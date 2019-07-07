Twitter reacts to USWNT’s World Cup win

The USWNT beat the Netherlands 2-0 in the Women’s World Cup final on Sunday in Lyon, as Jill Ellis become the first coach in history to win back-to-back World Cups.
There were plenty of dominant performances from the U.S. women’s national team, but a few stood out above the rest as a star was born and veterans stood tall.
Below is a look at the player ratings for the USWNT from the final.
Alyssa Naeher: 7 – Solid enough. Came off her line well in the first half. Didn’t have much to do.
Kelley O’Hara: 6 – Reliable at right back but a nasty head collision saw her taken off at half time.
Abby Dahlkemper: 6 – Still a little shaky and was caught out and booked in the first half. Got better throughout the tournament.
Becky Sauerbrunn: 7 – Took a nasty knock to the head but held the US defense together.
Crystal Dunn: 8 – Another brilliant display at left back and could have scored late on.
Julie Ertz: 8 – The glue that holds this USWNT team together. Superb defensive leader. Great tournament. Almost scored in first half.
Rose Lavelle: 9 – Her fine solo goal capped off a fine display and tournament. The newest USWNT star.
Sam Mewis: 7 – Went close with a header in the first half and proved she deserved to start over Horan.
Tobin Heath: 7 – Never stopped running and caused so many problems for the defense.
Alex Morgan: 6 – Went down easily in the box in the first half. Battled hard and won the PK. Not her best tournament.
Megan Rapinoe: 6 – She scored the penalty kick, whipped in a good cross in the first half and was named the official woman of the match, but again, a pretty quiet game.
Substitutes
Ali Kireger : 6 – Very solid at right back after replacing the injured O’Hara at half time.
Christen Press: 6 – Late cameo saw her open up the Dutch defense on a few occasions.
Carli Lloyd: 6 – Some trademark surging runs after coming off the bench in what could be her last USWNT game.