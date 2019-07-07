More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

VIDEO: Watch USWNT lift the World Cup trophy

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 7, 2019, 1:50 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The USWNT are the 2019 World Cup champions after beating the Netherlands 2-0 in Lyon, France on Sunday.

[ MORE: 3 things we learned

Second half goals from Megan Rapinoe (from the penalty spot) and Rose Lavelle did the job for Jill Ellis’ side, as they became just the second team to complete back-to-back World Cup wins and they stretch their number of World Cup titles to four all-time, two more than any other nation.

[ MORE: USWNT player ratings

Ellis is also the first women’s coach in history to win consecutive titles, as her legacy as one of the greatest coaches in the women’s game is now cemented in the history books.

[ MORE: Latest 2019 World Cup news ]

Watch the U.S. lift the trophy in the video below, as they celebrated with their huge fanbase who followed them throughout the summer in France.

2019 World Cup award winners announced

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 7, 2019, 2:36 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The 2019 Women’s World Cup is over, and the awards have been dished out.

Unsurprisingly the World Cup champs, the USWNT, dominate the award winners as the USA secured back-to-back titles with minimum fuss throughout the month long extravaganza in France.

[ MORE: 3 things we learned |  Player ratings

Here’s a look at the award winners in full, as there will be plenty of debate over some of these awards.

Golden Ball (Tournament MVP)

Golden Ball: Megan Rapinoe – USA
Silver Ball: Lucy Bronze – England
Bronze Ball: Rose Lavelle – USA

Golden Boot (Top goalscorer)

Golden boot: Megan Rapinoe – USA (Six goals, three assists, fewer minutes played than Morgan)
Silver boot: Alex Morgan – USA (Six goals, three assists)
Bronze boot: Ellen White – England (Six goals)

Golden glove (Best Goalkeeper)

Sari van Veenendaal – Netherlands

Young player of the tournament (Under 21 years old)

Giulia Gwinn – Germany

FIFA Fair Play trophy

France

New York City to host USWNT victory parade

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 7, 2019, 2:17 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The USWNT will be heading down the Canyon of Heroes in New York City this upcoming week.

[ MORE: 3 things we learned ] 

Following their 2019 World Cup win, it has been confirmed by the Mayor of New York City that the women’s national team will have a ticker tape parade just like the did four years after winning the World Cup.

[ MORE: USWNT player ratings ] 

Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office confirmed that the parade will take place on Wednesday along Broadway in lower Manhattan.

“To our 2019 World Cup Champion USWNT: you have inspired the entire country — and New York City knows how to celebrate champions. We’ll see you Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. ET for the Ticker Tape Parade down the Canyon of Heroes.”

[ VIDEO: USA lift World Cup tropphy ] 

If you’re in NYC this Wednesday, make sure you are in lower Manhattan.

[ MORE: Twitter reacts to victory

Twitter reacts to USWNT’s World Cup win

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 7, 2019, 2:03 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The U.S. women’s national team won the World Cup for the fourth time in their history, as they beat the Netherlands 2-0 in Lyon on Sunday.

And this time it caused probably the biggest stir ever across the globe and on home soil.

[ MORE: 3 things we learned

Second half goals from Megan Rapinoe (from the penalty spot) and Rose Lavelle did the job for Jill Ellis’ side, as they became just the second team to complete back-to-back World Cup wins.

[ MORE: USWNT player ratings

Ellis is also the first women’s coach in history to win consecutive titles.

[ VIDEO: USA lift World Cup trophy ] 

Below is a look at some of the reactions from prominent figures on Twitter to the USWNT going back-to-back.

Player ratings: USWNT v. Netherlands

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 7, 2019, 1:32 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The USWNT beat the Netherlands 2-0 in the Women’s World Cup final on Sunday in Lyon, as Jill Ellis become the first coach in history to win back-to-back World Cups.

[ MORE: Latest 2019 World Cup news ]

There were plenty of dominant performances from the U.S. women’s national team, but a few stood out above the rest as a star was born and veterans stood tall.

[ MORE: 3 things we learned ]

Below is a look at the player ratings for the USWNT from the final.

Alyssa Naeher: 7 – Solid enough. Came off her line well in the first half. Didn’t have much to do.

Kelley O’Hara: 6 – Reliable at right back but a nasty head collision saw her taken off at half time.

Abby Dahlkemper: 6 – Still a little shaky and was caught out and booked in the first half. Got better throughout the tournament.

Becky Sauerbrunn: 7 – Took a nasty knock to the head but held the US defense together.

Crystal Dunn: 8 – Another brilliant display at left back and could have scored late on.

Julie Ertz: 8 – The glue that holds this USWNT team together. Superb defensive leader. Great tournament. Almost scored in first half.

Rose Lavelle: 9 – Her fine solo goal capped off a fine display and tournament. The newest USWNT star.

Sam Mewis: 7 – Went close with a header in the first half and proved she deserved to start over Horan.

Tobin Heath: 7 – Never stopped running and caused so many problems for the defense.

Alex Morgan: 6 – Went down easily in the box in the first half. Battled hard and won the PK. Not her best tournament.

Megan Rapinoe: 6 – She scored the penalty kick, whipped in a good cross in the first half and was named the official woman of the match, but again, a pretty quiet game.

Substitutes
Ali Kireger : 6 – Very solid at right back after replacing the injured O’Hara at half time.
Christen Press: 6 – Late cameo saw her open up the Dutch defense on a few occasions.
Carli Lloyd: 6 – Some trademark surging runs after coming off the bench in what could be her last USWNT game.