Watch Live: Brazil v. Peru, 2019 Copa America final

Brazil has its sights set on becoming South American champions for the ninth time, while Peru hopes to claim its third continental title, when the two nations meet in the 2019 Copa America final in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Sunday (4 p.m. ET).

[ STREAM: Brazil v. Peru, Copa America final on Telemundo Deportes ]

The host nation is yet to concede a goal this tournament and has outscored opponents by a combined margin of 10-0, including a 5-0 thrashing of this same Peru side during the group stage.

The degree to which Peru beating Brazil in the final, in Rio, would be an upset is almost incomprehensible. The Selecao has won its last four final appearances, dating back to 1997, while Peru hasn’t appeared in a final since last winning it in 1975.

Este es nuestro once para disputar la gran final de la @CopaAmerica ante @CBF_Futebol. ¡Unidos por la gloria! 🙌⚽️#ArribaPerú 💪 pic.twitter.com/jabO1Iya9r — Selección Peruana 🇵🇪 (@SeleccionPeru) July 7, 2019

Watch game live online in Spanish via Telemundo Deportes and via the NBCSports App. All you have to do is click on the link above.

Follow @AndyEdMLS