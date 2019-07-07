Berhalter criticizes CONCACAF for not using video review

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester United have flown out to Australia for their preseason tour of Oz and the Far East on Sunday, and both Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku have been included in their squad list.

Pogba and Lukaku are both pushing to leave United this summer, with Pogba’s agent, Mino Raiola, confirming on Friday that he is “in the process” of working with the club to sell Pogba.

That said, the 26-year-old was on the flight for United’s preseason tour after being given extra time away from training by head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

That was said to be due to Pogba’s heavy workload over the last 12 months as he didn’t have a full break last summer following his prominent role in France’s World Cup victory. However, following the update from his agent is is clear that Pogba is trying to push through a move to either Real Madrid or Juventus with both teams said to be keen on signing him.

As for Lukaku, Inter Milan have been chasing his signature but have yet to stump up the $85 million United want for the Belgian striker.

Juventus and Napoli are both said to have been offered Lukaku, but it doesn’t seem like a move is imminent.

Having two unhappy superstars on this preseason tour will be intriguing for Solskjaer to sort out.

Below is the squad in full for the preseason tour, with both Lukaku and Pogba left out of the promotional graphic as Victor Lindelof and new signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka feature.