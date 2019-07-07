VIDEO: Watch USWNT lift the World Cup trophy

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The USWNT are the 2019 World Cup champions after beating the Netherlands 2-0 in Lyon, France on Sunday.

Second half goals from Megan Rapinoe (from the penalty spot) and Rose Lavelle did the job for Jill Ellis’ side, as they became just the second team to complete back-to-back World Cup wins and they stretch their number of World Cup titles to four all-time, two more than any other nation.

Ellis is also the first women’s coach in history to win consecutive titles, as her legacy as one of the greatest coaches in the women’s game is now cemented in the history books.

Watch the U.S. lift the trophy in the video below, as they celebrated with their huge fanbase who followed them throughout the summer in France.

THERE IT IS! 🏆 The @USWNT lifts the FIFA Women's World Cup for a record 4th time! pic.twitter.com/u4cDLMrfR6 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 7, 2019

