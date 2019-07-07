FOLLOW LIVE: USMNT v. Mexico, Gold Cup final

United States v. Mexico. Gold Cup final. It’s here, tonight (9 p.m. ET).
Gregg Berhalter has made zero changes to the starting lineup that faced Jamaica in the semifinals on Wednesday, which means Jozy Altidore starts up top in place of Gyasi Zardes, Jordan Morris takes Tyler Boyd’s place, Reggie Cannon remains ahead of Nick Lima at right back, and Matt Miazga starts over Walker Zimmerman at center back.
CAIRO (AP) — Madagascar beat Congo 4-2 in a penalty shootout Sunday to ensure its fairytale debut at the African Cup of Nations continued as it advanced to the quarterfinals.
Congo defender Chancel Mbemba equalized in the last minute of normal time for 2-2 to send the game into extra time, and neither team could break through to avoid the shootout in Alexandria.
Defender Marcel Tisserand sent Congo’s first spot kick well over the bar and Yannick Bolasie also missed when he had to score after Ibrahim Amada, Romain Métanire, Thomas Fontaine and Jérôme Mombris all converted their penalties for Madagascar.
Algeria booked its place in the quarterfinals with a 3-0 win over Guinea, which was missing influential midfielder Naby Keïta through injury.
Goals from Youcef Belaïli in the first half, and Riyad Mahrez — with an impressive finish — and Adam Ounas in the second, set up a game against Mali or Ivory Coast on Thursday.
Madagascar’s team, mostly consisting of players plying their trade in the lower leagues in France, had already ensured a dream debut in the tournament after staying unbeaten to finish top of Group B, ahead of former winners Nigeria and Guinea. Madagascar’s 2-0 win over Nigeria was one of the biggest surprises in African Cup history.
Amada got the side off to a flying start against Congo when he let fly from outside the penalty area to send the ball in off the far post in the ninth minute, and captain Faneva Andriatsima set off wild celebrations when he canceled out Cedric Bakambu’s first-half equalizer with a diving header in the 77th, only for Mbemba to keep Congo’s hopes alive.
Cheered on by the Madagascan president, Andry Rajoelina, and around 450 jubilant fans, Andriatsima’s side held its nerve in the shootout to set up a quarterfinal against Ghana or Tunisia on Thursday.
Gabriel Jesus assisted on the opening goal and scored the winner before being sent off in Brazil’s 3-1 victory over Peru in the final of the 2019 Copa America on Sunday.
[ VIDEO: Watch the USWNT lift the World Cup trophy ]
The triumph is Brazil’s ninth as South American champions (sixth of the Copa America era) and their first since 2007. It’s the first time Brazil has lifted the trophy on home soil since 1989.
The scoring began quickly — though, not quite as quickly as when Brazil beat Peru 5-0 during group play — courtesy of Everton, in the 15th minute. Jesus floated a ball to the back post and Everton slotted it home with a powerful finish just inside the near post.
Peru drew level not long before halftime, thanks to a handball by Thiago Silva. Paolo Guerrero stepped up to the spot and converted the penalty kick in the 44th minute.
The 1-1 scoreline didn’t quite last until halftime, though, as Jesus tucked a tidy finish into the back of the net in the third minute of first-half stoppage time. Arthur dribbled past a whole host of Peruvians before slipping a tough pass through to Jesus near the edge of the box.
The red card came midway through the second half. Jesus had been clattered into moments earlier, prompting him to raise his elbow as he went up for an aerial duel. It was a hard foul with clear intent, plenty worthy of a yellow card — his second of the game. Clearly upset at the decision — or, maybe himself — Jesus melted down as he left the field (WATCH HERE) before he was seen crying atop the stairs inside the tunnel at the Maracana.
Richarlison tacked on a penalty kick in the 90th minute, resulting from a highly questionable decision by the referee. It was a shoulder-to-shoulder challenge that seemed to heavily favor the home team.
Who’s got next for the U.S. women’s national team? Rose Lavelle has next, gladly.
The USWNT needed Lavelle to step up and become one of the faces and emerging leaders for the next generation of the program, and she delivered all throughout the 2019 Women’s World Cup. She delivered again. And again. And again.
With a whole host of legendary figures potentially set to end their international careers following one last major triumph in Sunday’s final, the two-time reigning world champions will soon face the difficult task of turning the keys over to the next wave of superstars.
Megan Rapinoe has been one of those superstars for the better part of the last decade, so it speaks volumes when Rapinoe singles out Lavelle as “a straight up superstar” immediately after the duo accounted for both goals in the Americans’ 2-0 victory over the Netherlands to become the first team to ever win back-to-back Women’s World Cups.
“She has just been missing that little bit all tournament and for her to get that reward tonight on the biggest stage, I’m so proud of her. She’s a straight up superstar.”
Lavelle has taken her rapid rise to superstardom in stride all summer, scoring three goals en route to celebrating her first world title and taking home the Bronze Ball. More importantly, though, she never lost sight of the fact that it’s importantly to enjoy each and every moment along the way. Not long after she scored the USWNT’s second goal to put another World Cup final to bed, Lavelle was equal parts old head and wide-eyed 24-year-old.
“It’s wild how far I’ve come and it’s so surreal. I just won a World Cup with people I grew up idolizing.”
“I feel so much pride right now. I have learned so much from Megan Rapinoe. I feel so honored to step on the pitch at the same time as her. She is unreal.”
It won’t be long before a bunch of 20-something newcomers show up to USWNT camp, thinking, “That’s Rose Lavelle, I’ve looked up to her since I was a kid. I can’t believe I’m on the same team as her.”
Brazil has its sights set on becoming South American champions for the ninth time, while Peru hopes to claim its third continental title, when the two nations meet in the 2019 Copa America final in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Sunday (4 p.m. ET).
The host nation is yet to concede a goal this tournament and has outscored opponents by a combined margin of 10-0, including a 5-0 thrashing of this same Peru side during the group stage.
The degree to which Peru beating Brazil in the final, in Rio, would be an upset is almost incomprehensible. The Selecao has won its last four final appearances, dating back to 1997, while Peru hasn’t appeared in a final since last winning it in 1975.
