FOLLOW LIVE: USMNT v. Mexico, Gold Cup final

CAIRO (AP) — Madagascar beat Congo 4-2 in a penalty shootout Sunday to ensure its fairytale debut at the African Cup of Nations continued as it advanced to the quarterfinals.

🇲🇬 Madagascar are moving on! Yannick Bolaise sends his spot kick over the bar and DR Congo fall to the Barera 4-2 on penalties. Madagascar's miraculous #TotalAFCON2019 continues! pic.twitter.com/yk3TMDHa0b — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) July 7, 2019

Congo defender Chancel Mbemba equalized in the last minute of normal time for 2-2 to send the game into extra time, and neither team could break through to avoid the shootout in Alexandria.

🇨🇩 DR CONGO EQUALIZE AT THE DEATH! Captain Chancel Mbemba with a HUGE header in the 90th minute to draw the Leopard level, 2-2, with Madagascar and we're headed for extra time. #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/Xy9br7d9qU — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) July 7, 2019

Defender Marcel Tisserand sent Congo’s first spot kick well over the bar and Yannick Bolasie also missed when he had to score after Ibrahim Amada, Romain Métanire, Thomas Fontaine and Jérôme Mombris all converted their penalties for Madagascar.

🇲🇬🔥 OH MY MADAGASCAR A thunderbolt from the boot of Ibrahim Amada gives Barea a 1-0 lead over DR Congo. #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/gl0fKfQQBh — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) July 7, 2019

🇲🇬💥 MADAGASCAR AGAIN! Lalaina Andriatsima puts Barea back in front after Minnesota United's Romain Métanire's marauding run and inch-perfect cross. #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/mq3wItLPF7 — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) July 7, 2019

Algeria booked its place in the quarterfinals with a 3-0 win over Guinea, which was missing influential midfielder Naby Keïta through injury.

Goals from Youcef Belaïli in the first half, and Riyad Mahrez — with an impressive finish — and Adam Ounas in the second, set up a game against Mali or Ivory Coast on Thursday.

🇩🇿 MAHREZ TO THE DOUBLE! The Man City man takes one touch to settle the ball before blasting it past Ibrahim Kone in the Guinea net. 2-0, Algeria. #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/YCtuZMEkKW — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) July 7, 2019

Madagascar’s team, mostly consisting of players plying their trade in the lower leagues in France, had already ensured a dream debut in the tournament after staying unbeaten to finish top of Group B, ahead of former winners Nigeria and Guinea. Madagascar’s 2-0 win over Nigeria was one of the biggest surprises in African Cup history.

Amada got the side off to a flying start against Congo when he let fly from outside the penalty area to send the ball in off the far post in the ninth minute, and captain Faneva Andriatsima set off wild celebrations when he canceled out Cedric Bakambu’s first-half equalizer with a diving header in the 77th, only for Mbemba to keep Congo’s hopes alive.

Cheered on by the Madagascan president, Andry Rajoelina, and around 450 jubilant fans, Andriatsima’s side held its nerve in the shootout to set up a quarterfinal against Ghana or Tunisia on Thursday.