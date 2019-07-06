More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Jonathan Moore/Getty Images

Preview: USMNT v. Mexico, in Gold Cup final once again

By Andy EdwardsJul 6, 2019, 2:35 PM EDT
“It feels like there’s no better game to play in the world than a final against Mexico.”

Those are the words of longtime U.S. men’s national team midfielder Michael Bradley ahead of Sunday’s 2019 Gold Cup final (9 p.m. ET) between the USMNT and Mexico.

“From the second that we walked off the field [after the semifinal] in Nashville, every single guy understood what was coming,” Bradley went on to say. “Whether you’ve played in this game or you haven’t, a U.S-Mexico final speaks for itself.”

That just about sums it up.

Sunday will mark the first meeting between Gregg Berhalter and Gerardo “Tata” Martino in the fishbowl that is U.S.-Mexico. Each head coach took charge at the start of 2019, making their first tournament at the helm a successful one thus far. That could all change by starting out with a defeat in their U.S.-Mexico debut, though Berhalter is already intimately familiar with the rivalry from his playing days, including the Americans’ famous 2002 World Cup round-of-16 triumph in Jeonju, South Korea.

Prior to conceding to Jamaica in the 69th minute of the two sides’ semifinal on Wednesday, the Yanks hadn’t conceded a goal all tournament — 14-0 through their first 429 minutes. It’s been a tougher slog at the other end of the field of late, however. After scoring 10 goals amid relatively disappointing performances against Guyana and Trinidad & Tobago in their first two group games, Berhalter’s side was only able to grind out 1-0 victories over each of Panama and Curacao. The USMNT appears to have saved its best performances for last, though. Christian Pulisic scored twice against Jamaica and Weston McKennie added the other goal in what was easily his best outing in the red, white and blue.

Sunday will be the sixth time the USMNT and Mexico have met in the Gold Cup final, with Mexico holding a commanding advantage in trophy deciders: four wins (1993, 1998, 2009 and 2011) to just one defeat (2007).

Sweden holds off England comeback to claim third place (video)

AP Photo/Claude Paris
By Andy EdwardsJul 6, 2019, 1:01 PM EDT
After suffering heartbreak at the hands of the Netherlands in the semifinals, Sweden finished their run at the 2019 Women’s World Cup with a 2-1 victory over England in the third-place game in Nice, France, on Saturday.

Sweden jumped out to an early 2-0 lead before England appeared to realize they were facing an opponent who very badly wanted to finish third. By that time, Sweden had hunkered down and it was too late.

Kosovare Asllani opened the scoring in the 11th minute after Alex Greenwood failed to clear the ball in the box and touched it to no one near the penalty spot. Asllani hit her shot hard and low, with just enough pace to power through the outstretched hands of Carly Telford.

Sofia Jakobsson doubled the Swedes’ lead barely 10 minutes later, and this was the moment it became crystal clear that England were not yet up to full speed. Stina Blackstenius played simple ball to Jakobsson in acres of space down the left side of England’s penalty area. No one made an attempt to close her down, so she waltzed into the box before unleashing a screamer toward the far post.

Once England awoke, they were quickly back in the game. Fran Kirby scored a spectacular solo goal in the 31st minute, weaving in and out and back in to set up an effortless finish, to cut the Three Lionesses’ deficit in half.

The comeback appeared complete just five minutes later, when Ellen White put the ball in the back of the net for the seventh eighth time, only to have her goal wiped off the board for the second time in as many games. She was deemed to have gained an advantage by touching the ball with her forearm during the build-up.

Nilla Fischer saved the day for Sweden with a last-gasp goal-line clearance in the 90th minute. Lucy Bronze had a look from close range, but Fischer put her body — and her head — on the line to preserve her side’s lead and help Sweden over the finish line.

LIVE, AFCON round of 16: Nigeria v. Cameroon, Egypt v. South Africa

Photo by Visionhaus
By Andy EdwardsJul 6, 2019, 11:43 AM EDT
Saturday is setting up to be a massive day at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, as three nations with a legitimate chance to win the entire tournament set sail in the knockout rounds.

[ LIVE: Africa Cup of Nations scores ]

Cameroon and Nigeria, with eight African Cup between them (five and three, respectively), will face off in the day’s first game (12 p.m. ET), followed by host nation and seven-time champions (all-time leaders) Egypt versus South Africa (3 p.m. ET), one-time winners themselves.

Senegal and Benin were the first two nations through to the quarterfinals after their respective victories on Friday.

Below is the full schedule for the AFCON action on Saturday, while you can follow all of the action live by clicking on the link above.

2019 Africa Cup of Nations schedule – Saturday, July 6

Cameroon v. Nigeria — 12 p.m. ET
Egypt v. South Africa — 3 p.m. ET

WATCH LIVE: England v. Sweden, World Cup third-place game

Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJul 6, 2019, 10:35 AM EDT
It’s the game in which neither side wished to be when the semifinals kicked off earlier this week, but it’s the cold, harsh reality of the 2019 Womens World Cup for England and Sweden.

With the final 24 hours away on Sunday, England and Sweden are set to battle in the third-place game — A.K.A., where Golden Boots are won — on Saturday (11 a.m. ET) in Nice, France. England lost to the USWNT on Tuesday, a day before Sweden fell at the hands of the Netherlands.

England’s Ellen White sits level with Alex Morgan (six goals each) in the race for the Golden Boot. White, who’s in the lineup for the Three Lionesses, will be gunning for one or two more goals in this one; if Sweden aren’t all the way up for the exercise that is the third-place game, the opportunity to snatch the trophy away from Morgan will surely present itself.

 

Click on the link above to watch the game live online or via the NBC Sports App in Spanish via Telemundo Deportes.

Chelsea, Atleti agree permanent move for Morata following loan

Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJul 6, 2019, 9:55 AM EDT
MADRID (AP) Spain striker Alvaro Morata is moving to Atletico Madrid on a permanent deal from Chelsea, ending a disappointing two years in England.

Chelsea announced the transfer of Morata on Saturday. He was on loan at Atletico for the second half of last season and was due to continue there until the end of the 2019-20 campaign.

Morata joined Chelsea from Real Madrid for a then-club record of $75 million in 2017. He never established himself as a regular starter, scoring 24 times in 72 appearances.

Morata played in Atletico’s youth program before joining Real Madrid’s academy in 2008.