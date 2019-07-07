Jesus scores, assists, sent off as Brazil beats Peru in Copa America final (video)

Gabriel Jesus assisted on the opening goal and scored the winner before being sent off in Brazil’s 3-1 victory over Peru in the final of the 2019 Copa America on Sunday.

The triumph is Brazil’s ninth as South American champions (sixth of the Copa America era) and their first since 2007. It’s the first time Brazil has lifted the trophy on home soil since 1989.

The scoring began quickly — though, not quite as quickly as when Brazil beat Peru 5-0 during group play — courtesy of Everton, in the 15th minute. Jesus floated a ball to the back post and Everton slotted it home with a powerful finish just inside the near post.

#CA2019Telemundo ¡Eres un genio @DaniAlvesD2! qué pase le metió a Everton Sousa para que @CBF_Futebol abra el marcador.

Brasil 1 – 0 Perú pic.twitter.com/zbzxm4xsos — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) July 7, 2019

Peru drew level not long before halftime, thanks to a handball by Thiago Silva. Paolo Guerrero stepped up to the spot and converted the penalty kick in the 44th minute.

#CA2019Telemundo ¡Penal! revisada por el VAR el árbitro confirma que hay una mano de Thiago Da Silva y es una pena máxima para @SeleccionPeru pic.twitter.com/5OTw4iBq3H — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) July 7, 2019

The 1-1 scoreline didn’t quite last until halftime, though, as Jesus tucked a tidy finish into the back of the net in the third minute of first-half stoppage time. Arthur dribbled past a whole host of Peruvians before slipping a tough pass through to Jesus near the edge of the box.

#CA2019Telemundo ¡De nuevo con ventaja!@CBF_Futebol casi de inmediato se pone en ventaja de nuevo en los pies de @gabrieljesus33

Brasil 2-1 Perú pic.twitter.com/ALfjlFEFCH — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) July 7, 2019

The red card came midway through the second half. Jesus had been clattered into moments earlier, prompting him to raise his elbow as he went up for an aerial duel. It was a hard foul with clear intent, plenty worthy of a yellow card — his second of the game. Clearly upset at the decision — or, maybe himself — Jesus melted down as he left the field (WATCH HERE) before he was seen crying atop the stairs inside the tunnel at the Maracana.

#CA2019Telemundo ¡Drama y llanto! vive @gabrieljesus33 de #BRA tras salir expulsado y poner en peligro a su selección pic.twitter.com/DRKhVLyzqP — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) July 7, 2019

Richarlison tacked on a penalty kick in the 90th minute, resulting from a highly questionable decision by the referee. It was a shoulder-to-shoulder challenge that seemed to heavily favor the home team.

