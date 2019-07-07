2019 World Cup award winners announced

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The 2019 Women’s World Cup is over, and the awards have been dished out.

Unsurprisingly the World Cup champs, the USWNT, dominate the award winners as the USA secured back-to-back titles with minimum fuss throughout the month long extravaganza in France.

[ MORE: 3 things we learned | Player ratings ]

Here’s a look at the award winners in full, as there will be plenty of debate over some of these awards.

Golden Ball (Tournament MVP)

Golden Ball: Megan Rapinoe – USA

Silver Ball: Lucy Bronze – England

Bronze Ball: Rose Lavelle – USA

Golden Boot (Top goalscorer)

Golden boot: Megan Rapinoe – USA (Six goals, three assists, fewer minutes played than Morgan)

Silver boot: Alex Morgan – USA (Six goals, three assists)

Bronze boot: Ellen White – England (Six goals)

Golden glove (Best Goalkeeper)

Sari van Veenendaal – Netherlands

Young player of the tournament (Under 21 years old)

Giulia Gwinn – Germany

FIFA Fair Play trophy

France

Follow @JPW_NBCSports