Messi: Copa America “corrupt” and “fixed” for Brazil

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 7, 2019, 9:56 AM EDT
Lionel Messi received his first red card in 14 years on Saturday, and it was just the second of his glittering career.

The Argentina and Barcelona star didn’t accept his sending off quietly. At all.

Speaking to reporters after Argentina beat Chile 2-1 to seal third place at the 2019 Copa America in Brazil, Messi revealed that he believes the referees and CONMEBOL aren’t being fair and that everything is set up for Brazil to win the final against Peru on Sunday.

“We don’t have to be part of this corruption,” Messi said. “They have showed us a lack of respect throughout this tournament. Sadly, the corruption, the referees, they don’t allow people to enjoy football, they ruined it a bit. I think the cup is fixed for Brazil. I hope that the VAR and the referees have nothing to do in this final and that Peru can compete because they have the team to do so although I think it’s difficult.”

Messi’s lost his cool along with Chile’s Gary Medel in a heated confrontation which involved plenty of shoulder barging, but both players deserved probably a yellow card each and a stern talking too. The red card was harsh and Messi is feeling rightly aggrieved.

But he seems to have taken it a little too far with these comments, as a statement from CONMEBOL (which didn’t name Messi directly) said that “unfounded accusations have been launched that lack the truth and question the integrity of the Copa America. These accusations represent a lack of respect for the competition, all the participating players and the hundreds of professionals of CONMEBOL.”

You can’t help but feel that over 15 years of close calls, and ultimate failure, for Argentina are weighing heavy on Messi’s shoulders. They’ve now lost in a World Cup final, three Copa America finals and a Copa America semifinal with Messi, who has come out of international retirement, as their main main.

Until he wins some silverware on the international stage, those questions will always be asked about how good he actually was compared to Pele, Diego Maradona and even Cristiano Ronaldo who have all led their nations to silverware.

Messi, 32, probably has one last crack at winning the World Cup with Argentina in 2022 before he calls it quits. The clock is ticking and Messi is feeling the pressure, with his presence at the 2020 Copa America, joint hosted by Argentina and Colombia, now far from certain after this outburst.

Watch Live: USWNT v. Netherlands, World Cup final

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 7, 2019, 10:37 AM EDT
This is it.

The 2019 Women’s World Cup final is here, as the USWNT face the Netherlands in Lyon on Sunday (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET online via Telemundo Deportes) with Jill Ellis’ side the heavy favorites to seal back-to-back World Cup titles.

But the Netherlands are the reigning European champions and their talented attacked should not be underestimated as both the U.S. and the Netherlands won all three of their group games.

[ WATCH: USWNT v. Netherlands live ]

The USWNT have won each of their knockout round games 2-1 and have made them all a little more difficult than they should have been, while the Netherlands beat Japan and Italy quite comfortably but battled in extra time against Sweden and have had a day less rest than the USA.

Megan Rapinoe comes back into the starting lineup and captains the USA, with Rose Lavelle fit enough to start and Sam Mewis comes in for Lindsey Horan in midfield.

Dutch star Lieke Martens has also shaken off an injury and will start for the Oranje.

Pogba, Lukaku named in Man United tour squad

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 7, 2019, 9:07 AM EDT
Manchester United have flown out to Australia for their preseason tour of Oz and the Far East on Sunday, and both Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku have been included in their squad list.

Pogba and Lukaku are both pushing to leave United this summer, with Pogba’s agent, Mino Raiola, confirming on Friday that he is “in the process” of working with the club to sell Pogba. 

That said, the 26-year-old was on the flight for United’s preseason tour after being given extra time away from training by head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

That was said to be due to Pogba’s heavy workload over the last 12 months as he didn’t have a full break last summer following his prominent role in France’s World Cup victory. However, following the update from his agent is is clear that Pogba is trying to push through a move to either Real Madrid or Juventus with both teams said to be keen on signing him.

As for Lukaku, Inter Milan have been chasing his signature but have yet to stump up the $85 million United want for the Belgian striker.

Juventus and Napoli are both said to have been offered Lukaku, but it doesn’t seem like a move is imminent.

Having two unhappy superstars on this preseason tour will be intriguing for Solskjaer to sort out.

Below is the squad in full for the preseason tour, with both Lukaku and Pogba left out of the promotional graphic as Victor Lindelof and new signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka feature.

Berhalter criticizes CONCACAF for not using video review

Associated PressJul 7, 2019, 7:48 AM EDT
CHICAGO (AP) U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter has criticized soccer officials for not using video review in the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

While FIFA instituted video assistant referees for last year’s men’s World Cup and this year’s Women’s World Cup, the Confederation of North and Central American and Caribbean Football did not adopt it for its premier tournament.

“One thing I’m a little bit critical of CONCACAF is not having VAR,” Berhalter said Saturday. “I think it’s a necessity in today’s modern game. I’m disappointed with that decision. I don’t think it’s a decision that’s good for the game. Having said that, I think the referees in this tournament have been fine.”

Mario Escobar of Guatemala was picked as the referee for Sunday’s Gold Cup final between the U.S. and Mexico.

MLS wrap: Vela drives six-star LAFC, Quakes win late (video)

By Nicholas MendolaJul 7, 2019, 12:45 AM EDT
Carlos Vela is too good for MLS, FC Cincinnati can win in the league, and the Caleb Porter experience in Columbus needs a major shakeup as the embattled coach can’t push the same buttons mashed by his predecessor. (video)

[ MORE: Messi gets 2nd ever red card ]

It’s all in the MLS wrap.

FC Cincinnati 3-2 Houston Dynamo

For the first time since May 11 and just the fourth time this season, FC Cincinnati won a league match. It wasn’t easy despite a 3-0 lead built by Kekuta Manneh, Rashawn Dally, and Victor Ulloa, as a PK and an own goal two minutes apart allowed the visitors within one with nine minutes to play in Ohio.

Los Angeles FC 6-1 Vancouver Whitecaps

Yordy Reyna’s fifth minute goal was… misleading for the hosts, who conceded four times between the 35th and 54th minutes as Bob Bradley‘s men piled up the goals in California. Carlos Vela had two goals and an assist, while Adama Diomande, Diego Rossi, and Mark-Anthony Kaye joined a ‘Caps own goal on the score sheet.

Vela now has 19 goals and 12 assists in 19 games, which is pretty good. Both lead the league, and the goals total is six more than second-place Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Columbus Crew 1-2 Seattle Sounders

Offsetting penalty kick conversions had it 1-1 after 56 minutes, but Seattle’s Nicolas Lodeiro completed his brace in the sixth minute of stoppage time to pour more misery on Caleb Porter’s Crew. Turns out Gregg Berhalter did some pretty good work in Ohio. Columbus is six points back of seventh place Toronto FC and a miserable 4W-6L-2T at Crew Stadium in a league which favors the home side in a big way.

Montreal Impact 2-3 Minnesota United

Anthony Jackson-Hamel scored 27 seconds after the opening kick and the Impact had a 2-1 lead after just 13 minutes after Rudy Camacho added a marker. Sandwiched in between was a Mason Toye goal, and the youngster would follow-up an Ethan Finlay equalizer at the end of the first half to win it for the Loons just after halftime.

Sporting KC 1-0 Chicago Fire

Yohan Croizet scored for the second time this week as SKC picked up the pieces from a midweek loss to win for just the third time since May 26.

San Jose Earthquakes 1-0 Real Salt Lake

Danny Hoesen’s goal in the third minute of stoppage time helped the Quakes rebound from a midweek hiccup and extend an impressive run to 5W-1L-2T under coach Matías Almeyda. San Jose moves into a playoff spot and sits six points back of second in the West.

Philadelphia Union (PPD) Orlando City

Lightning strikes caused a postponement until 4:30 p.m. ET Sunday.