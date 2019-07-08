2019 Women’s World Cup: By the Numbers

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It was a record-breaking Women’s World Cup for the U.S. Women’s National Team and so many others this summer in France.

The USA became just the second nation to win back to back titles, extended their all-time World Cup title lead to four and scored the most goals ever at a World Cup, thanks to that record-breaking 13-goal rout of Thailand. But it wasn’t just the U.S. that set new standards at this World Cup. England made it to the semifinals for a second-straight tournament, while Sweden knocked off Germany in a stunner. The Netherlands, in just their second World Cup, made it all the way to the final.

Here’s some of the story of the 2019 Women’s World Cup, as told by some record-breaking numbers from our friends at Opta and from FIFA.

0 – No Asian nations made the FIFA Women’s World Cup quarterfinals for the first time

1 – USA's Megan Rapinoe is the first player to score a penalty in a Women's World Cup final, as well as becoming the oldest scorer in a final (34 years 2 days). Composed. #FIFAWWC #USANED pic.twitter.com/hKGkZIMS6d — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 7, 2019

1 – Megan Rapinoe is the first player to score two or more goals in back-to-back Women’s World Cup knockout round games.

2 – Jill Ellis becomes the first coach to win two Women’s World Cup titles.

3 – Argentina became the first nation to come back from a three-goal deficit and earn a point.

3 – Italian Aurora Galli became the first player in World Cup history to score three goals as a substitute

3 – Megan Rapinoe is the third player to convert three penalties at a single #FIFAWCC tournament. Composure. pic.twitter.com/wUYTB9tOCh — OptaJack⚽️ (@OptaJack) July 7, 2019

4 – USA have secured their fourth Women’s World Cup title (1991, 1999, 2015 and 2019), now winning twice as many Women’s World Cup tournaments as any other nation. Triumphant. #FIFAWWC #USANED pic.twitter.com/Jtlgu3RPyt — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 7, 2019

7 – Seven of the eight quarterfinalists (all but the USWNT), were European

12 – USA have won 12 consecutive matches at the #FIFAWWC– the longest winning run in the history of the FIFA World Cup (men’s and women’s). Record-breakers. #USANED pic.twitter.com/EC86Bil0gI — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 7, 2019

17 – The USWNT is unbeaten in its last 17 Women’s World Cup matches