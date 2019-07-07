Lavelle “a straight up superstar” after stellar World Cup run

Who’s got next for the U.S. women’s national team? Rose Lavelle has next, gladly.

The USWNT needed Lavelle to step up and become one of the faces and emerging leaders for the next generation of the program, and she delivered all throughout the 2019 Women’s World Cup. She delivered again. And again. And again.

With a whole host of legendary figures potentially set to end their international careers following one last major triumph in Sunday’s final, the two-time reigning world champions will soon face the difficult task of turning the keys over to the next wave of superstars.

Megan Rapinoe has been one of those superstars for the better part of the last decade, so it speaks volumes when Rapinoe singles out Lavelle as “a straight up superstar” immediately after the duo accounted for both goals in the Americans’ 2-0 victory over the Netherlands to become the first team to ever win back-to-back Women’s World Cups.

“She has just been missing that little bit all tournament and for her to get that reward tonight on the biggest stage, I’m so proud of her. She’s a straight up superstar.”

Lavelle has taken her rapid rise to superstardom in stride all summer, scoring three goals en route to celebrating her first world title and taking home the Bronze Ball. More importantly, though, she never lost sight of the fact that it’s importantly to enjoy each and every moment along the way. Not long after she scored the USWNT’s second goal to put another World Cup final to bed, Lavelle was equal parts old head and wide-eyed 24-year-old.

“It’s wild how far I’ve come and it’s so surreal. I just won a World Cup with people I grew up idolizing.” … “I feel so much pride right now. I have learned so much from Megan Rapinoe. I feel so honored to step on the pitch at the same time as her. She is unreal.”

It won’t be long before a bunch of 20-something newcomers show up to USWNT camp, thinking, “That’s Rose Lavelle, I’ve looked up to her since I was a kid. I can’t believe I’m on the same team as her.”

