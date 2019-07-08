More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

2019 Women’s World Cup: By the Numbers

By Daniel KarellJul 8, 2019, 9:16 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It was a record-breaking Women’s World Cup for the U.S. Women’s National Team and so many others this summer in France.

The USA became just the second nation to win back to back titles, extended their all-time World Cup title lead to four and scored the most goals ever at a World Cup, thanks to that record-breaking 13-goal rout of Thailand. But it wasn’t just the U.S. that set new standards at this World Cup. England made it to the semifinals for a second-straight tournament, while Sweden knocked off Germany in a stunner. The Netherlands, in just their second World Cup, made it all the way to the final.

Here’s some of the story of the 2019 Women’s World Cup, as told by some record-breaking numbers from our friends at Opta and from FIFA.

0 – No Asian nations made the FIFA Women’s World Cup quarterfinals for the first time

1 – Megan Rapinoe is the first player to score two or more goals in back-to-back Women’s World Cup knockout round games.

2 – Jill Ellis becomes the first coach to win two Women’s World Cup titles.

3 – Argentina became the first nation to come back from a three-goal deficit and earn a point.

3 – Italian Aurora Galli became the first player in World Cup history to score three goals as a substitute

7 – Seven of the eight quarterfinalists (all but the USWNT), were European

17 – The USWNT is unbeaten in its last 17 Women’s World Cup matches

 

AFCON Wrap: Zaha wins it for Ivory Coast

AP Images
By Daniel KarellJul 8, 2019, 8:10 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Wilfried Zaha to Arsenal rumors will continue for another few days, because the Premier League star isn’t done having his say at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

[READ: Transfer Rumor Roundup]

Zaha followed a long ball forward and latched onto it just before Mali goalkeeper Djigui Diarra could get off his line, as Zaha finished past Diarra to lead the Ivory Coast to a 1-0 win over Mali, on Monday in Egypt. With the win, the Ivory Coast advances to quarterfinals, where it will face Algeria on Thursday. Algeria beat Guinea, 3-0, on Sunday.

It was a match of numerous missed chances. Mali’s Moussa Marenga and Youssouf Kone had multiple chances they skied over the bar, and in one case, Kone had a shot saved by Ivory Coast’s Sylvain Gbohouo. In the second half, Jonathan Kodjia of Ivory Coast and Adama Traore of Mali traded chances, but few shots were placed on target as both teams looked set to go to penalty kicks. Of the ones that were on target, most were tame efforts, with both team’s defenses nullifying any clear chances in the box.

Ultimately, it was the long ball that Zaha was quickest to on the second phase after an initial header, finishing into an open net and running towards his bench in elation after scoring.

Elsewhere, Tunisia stunned Ghana, winning 5-4 on penalty kicks. Tunisia advances to play Cinderella Madagascar on Thursday in the quarterfinals.

Bale present for Real Madrid preseason training

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellJul 8, 2019, 7:16 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Real Madrid opened preseason training on Monday with some fresh new faces, including new signings Eden Hazard, Rodrygo and Luka Jovic.

Yet there was one person in attendance that some presumed wouldn’t have been around the club anymore: Gareth Bale.

[READ: Berhalter: USMNT lacked “some composure”]

The Wales international arrived at Real Madrid’s Valdebebas training facility in the Spanish capital for the start of preseason training and first-day medical evaluations.

Bale heads into potentially his seventh season with Los Blancos, yet he’s in an interesting situation. The club doesn’t want him anymore, as coach Zinedine Zidane doesn’t trust Bale to execute his tactical plan week in, week out. And yet, with three years left on his contract, earning a reported $22.8 million per season, Bale sees no financial reason to leave.

That’s left Real Madrid stuck with a player it doesn’t want but one that it has to pay the wages of.

Tottenham has reportedly in the past reached out about potentially bring Bale back on loan, but with Real Madrid covering the wages, something Real Madrid has balked at.

Yet with Bale’s past season, scoring just eight goals in 29 La Liga games and again struggling at times with injuries, there’s few teams who would be willing to spend that kind of money on Bale. As such, the two sides are playing chicken, with Bale apparently ready to see out the rest of his contract, even if it means he’s a bit-part player or doesn’t play at all.

With the signings of Rodrygo and Hazard, as well as the emergence of Vinicius Jr., Bale is suddenly down to fourth in the depth chart as a winger, and falling fast. But he may not care. Even if he’s 33 when the contract runs out (he turns 30 on July 16), he can ride the pine in Madrid, earn enough money to make sure his great great grandchildren are well off, and perhaps retire into the sunset.

Of course, this does no good to the Wales National Team, which will lose its talisman and star player well before the end of his physical capacity to be a great player ends.

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Kean to Everton? and more

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellJul 8, 2019, 4:59 PM EDT
Leave a comment

After a strong spring with Juventus, as well as scoring a pair of goals for the Italian National Team, Moise Kean has become one of the most talked about young strikers in the world.

[READ: Best Moments at the 2019 Women’s World Cup]

According to Gazzetta Dello Sport journalist Nicola Schira, Everton FC is taking their interest to a new level, submitting a $33.6 million transfer bid to Juventus for Kean. However, Schira reports that Juventus has rejected the bid.

It’s unclear why Juventus rejected the bid, whether it’s because Kean is truly in new manager Maurizio Sarri‘s plans or because it would take a lot more than that to sign the talented 19-year-old. Kean could be perfect to play the center forward in Sarri’s 4-3-3, but Sarri may feel that he’s not ready. Perhaps Kean could do with a loan out to another club in Serie A, but a move to the Premier League could be a move too early, unless he can earn playing time at a mid-tier club looking to break into the top seven and reach Europe again.

For Everton, they could certainly be in the market for a sturdy center forward. Richarlison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Ademola Lookman can all play as the target striker, but the trio can also play across the front line, leading to plenty of flexibility and options for manager Marco Silva.

Here are some more transfer stories from around the Premier League:

(more…)

Winks, Davies sign new five-year contracts at Tottenham

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellJul 8, 2019, 4:06 PM EDT
Leave a comment

While Tottenham has been busy this summer in the transfer market, it’s also rewarding some of the mainstays that helped it reach the UEFA Champions League final.

Tottenham announced on Monday that it had signed Harry Winks and Ben Davies both to new five-year contracts. Terms of the deals were undisclosed.

[READ: PST’s Women’s World Cup Best XI]

Winks came through the Tottenham academy and has gone on to appear more than 100 times for the Spurs first team. Now 23, the central midfielder played 41 times in all competitions, including at the Champions League final. Davies, 26, has been with Spurs since joining in 2014 from Swansea City and has made 168 appearances in all competitions, scoring four goals.

Both Davies and Winks appeared back in London on Monday for the first day of preseason training. It’s a big deal for Tottenham, which has been known to reward its star players (Harry Kane, Dele Alli in the past) as well as its squad players with new contracts after strong seasons. At the same time, this summer, it’s been working hard to upgrade the squad to continue to grow as a Champions League team.

Heading forward, Winks and Davies will be key contributors to the squad, as it deals with the grueling Premier League season and 50-plus game schedule with the Champions League and other cup games mixed in. Tottenham has wisely learned that having a big squad is necessary, and it’s best to keep everyone happy, even if you have to spend a bit more for it.