC Barcelona and the player have disrespected Atletico Madrid and all its fans.”

Barcelona have already completed transfers for midfielder Frenkie de Jong ($84 million), goalkeeper Neto ($29 million) and defender Emerson ($13 million) this summer.