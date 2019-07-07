New York City to host USWNT victory parade

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The USWNT will be heading down the Canyon of Heroes in New York City this upcoming week.

Following their 2019 World Cup win, it has been confirmed by the Mayor of New York City that the women’s national team will have a ticker tape parade just like the did four years after winning the World Cup.

Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office confirmed that the parade will take place on Wednesday along Broadway in lower Manhattan.

“To our 2019 World Cup Champion USWNT: you have inspired the entire country — and New York City knows how to celebrate champions. We’ll see you Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. ET for the Ticker Tape Parade down the Canyon of Heroes.”

If you’re in NYC this Wednesday, make sure you are in lower Manhattan.

