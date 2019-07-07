Watch Live: Brazil v. Peru, 2019 Copa America final

Brazil has its sights set on becoming South American champions for the ninth time, while Peru hopes to claim its third continental title, when the two nations meet in the 2019 Copa America final in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Sunday (4 p.m. ET).
The host nation is yet to concede a goal this tournament and has outscored opponents by a combined margin of 10-0, including a 5-0 thrashing of this same Peru side during the group stage.
The degree to which Peru beating Brazil in the final, in Rio, would be an upset is almost incomprehensible. The Selecao has won its last four final appearances, dating back to 1997, while Peru hasn’t appeared in a final since last winning it in 1975.
The 2019 Women’s World Cup is over, and the awards have been dished out.
Unsurprisingly the World Cup champs, the USWNT, dominate the award winners as the USA secured back-to-back titles with minimum fuss throughout the month long extravaganza in France.
Here’s a look at the award winners in full, as there will be plenty of debate over some of these awards.
Golden Ball (Tournament MVP)
Golden Ball: Megan Rapinoe – USA
Silver Ball: Lucy Bronze – England
Bronze Ball: Rose Lavelle – USA
Golden Boot (Top goalscorer)
Golden boot: Megan Rapinoe – USA (Six goals, three assists, fewer minutes played than Morgan)
Silver boot: Alex Morgan – USA (Six goals, three assists)
Bronze boot: Ellen White – England (Six goals)
Golden glove (Best Goalkeeper)
Sari van Veenendaal – Netherlands
Young player of the tournament (Under 21 years old)
Giulia Gwinn – Germany
FIFA Fair Play trophy
France
The USWNT will be heading down the Canyon of Heroes in New York City this upcoming week.
Following their 2019 World Cup win, it has been confirmed by the Mayor of New York City that the women’s national team will have a ticker tape parade just like the did four years after winning the World Cup.
Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office confirmed that the parade will take place on Wednesday along Broadway in lower Manhattan.
“To our 2019 World Cup Champion USWNT: you have inspired the entire country — and New York City knows how to celebrate champions. We’ll see you Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. ET for the Ticker Tape Parade down the Canyon of Heroes.”
If you’re in NYC this Wednesday, make sure you are in lower Manhattan.
The U.S. women’s national team won the World Cup for the fourth time in their history, as they beat the Netherlands 2-0 in Lyon on Sunday.
And this time it caused probably the biggest stir ever across the globe and on home soil.
Second half goals from Megan Rapinoe (from the penalty spot) and Rose Lavelle did the job for Jill Ellis’ side, as they became just the second team to complete back-to-back World Cup wins.
Ellis is also the first women’s coach in history to win consecutive titles.
Below is a look at some of the reactions from prominent figures on Twitter to the USWNT going back-to-back.
The USWNT are the 2019 World Cup champions after beating the Netherlands 2-0 in Lyon, France on Sunday.
Second half goals from Megan Rapinoe (from the penalty spot) and Rose Lavelle did the job for Jill Ellis’ side, as they became just the second team to complete back-to-back World Cup wins and they stretch their number of World Cup titles to four all-time, two more than any other nation.
Ellis is also the first women’s coach in history to win consecutive titles, as her legacy as one of the greatest coaches in the women’s game is now cemented in the history books.
Watch the U.S. lift the trophy in the video below, as they celebrated with their huge fanbase who followed them throughout the summer in France.