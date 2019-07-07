More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Pogba, Lukaku named in Man United tour squad

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 7, 2019, 9:07 AM EDT
Manchester United have flown out to Australia for their preseason tour of Oz and the Far East on Sunday, and both Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku have been included in their squad list.

Pogba and Lukaku are both pushing to leave United this summer, with Pogba’s agent, Mino Raiola, confirming on Friday that he is “in the process” of working with the club to sell Pogba. 

That said, the 26-year-old was on the flight for United’s preseason tour after being given extra time away from training by head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

That was said to be due to Pogba’s heavy workload over the last 12 months as he didn’t have a full break last summer following his prominent role in France’s World Cup victory. However, following the update from his agent is is clear that Pogba is trying to push through a move to either Real Madrid or Juventus with both teams said to be keen on signing him.

As for Lukaku, Inter Milan have been chasing his signature but have yet to stump up the $85 million United want for the Belgian striker.

Juventus and Napoli are both said to have been offered Lukaku, but it doesn’t seem like a move is imminent.

Having two unhappy superstars on this preseason tour will be intriguing for Solskjaer to sort out.

Below is the squad in full for the preseason tour, with both Lukaku and Pogba left out of the promotional graphic as Victor Lindelof and new signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka feature.

Berhalter criticizes CONCACAF for not using video review

Associated PressJul 7, 2019, 7:48 AM EDT
CHICAGO (AP) U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter has criticized soccer officials for not using video review in the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

While FIFA instituted video assistant referees for last year’s men’s World Cup and this year’s Women’s World Cup, the Confederation of North and Central American and Caribbean Football did not adopt it for its premier tournament.

“One thing I’m a little bit critical of CONCACAF is not having VAR,” Berhalter said Saturday. “I think it’s a necessity in today’s modern game. I’m disappointed with that decision. I don’t think it’s a decision that’s good for the game. Having said that, I think the referees in this tournament have been fine.”

Mario Escobar of Guatemala was picked as the referee for Sunday’s Gold Cup final between the U.S. and Mexico.

MLS wrap: Vela drives six-star LAFC, Quakes win late (video)

By Nicholas MendolaJul 7, 2019, 12:45 AM EDT
Carlos Vela is too good for MLS, FC Cincinnati can win in the league, and the Caleb Porter experience in Columbus needs a major shakeup as the embattled coach can’t push the same buttons mashed by his predecessor. (video)

It’s all in the MLS wrap.

FC Cincinnati 3-2 Houston Dynamo

For the first time since May 11 and just the fourth time this season, FC Cincinnati won a league match. It wasn’t easy despite a 3-0 lead built by Kekuta Manneh, Rashawn Dally, and Victor Ulloa, as a PK and an own goal two minutes apart allowed the visitors within one with nine minutes to play in Ohio.

Los Angeles FC 6-1 Vancouver Whitecaps

Yordy Reyna’s fifth minute goal was… misleading for the hosts, who conceded four times between the 35th and 54th minutes as Bob Bradley‘s men piled up the goals in California. Carlos Vela had two goals and an assist, while Adama Diomande, Diego Rossi, and Mark-Anthony Kaye joined a ‘Caps own goal on the score sheet.

Vela now has 19 goals and 12 assists in 19 games, which is pretty good. Both lead the league, and the goals total is six more than second-place Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Columbus Crew 1-2 Seattle Sounders

Offsetting penalty kick conversions had it 1-1 after 56 minutes, but Seattle’s Nicolas Lodeiro completed his brace in the sixth minute of stoppage time to pour more misery on Caleb Porter’s Crew. Turns out Gregg Berhalter did some pretty good work in Ohio. Columbus is six points back of seventh place Toronto FC and a miserable 4W-6L-2T at Crew Stadium in a league which favors the home side in a big way.

Montreal Impact 2-3 Minnesota United

Anthony Jackson-Hamel scored 27 seconds after the opening kick and the Impact had a 2-1 lead after just 13 minutes after Rudy Camacho added a marker. Sandwiched in between was a Mason Toye goal, and the youngster would follow-up an Ethan Finlay equalizer at the end of the first half to win it for the Loons just after halftime.

Sporting KC 1-0 Chicago Fire

Yohan Croizet scored for the second time this week as SKC picked up the pieces from a midweek loss to win for just the third time since May 26.

San Jose Earthquakes 1-0 Real Salt Lake

Danny Hoesen’s goal in the third minute of stoppage time helped the Quakes rebound from a midweek hiccup and extend an impressive run to 5W-1L-2T under coach Matías Almeyda. San Jose moves into a playoff spot and sits six points back of second in the West.

Philadelphia Union (PPD) Orlando City

Lightning strikes caused a postponement until 4:30 p.m. ET Sunday.

Giovani dos Santos signs with Club America

By Nicholas MendolaJul 6, 2019, 9:20 PM EDT
At the age of 30, Giovani dos Santos is going to play a Liga MX match for the first time.

The Barcelona youth academy product and Mexico national team centurion has signed with Club America, four months after the LA Galaxy bought out his contract.

Dos Santos was an MLS MVP caliber player at his best during his four seasons in MLS, which came after a career spent with Barcelona, Tottenham Hotspur, Ipswich Town, Mallorca, Galatasaray, Racing Santander, and Villarreal.

The Apertura season begins on July 19, and Club America will meet Tigres UANL in the Campeon de Campeones five days earlier.

The Monterrey-born forward has 19 goals and 23 assists in 107 caps for El Tri. He’s won three Gold Cups and an Olympic gold, last appearing for Mexico at the 2018 World Cup in Brazil.

CONCACAF’s Montagliani rules out future finals on same day

Associated PressJul 6, 2019, 7:04 PM EDT
1 Comment

CHICAGO (AP) The president of soccer’s North and Central American and Caribbean body refused to address FIFA’s contention that having the finals Women’s World Cup, the CONCACAF Gold Cup and the Copa America on the same day was planned, not inadvertent.

CONCACAF President Victor Montagliani has said the scheduling was a “clerical error.” FIFA issued a statement last month saying it resulted from “a comprehensive consultancy process, which has involved all key stakeholders.”

“First of all, the games are going to be played tomorrow, so whether I beg to differ or not is really irrelevant, quite frankly,” Montagliani said Saturday at Soldier Field. “There is a truth to what happened. And I’ve been very clear, it’s something that shouldn’t happen in the future, and it won’t happen in the future.”

Players on the American women’s team have been critical of the decision. The U.S. women play the Netherlands in the World Cup final on Sunday at 11 a.m. EDT, and the U.S. men face Mexico in the Gold Cup final at 9:15 p.m. EDT.

